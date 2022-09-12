ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Grinding it out: Raccoons top Titans in defensive battle

Frisco and Centennial entered Thursday’s 6-5A Division I contest with similar, albeit, somewhat different approaches. Both the Raccoons and Titans were focused on controlling time of possession and keeping their opponent off the field, and to varying degrees, both were successful.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
WFAA

World's largest hot rod association moves HQ to Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth is welcoming another top-tier business from the west coast. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot-rod association and producer of America's favorite car shows, announced Thursday it had moved its headquarters from Pleasanton, California, to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). The...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local Profile

Celebrating The Legacy Of Gymnast Kurt Thomas

American gymnastics can be divided into two time periods: Before Kurt Thomas and after him. Thomas revolutionized the sport with inventive moves, dogged determination and championship medals. He was a showman. A trailblazer. An American original. His legacy lives on in the training center and the foundation he created. “Kurt...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD celebrates major projects as a result of 2018 bond program

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is hosting several ribbon-cutting events, celebrating progress that has been made as a result of the 2018 bond program. Before the end of the year, there will be four ribbon-cutting events, plus a naming ceremony for the Nancy Watten Technology and Event Center. The improvements to buildings in CFBISD that will have ribbon cuttings include Newman Smith High School, Sheffield Elementary School, Perry Middle School, and Standridge Stadium.
CARROLLTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
starlocalmedia.com

Pride Frisco to host inaugural block party Oct. 8

Pride Frisco will host its inaugural block part on Oct. 8 at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church, 3251 Main Street. The family-friendly event will include food trucks, entertainment, games, door prizes, local sports teams, LGBTQIA+ resources, music, giveaways and over 50 vendors.
FRISCO, TX
flashbackdallas.com

L. O. Daniel’s Country Home, “Cedar Crest”

While looking for something on W. Lee “Pappy” O’Daniel (former governor and U.S. senator), I came across the image above, which I had mistakenly labeled “O’Daniel” rather than “Daniel.” It had nothing at all to do with W. Lee O’Daniel but, instead, showed a house belonging to L. O. Daniel. Who was L. O. Daniel? I’d never heard of him.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Frisco to begin search for next Fire Chief after retirement announcement of Chief Mark Piland

A search for the City of Frisco’s next Fire Chief will begin promptly following the retirement of Chief Mark Piland. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Chief Piland submitted his retirement, sharing he’s ready to pursue new career opportunities. The retirement follows Chief Piland’s nine-plus years of service to the city after being hired in 2013.
FRISCO, TX
allaccess.com

KEGL & KZPS/Dallas PD Don Davis Exits

ALL ACCESS has learned that iHEARTMEDIA's Active Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE) and Classic Rock KZPS (LONESTAR 92.5)/DALLAS PD DON DAVIS has resigned his position effective immediately. DAVIS has been programming KZPS since 2008, and took over programming duties for KEGL a few years after that. DAVIS told ALL ACCESS,...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s 20 Best Bakeries — and Your Must Order Treat at Each One

Blue Butterfly Cafe's bakery case is filled with sweet and savory items like the Peanut Butter Cookie Muffins. In North Texas, things can move from patio weather to sweater weather in a hurry. No leaves, no seasons, no problem. But no matter the weather, Fort Worth’s best bakeries have you covered all year round with some seriously good comfort good. And the best treats.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy