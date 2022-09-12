Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Wants to Fully Fund the Police to Keep Criminals Behind BarsTom HandyTexas State
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Grinding it out: Raccoons top Titans in defensive battle
Frisco and Centennial entered Thursday’s 6-5A Division I contest with similar, albeit, somewhat different approaches. Both the Raccoons and Titans were focused on controlling time of possession and keeping their opponent off the field, and to varying degrees, both were successful.
starlocalmedia.com
Still undefeated! See more than 50 photos from Frisco Emerson's win over Mt. Pleasant
In its first varsity season, the Frisco Emerson football team continues to make history as it remains undefeated with a 34-17 win over Mt. Pleasant Thursday night at Toyota Stadium. The Mavericks, led by quarterback Daryl Shelton's three rushing touchdowns and another score through the air, improve to 4-0 —...
starlocalmedia.com
Preparing for the grind: Reedy regroups to down The Colony in four sets
FRISCO – The Frisco Reedy volleyball team came into Tuesday’s home match against The Colony with an 11-10 record. But the Lions’ record isn’t a true indicator as to how well they’ve performed this season. In order to prepare for the grind of District 9-5A,...
fox4news.com
Police escort Italy High School to Dallas Roosevelt football game due to safety concerns after fight
ITALY, Texas - Italy High School had police escort its high school football team to its game against Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday after a massive fight between Roosevelt and Fort Worth Eastern Hills ended their game early last week. Italy ISD says "due to safety concerns" an officer from the...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco-based PGA championship included in VendorMatch program, deadline to register is Sept. 15
As PGA Frisco prepares to host its first major championship in May, the PGA of America is asking local and diverse suppliers to register with the association's VendorMatch program for 2023 PGA spectator championships. A press release provided by the PGA invites minority-, women-, LGBT-, disabled-, Veteran-, service disabled Veteran-...
Country music star, Texas-native Drake Milligan adds 2 Texas shows to tour with 1 in North Texas
America's Got Talent darling and Texas sensation Drake Milligan has not forgotten his Texas roots with his newly acquired fame.
starlocalmedia.com
Lakeside Journal business updates: City Council, Fall Clean-up announced, 633 run registration
The Colony’s next City Council meeting is on Tuesday, Sept. 20 starting at 6:30 p.m. at The Colony City Hall. This meeting comes shortly after The Colony just passed the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget and lowered the tax rate by 1/4 of a cent.
World's largest hot rod association moves HQ to Texas Motor Speedway
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth is welcoming another top-tier business from the west coast. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot-rod association and producer of America's favorite car shows, announced Thursday it had moved its headquarters from Pleasanton, California, to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). The...
Celebrating The Legacy Of Gymnast Kurt Thomas
American gymnastics can be divided into two time periods: Before Kurt Thomas and after him. Thomas revolutionized the sport with inventive moves, dogged determination and championship medals. He was a showman. A trailblazer. An American original. His legacy lives on in the training center and the foundation he created. “Kurt...
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD celebrates major projects as a result of 2018 bond program
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is hosting several ribbon-cutting events, celebrating progress that has been made as a result of the 2018 bond program. Before the end of the year, there will be four ribbon-cutting events, plus a naming ceremony for the Nancy Watten Technology and Event Center. The improvements to buildings in CFBISD that will have ribbon cuttings include Newman Smith High School, Sheffield Elementary School, Perry Middle School, and Standridge Stadium.
Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize
There's one more top prize left to be claimed in the Ultimate 7s game!
fox4news.com
North Richland Hills resident wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A North Richland Hills resident won a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, according to the Texas Lottery. The Ultimate 7s ticket was purchased at the Kroger on Grapevine Highway in North Richland Hills. The winner decided to remain anonymous. It is the third...
starlocalmedia.com
Pride Frisco to host inaugural block party Oct. 8
Pride Frisco will host its inaugural block part on Oct. 8 at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church, 3251 Main Street. The family-friendly event will include food trucks, entertainment, games, door prizes, local sports teams, LGBTQIA+ resources, music, giveaways and over 50 vendors.
flashbackdallas.com
L. O. Daniel’s Country Home, “Cedar Crest”
While looking for something on W. Lee “Pappy” O’Daniel (former governor and U.S. senator), I came across the image above, which I had mistakenly labeled “O’Daniel” rather than “Daniel.” It had nothing at all to do with W. Lee O’Daniel but, instead, showed a house belonging to L. O. Daniel. Who was L. O. Daniel? I’d never heard of him.
Report: North Texas has 3 of the best delis in the Lone Star State
Get off your butt, and grab your wallet & keys to celebrate this glorious national holiday, hoagie style.
keranews.org
Finishing home projects 'not probable,' RJ Construction customers told in bankruptcy hearing
The hearing gave more than 190 creditors listed on Robert Jordan's bankruptcy filing the chance to ask questions and hear Jordan's side of the story. Josh Usry, who says Jordan owes him $30,000, said the hearing lasted two hours when it normally would take 15 minutes. Turnout Tuesday exceeded his expectations.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Frisco to begin search for next Fire Chief after retirement announcement of Chief Mark Piland
A search for the City of Frisco’s next Fire Chief will begin promptly following the retirement of Chief Mark Piland. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Chief Piland submitted his retirement, sharing he’s ready to pursue new career opportunities. The retirement follows Chief Piland’s nine-plus years of service to the city after being hired in 2013.
allaccess.com
KEGL & KZPS/Dallas PD Don Davis Exits
ALL ACCESS has learned that iHEARTMEDIA's Active Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE) and Classic Rock KZPS (LONESTAR 92.5)/DALLAS PD DON DAVIS has resigned his position effective immediately. DAVIS has been programming KZPS since 2008, and took over programming duties for KEGL a few years after that. DAVIS told ALL ACCESS,...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s 20 Best Bakeries — and Your Must Order Treat at Each One
Blue Butterfly Cafe's bakery case is filled with sweet and savory items like the Peanut Butter Cookie Muffins. In North Texas, things can move from patio weather to sweater weather in a hurry. No leaves, no seasons, no problem. But no matter the weather, Fort Worth’s best bakeries have you covered all year round with some seriously good comfort good. And the best treats.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite ISD reveals new findings on student performance
Mesquite ISD says student scores are, “going north.”. At a Monday Board of Trustees meeting, Mesquite ISD Executive Director of Assessment Donna McAda updated trustees on how students performed in the 2021-22 school year.
