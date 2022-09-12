Read full article on original website
Police searching for two men accused in series of break-ins in metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating two men accused in a series of break-ins across metro Detroit.According to Detroit Police, the suspects were photographed by a Ring camera on the front porch of a home on the 7700 block of Mettetal Street at around 12 p.m. on August 27. The department says the two men are suspected in a series of home break-ins in Detroit as well as areas across metro Detroit.Police are asking anyone with information to contact the DPD's 6th District at 313-596-5600 or 1-800-SPEAKUP.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Mall
There is just a certain thrill you get from exploring abandoned places such as these. Something that was once thriving with life and business, now sitting with cobwebs and dust. Its something that has to be odd. To hear no echoing of shoes going down the corridors, or listening to...
Missing man, 77, with diabetes, dementia found lying in Northern Michigan forest
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – A 77-year-old man who went missing on his way to a campground in Northern Michigan was found in a forest about 1,100 feet from his vehicle early Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Cheboygan County, authorities said. Robert Ricksgers, 77, left Gaylord around 5 p.m. Monday to...
I-75 SB left lane blocked due to crash
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — I-75 south bound's left lane is blocked near I-69 exit 117 Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation posted on Twitter Monday around 3:00 p.m. that a crash occurred on I-75. There is no new information at this time on the severity of the crash or how...
COVID survivor needs home help in Macomb Township after spending 8 months in hospital
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Chris Lajoie spent eight months in the hospital after having COVID, and now a 32-year-old Metro Detroit man could really use some help. He’s still struggling to move, and his house just isn’t equipped for his needs. It’s taken months of physical therapy...
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
The abortion rights amendment made Michigan's ballot. Here's exactly what it says
Following a dramatic path to a statewide vote, an abortion rights proposal in Michigan has officially secured a spot on this fall's ballot. The Reproductive Freedom for All proposal filed a record number of signatures to qualify for the ballot. But two Republicans on the Board of State Canvassers initially refused to certify it, raising concerns about alleged formatting issues petition opponents argued rendered the form used to collect signatures defective.
Michigan marijuana businesses to pay $100,000-plus in fines. Here’s why
The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) began publishing monthly disciplinary action reports related to fines and suspensions issued against Michigan’s marijuana businesses for violating agency rules. The first publicized report for August included fines to eight businesses equaling up to $116,000 for failure to submit the proper financial reports by...
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
Grosse Ile Township woman struck by gravel hauler while standing in front of her home
GROSSE ILE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was rushed to a nearby hospital after a gravel hauler struck her while she was in front of her home in Grosse Isle Township. The crash happened on Saturday at around 4:15 pm, on Meridian Road near Lakewood. Police say a 2004...
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
Police investigating body found near Northern Michigan road
ALPENA COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after a body was found along a roadway in Northern Michigan. According to the Alpena Police Department, an unresponsive man was found on Woodward Avenue south of Hamilton Road in Alpena County at 8:34 a.m. on Thursday. He was later identified as...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
Meijer Grocery is coming in 2023
Meijer is launching a supermarket store format, with plans to open the first two locations early next year in southeast Michigan. Meijer Grocery stores will be between 75,000 and 90,000 square feet and will include departments like produce, meat, seafood, deli, pharmacy, and health and beauty care. The stores will be located in Orion Township and Macomb Township, which sit adjacent to each other in the northern Detroit area.
