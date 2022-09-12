Read full article on original website
DHHR reminds West Virginians about Affordable Connectivity Program
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – You could be eligible for discounted internet service in West Virginia through the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents who participate in certain government assistance programs that they qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households with […]
Program helps eligible West Virginians pay for internet services
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia residents participating in some government assistance programs are able to qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. According to the WV DHHR, the ACP provides eligible households with a discount toward their internet services for up […]
woay.com
West Virginia recognized for innovations in its Medicaid program
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National Academy for State Health Policy has awarded West Virginia’s Medicaid program with the 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award. The award recognizes states’ creativity, leadership, and progress in their Medicaid programs. West Virginia Medicaid earned the Care...
woay.com
U.S. Department of Education announces almost $5.8 million for West Virginia to address youth mental health crisis
Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Secretary Miguel Cardona announced West Virginia would receive $5,753,732 through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to support safer and healthier learning environments for K-12 students with increased school-based mental health resources. Funding will support creating healthier learning environments and employing more school-based health professionals.
woay.com
West Virginia’s poultry industry expected to see massive retirement of growers over next 5 years
Moorefield, WV (WOAY) – Nearly half of West Virginia’s poultry growers have reached retirement age, and more than one-third of those growers have plans to retire within the next five years. However, 56% of growers will retire without a succession plan, which could be detrimental to West Virginia’s poultry industry and economy. The West Virginia poultry industry annually contributes over $100 million to the state.
woay.com
West Virginia Medicaid and and CHIP extend postpartum health care coverage
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announces an extension of health care coverage for postpartum mothers through the Bureau for Medical Services (West Virginia Medicaid) and the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for a year after pregnancy. Approximately 3,000 West Virginia women are eligible for extended coverage.
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 2,165; 6 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 15, 2022; there are currently 2,165 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Six deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,357 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
woay.com
Manchin announce $2.2 million to improve West Virginia’s unemployment insurance system
Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $2,283,000 from the US Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration for West Virginia’s unemployment insurance system. The funding will support projects that simplify application instructions, increase staffing, and provide translation and technology resources to ensure all eligible West Virginians can apply for unemployment insurance coverage.
Metro News
State targets 21 schools for comprehensive help after Balanced Scorecard results
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly two dozen West Virginia public schools have been identified as needing additional state resources following the results of the 2022 Balanced Scorecard. The scorecard for all schools was released during Wednesday’s state Board of Education meeting. The list of schools that will receive CSI...
wfxrtv.com
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia. Sources familiar with the project say it will be located in Doddridge County, already a hotbed for natural gas wells and processing plants. The project...
woay.com
Manchin and Capito announce $4.9 million for six West Virginia Health Services Programs
$2,000,095 – First Choice Services: Support Navigators. $1,386,669 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant. $750,000 – Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Projects. $300,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and...
West Virginia adding virtual service access points for rural veterans
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Seven new virtual access points for rural veterans are being added in West Virginia, including one at the Clarksburg Veterans Affairs office at the DMV. The State of West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDVA) and the Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) announced the virtual access sites (VAS) […]
Food Stamps: Ohio Will Adjust Income Limits Starting in October 2022
The Ohio Food Assistance Program, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as it is known nationally, assists eligible low-income Ohioans with food insecurity by providing monthly...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two people from region among new COVID deaths
PARKERSBURG — Two people from the region including a 42-year-old woman are among the confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death count in West Virginia since the pandemic started in March 2020 was at 7,351...
Metro News
NGK plans to modify Kanawha County plant to produce after-market spark plugs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Japanese auto parts manufacturer is making plans to expand its West Virginia operations. Pocatalico-based NGK Spark Plugs received approval Thursday from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority to help finance the expansion with up to $20 million in revenue bonds for what’s called Project Cardinal.
woay.com
Governor Justice celebrates increases in West Virginia tourism spending
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s tourism industry is up 3.8% over pre-pandemic levels as of 2021. While national tourism has not increased since 2019. West Virginia is trending upwards, with research showing traveler spending exceeded $4.9 billion in 2021. The report shows...
firefighternation.com
State Suspends Calhoun County (WV) Ambulance Operations; Ambulances Impounded
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources suspended Calhoun County EMS’ license to operate and impounded its five ambulances. The state claims the EMS was operating improperly equipped ambulances and using uncertified personnel, WCHS reports. County officials responded that the suspension was an overreaction to missing paperwork, and...
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey joins Multistate effort to classify Fentanyl as Weapon of Mass Destruction
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is partnering with a multistate bipartisan effort during the Biden administration to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction(WMD). 18 state attorneys general are demanding the president act in response to increasing substance overdose deaths nationwide. The coalition...
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate charged again in two counties after wine festival incident
(WTRF) — Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested again and is now facing new felony charges in two counties. Haas is facing a new felony charge in Ohio County for false pretenses and a new felony charge in Marshall County for fraudulent schemes. Also, Haas faces new misdemeanor charges […]
U.S. News & World Report: Best colleges in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual review of colleges and universities, including seven schools in north central West Virginia. Not all of the schools in the area overlap in the college and university ranking categories. For example, larger schools like West Virginia University are ranked in the “National […]
