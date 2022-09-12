ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

DHHR reminds West Virginians about Affordable Connectivity Program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – You could be eligible for discounted internet service in West Virginia through the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents who participate in certain government assistance programs that they qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households with […]
INTERNET
WOWK 13 News

Program helps eligible West Virginians pay for internet services

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia residents participating in some government assistance programs are able to qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. According to the WV DHHR, the ACP provides eligible households with a discount toward their internet services for up […]
INTERNET
woay.com

West Virginia recognized for innovations in its Medicaid program

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National Academy for State Health Policy has awarded West Virginia’s Medicaid program with the 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award. The award recognizes states’ creativity, leadership, and progress in their Medicaid programs. West Virginia Medicaid earned the Care...
POLITICS
woay.com

U.S. Department of Education announces almost $5.8 million for West Virginia to address youth mental health crisis

Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Secretary Miguel Cardona announced West Virginia would receive $5,753,732 through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to support safer and healthier learning environments for K-12 students with increased school-based mental health resources. Funding will support creating healthier learning environments and employing more school-based health professionals.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
woay.com

West Virginia’s poultry industry expected to see massive retirement of growers over next 5 years

Moorefield, WV (WOAY) – Nearly half of West Virginia’s poultry growers have reached retirement age, and more than one-third of those growers have plans to retire within the next five years. However, 56% of growers will retire without a succession plan, which could be detrimental to West Virginia’s poultry industry and economy. The West Virginia poultry industry annually contributes over $100 million to the state.
HARDY COUNTY, WV
woay.com

West Virginia Medicaid and and CHIP extend postpartum health care coverage

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announces an extension of health care coverage for postpartum mothers through the Bureau for Medical Services (West Virginia Medicaid) and the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for a year after pregnancy. Approximately 3,000 West Virginia women are eligible for extended coverage.
HEALTH
woay.com

Manchin announce $2.2 million to improve West Virginia’s unemployment insurance system

Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $2,283,000 from the US Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration for West Virginia’s unemployment insurance system. The funding will support projects that simplify application instructions, increase staffing, and provide translation and technology resources to ensure all eligible West Virginians can apply for unemployment insurance coverage.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
wfxrtv.com

New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia. Sources familiar with the project say it will be located in Doddridge County, already a hotbed for natural gas wells and processing plants. The project...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Manchin and Capito announce $4.9 million for six West Virginia Health Services Programs

$2,000,095 – First Choice Services: Support Navigators. $1,386,669 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant. $750,000 – Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Projects. $300,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and...
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia adding virtual service access points for rural veterans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Seven new virtual access points for rural veterans are being added in West Virginia, including one at the Clarksburg Veterans Affairs office at the DMV. The State of West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDVA) and the Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) announced the virtual access sites (VAS) […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Health Care#Linus Business#General Health#Dhhr#Medicaid
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two people from region among new COVID deaths

PARKERSBURG — Two people from the region including a 42-year-old woman are among the confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death count in West Virginia since the pandemic started in March 2020 was at 7,351...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Governor Justice celebrates increases in West Virginia tourism spending

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s tourism industry is up 3.8% over pre-pandemic levels as of 2021. While national tourism has not increased since 2019. West Virginia is trending upwards, with research showing traveler spending exceeded $4.9 billion in 2021. The report shows...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Department of Health
firefighternation.com

State Suspends Calhoun County (WV) Ambulance Operations; Ambulances Impounded

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources suspended Calhoun County EMS’ license to operate and impounded its five ambulances. The state claims the EMS was operating improperly equipped ambulances and using uncertified personnel, WCHS reports. County officials responded that the suspension was an overreaction to missing paperwork, and...
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Attorney General Morrisey joins Multistate effort to classify Fentanyl as Weapon of Mass Destruction

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is partnering with a multistate bipartisan effort during the Biden administration to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction(WMD). 18 state attorneys general are demanding the president act in response to increasing substance overdose deaths nationwide. The coalition...
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

U.S. News & World Report: Best colleges in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual review of colleges and universities, including seven schools in north central West Virginia. Not all of the schools in the area overlap in the college and university ranking categories. For example, larger schools like West Virginia University are ranked in the “National […]
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy