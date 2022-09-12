ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, GA

WCTV

ROAD WORK ALERT: Decatur County SR 253 Spur resurfacing starting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Decatur County State Route (SR) 253 Spur resurfacing is scheduled to begin Friday. Road work will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting. Work days will be Monday through Friday, but may be done on Saturday if it...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Portion of West Oakridge Drive to close for sewer work

Portions of one Albany roadway will close at 8 a.m. on Monday, September 19. Crews will be doing sewer work in the 1600 block of the westbound lane of West Oakridge Drive, near Boswell Oil Company. Drivers should use caution when traveling while construction is being done. The lane closure...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany roadway blocked to install speed tables

On Wednesday, September 14, crews began installing speed tables in the 500 block of 11th Avenue. Traffic will be limited in the area and delays are possible. The area is expected to be cleared by Monday, September 19, or until the work is complete. Drivers should use caution if travelling...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted in Lee County

UPDATE (11 a.m.):. The Lee County Utilities Authority says that the notice has been lifted. The referenced water main repair Friday morning on Springlake Drive was completed quickly, therefore, the water pressure did not drop near the 20 PSI threshold for a precautionary boil water notice. Authority field staff will...
LEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Traffic detoured after rollover accident in downtown Sylvester

Traffic is being detoured after an accident in Sylvester Thursday morning. Sylvester firefighters and police officers have responded to a rollover accident near Miles Street and South Isabella Street. Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the scene is clear. Officials say that there is a detour in place...
SYLVESTER, GA
wfxl.com

Chicken house destroyed in early morning Mitchell County fire

Mitchell County Fire/Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire at Ulysses Poultry around 6:45 a.m. on September 13. Once on scene, flames from a chicken house were coming from the rear with roof collapse already taken place. Fire officials say that the fire was started due to an electrical problem....
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Silicon Ranch constructs large solar site in north Lee County

LEESBURG — Silicon Ranch, one of the premier solar ranch operations in the nation, is currently constructing Desoto Phase I Solar Ranch off Dan Green and Courthouse roads in north Lee County. The 2,285-acre site, once an agricultural operation, was purchased to construct a large solar ranch. It will consist of about 1,800 acres of collection capability in Phase I of the project. Two other phases are in the planning stage for this site.
LEE COUNTY, GA
Post-Searchlight

River South defies weather, takes Downtown by storm

Despite the dreary weather, crowds flocked to downtown Bainbridge over the weekend for this year’s River South festival. Though the rainy forecast forced the sidewalk chalk drawing competition to be cancelled, there was still plenty to do. A yoga class hosted by McKenzie Conder kicked off the festivities that morning, with food and goods vendors, a bounce house for the kids, and glass blowing demonstrations by Hot Glass Academy from Americus available through the day. The main draw was the music, with various artists performing through the afternoon, leading to the headlining performance by the Red Clay Strays.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Man charged for deadly February wrong-way crash in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge, Georgia man is now facing charges in a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred on February 20 near US 319 near Iamonia Cutoff Rd. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Paul Griffen was driving under the influence when he drove the wrong way and crashed head-on into another car.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Upcoming hearing could determine Phoebe, Albany Tech project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning could determine the future of the Old Albany Middle School. That’s the location Phoebe and Albany Tech want to use for their living and learning community. Construction at the old Albany Middle School is now on pause. That’s due...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Ga. State school superintendent visits Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Dougherty County schools welcomed a special visitor Wednesday. State School Superintendent, Richard Woods visited two elementary schools, including his old school Morningside Elementary. He also visited Radium Springs Elementary school. During the visit, he walked through each school and visited many classrooms to hand out...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Friday likely to determine future of Albany historic building

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday, the fate of Phoebe’s living and learning community at the Old Albany Middle school will be decided. This comes as Judge Victoria Darrisaw is expecting to file a decision by Friday at 5 p.m. There are two options. Darrisaw can side with Phoebe, the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. leaders considering new housing option

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is considering new plans for a property they’ve been looking to develop for six years now. It’s the National Guard Armory property on N. Jefferson Street. Before the county was considering the property for just recreation. On Monday, County Commissioner Clinton Johnson...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is left injured after a domestic dispute that caused public safety concerns Tuesday night, according to Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the BZ Bee convenience store around 9:38 p.m. Deputies said it was an isolated incident and...
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

USDA leadership visits with Georgia Pecan Growers Association

USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director (SED), Arthur Tripp, recently visited with members of the Georgia Pecan Growers Association at their Fall Field Day in Tifton to discuss programs FSA offers pecan growers in the event of a natural disaster, including the Tree Assistance Program (TAP) and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP).
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Hearing over future of Phoebe's Living and Learning Community project to be held

As the debate between the Historic Preservation Commission and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has grown more and more controversial over the last few months, a hearing has been scheduled to determine the outcome. Previously, Phoebe began construction at the old Albany High School located in the historic district this past...
ALBANY, GA

