WCTV
ROAD WORK ALERT: Decatur County SR 253 Spur resurfacing starting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Decatur County State Route (SR) 253 Spur resurfacing is scheduled to begin Friday. Road work will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting. Work days will be Monday through Friday, but may be done on Saturday if it...
wfxl.com
Portion of West Oakridge Drive to close for sewer work
Portions of one Albany roadway will close at 8 a.m. on Monday, September 19. Crews will be doing sewer work in the 1600 block of the westbound lane of West Oakridge Drive, near Boswell Oil Company. Drivers should use caution when traveling while construction is being done. The lane closure...
wfxl.com
Albany roadway blocked to install speed tables
On Wednesday, September 14, crews began installing speed tables in the 500 block of 11th Avenue. Traffic will be limited in the area and delays are possible. The area is expected to be cleared by Monday, September 19, or until the work is complete. Drivers should use caution if travelling...
wfxl.com
UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted in Lee County
UPDATE (11 a.m.):. The Lee County Utilities Authority says that the notice has been lifted. The referenced water main repair Friday morning on Springlake Drive was completed quickly, therefore, the water pressure did not drop near the 20 PSI threshold for a precautionary boil water notice. Authority field staff will...
wfxl.com
Traffic detoured after rollover accident in downtown Sylvester
Traffic is being detoured after an accident in Sylvester Thursday morning. Sylvester firefighters and police officers have responded to a rollover accident near Miles Street and South Isabella Street. Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the scene is clear. Officials say that there is a detour in place...
wfxl.com
Chicken house destroyed in early morning Mitchell County fire
Mitchell County Fire/Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire at Ulysses Poultry around 6:45 a.m. on September 13. Once on scene, flames from a chicken house were coming from the rear with roof collapse already taken place. Fire officials say that the fire was started due to an electrical problem....
Albany Herald
Silicon Ranch constructs large solar site in north Lee County
LEESBURG — Silicon Ranch, one of the premier solar ranch operations in the nation, is currently constructing Desoto Phase I Solar Ranch off Dan Green and Courthouse roads in north Lee County. The 2,285-acre site, once an agricultural operation, was purchased to construct a large solar ranch. It will consist of about 1,800 acres of collection capability in Phase I of the project. Two other phases are in the planning stage for this site.
Post-Searchlight
River South defies weather, takes Downtown by storm
Despite the dreary weather, crowds flocked to downtown Bainbridge over the weekend for this year’s River South festival. Though the rainy forecast forced the sidewalk chalk drawing competition to be cancelled, there was still plenty to do. A yoga class hosted by McKenzie Conder kicked off the festivities that morning, with food and goods vendors, a bounce house for the kids, and glass blowing demonstrations by Hot Glass Academy from Americus available through the day. The main draw was the music, with various artists performing through the afternoon, leading to the headlining performance by the Red Clay Strays.
wfxl.com
Thomas County deputies investigating after Polaris Ranger reported stolen at Barwick home
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Polaris Ranger was reported stolen. Deputies say that a 2021 Polaris Ranger was stolen from the front yard in the 4500 block of Coffee Road, in Barwick, on September 13, 2022. The owners tell deputies that this Ranger has after-market roof,...
WCTV
Man charged for deadly February wrong-way crash in Leon County
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge, Georgia man is now facing charges in a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred on February 20 near US 319 near Iamonia Cutoff Rd. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Paul Griffen was driving under the influence when he drove the wrong way and crashed head-on into another car.
WALB 10
Upcoming hearing could determine Phoebe, Albany Tech project
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning could determine the future of the Old Albany Middle School. That’s the location Phoebe and Albany Tech want to use for their living and learning community. Construction at the old Albany Middle School is now on pause. That’s due...
WALB 10
Ga. State school superintendent visits Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Dougherty County schools welcomed a special visitor Wednesday. State School Superintendent, Richard Woods visited two elementary schools, including his old school Morningside Elementary. He also visited Radium Springs Elementary school. During the visit, he walked through each school and visited many classrooms to hand out...
WALB 10
Friday likely to determine future of Albany historic building
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday, the fate of Phoebe’s living and learning community at the Old Albany Middle school will be decided. This comes as Judge Victoria Darrisaw is expecting to file a decision by Friday at 5 p.m. There are two options. Darrisaw can side with Phoebe, the...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. leaders considering new housing option
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is considering new plans for a property they’ve been looking to develop for six years now. It’s the National Guard Armory property on N. Jefferson Street. Before the county was considering the property for just recreation. On Monday, County Commissioner Clinton Johnson...
WALB 10
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
WALB 10
1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is left injured after a domestic dispute that caused public safety concerns Tuesday night, according to Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the BZ Bee convenience store around 9:38 p.m. Deputies said it was an isolated incident and...
wfxl.com
USDA leadership visits with Georgia Pecan Growers Association
USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director (SED), Arthur Tripp, recently visited with members of the Georgia Pecan Growers Association at their Fall Field Day in Tifton to discuss programs FSA offers pecan growers in the event of a natural disaster, including the Tree Assistance Program (TAP) and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP).
wfxl.com
Cordele resident 1 of 2 arrested for trying to smuggle contraband into state prison
Washington County patrol deputies caught two suspects attempting to smuggle contraband into Washington State Prison. The sheriff's office said deputies on patrol noticed a vehicle parked at a church on Hwy. 231 in Davisboro Sunday morning. Deputies approached the vehicle, began talking with the occupants, and then noticed a drone...
wfxl.com
Hearing over future of Phoebe's Living and Learning Community project to be held
As the debate between the Historic Preservation Commission and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has grown more and more controversial over the last few months, a hearing has been scheduled to determine the outcome. Previously, Phoebe began construction at the old Albany High School located in the historic district this past...
wfxl.com
2 arrested after stolen dirt bikes, four wheelers discovered after citizen's tip
On September 12, Albany police responded to the 1800 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a tip about a stolen dirt bike. Upon arrival, officers say that they noticed that this was a location for stolen dirt bikes and four-wheelers. 19-year-old Jacquarious Oliver and 21-year-old Anthony Taylor III...
