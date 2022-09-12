Art in northern New Mexico is a genre unto itself. For literally centuries, the area has been home to artists across multiple cultures, working in multiple mediums. Few have been lucky enough to get an inside look at the creative endeavors practiced there. Now we’ve been given a chance to do just that, when the artist collective working along New Mexico’s famed Turquoise Trail open their studios to the public for two big weekends. The second annual Turquoise Trail Studio Tour takes place along NM Highway 14, historically known as the Scenic Byway, September 17, 18, 24 & 25, 2022.

