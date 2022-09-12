Read full article on original website
🏈 🎥 Hutch High FB: Hutch High hosts Maize South for Homecoming
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team (2-0) are home vs Maize South (2-0) Friday night to take on the Mavericks at Gowans Stadium at 7pm for homecoming 2022. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe at...
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
Fair schedule for Wed. Sept 14
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wednesday is Shop 'Til You Drop day at the Kansas State Fair. Participating vendors are offering discounts on selected merchandise. You can pick up a flyer at the gate for the list. TobyMac is the headliner at the Nex-Tech Grandstand. His concert will start at 8...
McPherson County Housing Conference later this month
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The 2nd annual McPherson County, Kansas Housing Conference is coming up September 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McPherson Community Building at 122 East Marlin and will feature speakers discussing development, rentals, and resources for housing. McPherson County community leaders will share information...
Third Thursday activities continue downtown
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Several local artists will be performing downtown tonight for Third Thursday. Katie Ziegler will be performing country/classic rock outside of Toy Depot. Zay The Proof, L.S.P., and jacetheinfinite will be performing hip-hop/soul at CRUDE Media. Legacy Bible Church will be performing outside of Apron Strings Kitchen...
Friday begins the final big run for Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Friday kicks off what officials hope is a very big weekend at the Kansas State Fair. Some of the events for Friday include the honey demonstration starting at 10 a.m. at the Pride of Kansas building, the fresh salsa contest at noon in the Domestic Arts building, and the annual celebrity goat milking contest at the Sheep, Swine and Goat building, starting at 3 p.m. Curley’s all natural barbecue sauce contest is at 3:30 p.m. at the Domestic Arts building.
4H and FFA growing larger footprint at fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Over the past several years, there appeared to be a decline in the interest level younger school students showed in the Kansas State Fair other than the carnival and entertainment. But that appears to be changing when it comes to the fair and the interest youth...
McPherson County Sheriff holding patch fundraiser
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office is selling specialty breast cancer awareness patches starting today. The patches are $10. The patch sales will be donated to the Women and Children Combating Cancer organization in McPherson (W.A.C.C.C.) later this year. W.A.C.C.C. is a non-profit organization in McPherson...
West 82nd Ave. to open next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the K-14 four-lane project continues in Reno and Rice counties, the Kansas Department of Transportation announced that West 82nd Avenue from Dean to Herren roads will reopen to traffic on Friday, Sept 23. The road has been closed for about a year during the four-lane project. No word on when West 56th will open again, which has also been closed during the project.
Fall garage sale day entries sought in Haven
HAVEN, Kan. — The City of Haven is taking entries for its fall garage sale day on October 1. The deadline to be included on the map is 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28th. Last year's fall garage sales had 20 entries.
McPherson man dies after van lands in Reno Co. ditch
RENO COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 GMC Van driven by Michael L. Godwin, 46, McPherson, was northbound on Kansas 61 four miles north of Hutchinson. The vehicle traveled through the median,...
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
First National Bank of Hutchinson hosting shred event Oct. 14
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The First National Bank of Hutchinson is hosting its First for Security Shred Event coming up October 14. The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that Friday. You can drop off any papers that you need destroyed securely to prevent identity theft at the corner of 1st and Washington in Hutchinson, or the bank's financial centers in Haven, Andale or Goddard.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Issabelle 'Izzy' Dieker
There is concern for teenager Issabelle ‘Izzy’ Dieker, who was last seen on Sept. 7, 2022, in Wichita. The 15-year-old is believed to be a runaway. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Sept. 7, 2022. Age when reported missing: 15. Height then: 5’4’’. Weight then: 130...
Tire collection on Sept. 24 open to Saline County residents
Have some old car, pickup, or motorcycle tires that you need to get rid of? North Salina Community Development (NSCD) can help!. The organization dedicated to North Town is sponsoring a free tire collection that is open to residents of Saline County. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m.-2 p.m....
WSOC: Dragons play Dodge City at home Wednesday
The Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer team concludes a two-game homestand on Wednesday when the Dodge City Conquistadors come in for a Jayhawk West matchup. Now ranked No. 20 in the NJCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Rankings, the Blue Dragons enter play on Wednesday with a 6-0 overall record and are tied for first place in the Jayhawk West at 3-0 (9 points). Dodge City comes into the game at 1-2-1 overall and 0-2 in the Jayhawk West.
Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
Wichita oncologists hopeful for cancer 'moonshot'
Wichita couple leads effort to make strides in fight against child hunger. A Wichita couple is making strides to help help end child hunger by holding a three-day meal-kit-packing event. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Circle Thunderbirds are 2-0 so far in 2022, a first in over a decade. Wichita...
Late Nights and Big Fights
At approximately 2:30am on September 13th officers were called to a possible battery situation in the 1400 block of Derby. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL news that a group of individuals who work together went out to a local bar for drinks. After some time they went to Dante Peet’s home for an after party in the 1400 block of Derby.
