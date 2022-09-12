HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The First National Bank of Hutchinson is hosting its First for Security Shred Event coming up October 14. The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that Friday. You can drop off any papers that you need destroyed securely to prevent identity theft at the corner of 1st and Washington in Hutchinson, or the bank's financial centers in Haven, Andale or Goddard.

