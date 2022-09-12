Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
txktoday.com
Bond at $100K In Dog Pack Attack On 9 Yr Old
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man whose dogs allegedly left a 9-year-old boy with severe bite injuries earlier this month is being held in the Bowie County jail on a charge of injury to a child with a $100,000 bond. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, was repeatedly warned by law enforcement about the...
swark.today
Hempstead County Deputies nab two Texarkana men this morning, one on alleged truck theft, other on felony warrant
Early this morning at approximately 1:47 a.m, Hempstead County Deputies received a call from dispatch in reference to a Theft of Property incident located on US Highway 67 West. The victim said she was sitting at her computer desk working, when she observed the lights in her truck come on...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two Caught On Ring Cam
Yes, it's the same truck, same street, same cam, same potential crime, two different suspects. Texarkana Arkansas Police would like to talk to both of them. It will never cease to amaze me how some people think that other people's stuff should really belong to them, but it happens all day and all night. Watch these videos below and tell me again why you shouldn't lock your vehicle.
KSLA
Couple arrested for allegedly smoking meth around child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport couple has been arrested after allegedly smoking meth in the presence of a child under the age of 13. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Youth Services with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report concerning a young child who tested positive for illegal substances. During a search of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten’s, 36, home, a detective found meth, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.
KTAL
Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks that happened Wednesday. According to an entry in Caddo 911, a call came at 1:40 p.m., and as many as 13 police units were on the scene near Ormond Drive for the call reporting a prowler or suspicious person.
KSLA
Trial Day 4: Parker’s ex-husband claims her lies impacted their marriage
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Tayler Parker went into its fourth day on Thursday, Sept. 15. Parker is charged with killing Reagan Hancock and forcibly removing her unborn child from the womb in October of 2020. Tommy Wacasey, Parker’s ex-husband, took the stand today. He claimed Parker...
KSLA
Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager has been sentenced to jail time after shooting two people at a Shreveport hotel, killing one of them, back in July of 2020. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said on Monday, Sept. 12 that Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, must serve at least 85 years in prison for his crimes. Jamison was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated assault with a firearm on Aug. 24, 2022.
Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots)
The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or sexually related crimes through the dates of 9/9-9/11. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or...
ktoy1047.com
Four men sentenced in bribery, conspiracy scheme
44-year-old Jeffrey Harrison of Texarkana pleaded guilty in May of last year to bribing Jimmy Scarbrough. Harrison was working as an RRAD vendor, while Scarbrough was an RRAD official. Harrison was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to forfeit $300,000. 52-year-old Justin Bishop also pleaded guilty in...
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL. Texas Rangers are investigating […]
Mount Pleasant police: 26 stolen guns, drugs found during traffic stop
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – A Mount Pleasant narcotics officer discovered 26 stolen guns during a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to MPPD. The officer pulled the vehicle over on Interstate 30 and began to search it after establishing probable cause. A large amount of cash, the 26 guns and narcotics were all then discovered […]
ktoy1047.com
Capital murder suspect assaults Bowie County correctional officer
29-year-old Vance Brown of Texarkana assaulted the officer on September 1 according to Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. Brown was originally arrested on August 15 for a shooting in the College Hill neighborhood. In-house video captured the alleged assault on the officer wherein Brown struck the guard several times...
Watch Out For This ‘Jury Scam’ + Last Weeks Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
A heads-up Bowie County citizen realized before it was too late, thankfully, that someone was trying to scam her this week. Plus, all the usual crimes and investigations in your weekly report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week...
KTBS
Courtroom packed on first day of capital fetal abduction case
NEW BOSTON, Texas – The courtroom was packed on the first day of the trial in the Taylor Renee Parker fetal abduction case Monday morning, with upwards of 50 spectators at the 202nd District Court at the Bowie County Courthouse. Opening statements given by District Attorney Kelley Crisp and...
Testimony underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
Testimony is underway in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb.
KSLA
AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown
ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Aug. 7-20
• Marcus Andrew Holloway, of Omaha, was arrested by Morris County deputies on a parole hold.• Jeffrey Edwin Matthews, of ...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 60-year-old Thomas Dwayne Mitchell of Mt. Pleasant on a warrant for Revocation of Probation for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. He’s in the Titus County Jail. Misael Hernandez. Deputies arrested 38-year-old Misael Hernandez for Revocation of...
Taylor Parker trial: mountain of evidence reveals extensive lengths to fake pregnancy
moving her unborn child from her body detailed a mountain of evidence showing just how far Taylor Parker was allegedly willing to go to fake her pregnancy and come up with a baby in time for her purported due date.
