Texarkana, TX

Bond at $100K In Dog Pack Attack On 9 Yr Old

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man whose dogs allegedly left a 9-year-old boy with severe bite injuries earlier this month is being held in the Bowie County jail on a charge of injury to a child with a $100,000 bond. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, was repeatedly warned by law enforcement about the...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two Caught On Ring Cam

Yes, it's the same truck, same street, same cam, same potential crime, two different suspects. Texarkana Arkansas Police would like to talk to both of them. It will never cease to amaze me how some people think that other people's stuff should really belong to them, but it happens all day and all night. Watch these videos below and tell me again why you shouldn't lock your vehicle.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Couple arrested for allegedly smoking meth around child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport couple has been arrested after allegedly smoking meth in the presence of a child under the age of 13. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Youth Services with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report concerning a young child who tested positive for illegal substances. During a search of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten’s, 36, home, a detective found meth, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.
MOORINGSPORT, LA
KTAL

Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks that happened Wednesday. According to an entry in Caddo 911, a call came at 1:40 p.m., and as many as 13 police units were on the scene near Ormond Drive for the call reporting a prowler or suspicious person.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager has been sentenced to jail time after shooting two people at a Shreveport hotel, killing one of them, back in July of 2020. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said on Monday, Sept. 12 that Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, must serve at least 85 years in prison for his crimes. Jamison was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated assault with a firearm on Aug. 24, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Four men sentenced in bribery, conspiracy scheme

44-year-old Jeffrey Harrison of Texarkana pleaded guilty in May of last year to bribing Jimmy Scarbrough. Harrison was working as an RRAD vendor, while Scarbrough was an RRAD official. Harrison was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to forfeit $300,000. 52-year-old Justin Bishop also pleaded guilty in...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Capital murder suspect assaults Bowie County correctional officer

29-year-old Vance Brown of Texarkana assaulted the officer on September 1 according to Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. Brown was originally arrested on August 15 for a shooting in the College Hill neighborhood. In-house video captured the alleged assault on the officer wherein Brown struck the guard several times...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Courtroom packed on first day of capital fetal abduction case

NEW BOSTON, Texas – The courtroom was packed on the first day of the trial in the Taylor Renee Parker fetal abduction case Monday morning, with upwards of 50 spectators at the 202nd District Court at the Bowie County Courthouse. Opening statements given by District Attorney Kelley Crisp and...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KSLA

AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
ASHDOWN, AR
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County Deputies arrested 60-year-old Thomas Dwayne Mitchell of Mt. Pleasant on a warrant for Revocation of Probation for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. He’s in the Titus County Jail. Misael Hernandez. Deputies arrested 38-year-old Misael Hernandez for Revocation of...
TITUS COUNTY, TX

