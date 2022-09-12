Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Brewing Company Hosts Kegs for Cats in Support of Morris Animal RefugeMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia officials 'inventorying existing resources' to accommodate immigrants should Governor Abbott bus them thereVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
South Philly Church Protected, While Saloon Hangs in the Balance
At the September meeting of the Philadelphia Historical Commission, an Italian American church was added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places, two large construction projects were approved in historic districts, and a comment period was held on behalf of nominations submitted to the National Register of Historic Places. First...
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Suburbs
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the suburbs. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, is filling the vacated 2900 Street Road...
His Facebook Post Revived a Ridley Pizza Shop. Now 2 Local Business Owners Have Awarded Him $3,000
Two Ridley Township businessmen, Mike McIntyre of Proaction Restoration and Nick Lanzetta of Lanzetta Landscaping presented a $3,000 check to Nick Mniecznikowski. Image via submitted photo to the Daily Times. (This post first ran on June 20, 2020). A recent Ridley High School graduate who helped revive a struggling Ridley...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
A Dearth of Delis: In Remembrance of Philly’s Jewish Eateries
At one time, there was no shortage of Jewish restaurants in Philadelphia. Legendary Kosher steakhouses, dairy restaurants, and delis did brisk business, serving up Eastern European staples that connected American Jews with their culinary heritage. You could live in Wynnewood, work in Center City, and have lunch in Minsk. But by the 1970s, these bastions of ethnic comfort food began to vanish. Where did they go and why?
Dozens evacuated from partially collapsed apartment building in Logan
A portion of a Logan apartment building partially collapsed Wednesday morning. It happened on the seventh floor. Dozens of people were evacuated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands of people return to in-person work in Center City Philadelphia
One of Center City's largest employers welcomed workers back into the office Tuesday.
Philly City Council invests $7.6M to clear tangled titles
'We have to educate people,' Register of Wills Tracey L. Gordon said. 'Make it a conversation in your house about how to protect your generational wealth.' The post Philly City Council invests $7.6M to clear tangled titles appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philadelphia brewery to lose tens of thousands of dollars after city cuts down its hops garden
HOPS GARDEN DESTROYED: The garden is fenced in right next to the Kensington brewery and has a sign that clearly explains how they're growing hops for their fall beer.
Pa apartment building partially collapses, up to 100 residents evacuated
An apartment building in Philadelphia’s Logan section partially collapsed on Wednesday, according to a story from WPVI. Authorities told the news station that part of the seventh floor facade of Lindley Towers began crumbling around 10:30 a.m. Up to 100 of the building’s residents were evacuated, police said. They...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON WILL HOST A SERIES OF PROPERTY TAX WORKSHOPS TO HELP SECOND COUNCIL DISTRICT RESIDENTS REDUCE THEIR PROPERTY TAX BILLS
PHILADELPHIA, PA: Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) will conduct several Save Our Homes property tax relief workshops throughout the Second Council District in September to get information to his 160,000 constituents about Philadelphia’s 2022 property tax assessments and ways that they can save money on their property taxes.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Restaurants in King of Prussia, PA (Hand Picked By A Local!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Pennsylvania is a beautiful state and has many lovely places to live. Among the top twenty is King of Prussia, home to the third largest mall in America! The name comes from a tavern opened there in 1769, built within a barn from 1719 when Quakers founded the first town in the area. The owner of the tavern wanted to honor King Frederick II of Prussia, hence the name of the tavern and now the town.
This Delaware County Restaurant Made a ‘Best Brunch’ List
Brunch is a popular weekend diversion that promises a variety of good food and good times with friends and family. Philadelphia has no shortage of quality places to fill your brunch cravings, including one stand-out in Springfield Township, writes Betty Nelson for Town & Tourist. Tavola Restaurant & Bar, located...
PhillyBite
The Most Romantic Places For A Date In Philadelphia
- Where do you usually hang out to flirt with potential dates if you're single in Philly? Uptown clubs such as Concourse? Singles bars like the Dolphin Tavern?. Here's a better suggestion – sign up for a Philadelphia dating outlet. The city is a cultural melting pot and has long been popular with singles who are into black hookups. These online services for black singles make it super-easy to track down your ideal partner. Algorithms will pinpoint individuals with the most in common. You'll quickly initiate online chats about the ideal places to meet for a hot date in Philly! With that in mind, how about a suggestion of the five most romantic spots for a date?
fox29.com
Philadelphia lands on list of top cities for cheaters in U.S.
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia claimed a top spot on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
Pizza Shop Collapses In Philadelphia Neighborhood (VIDEO)
Officials were at the scene of a rowhouse collapse Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Philadelphia's Fishtown, authorities said. Video being live-streamed on Citizen shows the collapse of the three-story building, home to Key Pizza and apartments above at Memphis & E York streets around 9:45 a.m. The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Election concerns dominate Montgomery Commissioners meeting
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The election is more than seven weeks away, but it was the subject du jour at Thursday’s meeting of the Montgomery County commissioners. Kenneth Lawrence, vice-chair, opened the meeting with an update on the county’s preparations for the vote on Tuesday, November 8. He noted that voters will have several options to cast their ballot.
Pizza place destroyed in Kensington building collapse, no injuries reported
Emergency crews have responded to a building collapse in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Star News
Philadelphia, PA
598
Followers
470
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Philadelphia, PA.https://starnewsphilly.com/
Comments / 0