Read full article on original website
Related
Dance to Afro Caribbean Soul music and try an interactive photo booth at this Brooklyn festival
Local arts will take center stage at The Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival, a free two-day celebration of music, performing arts, and visual arts in a public plaza later this month. Brooklyn Downtown Partnership organized the annual event in collaboration with Two Trees Management Co. and gave us the scoop on...
An immersive dining experience inspired by Grease is heading to NYC
Fans of the iconic 1978 musical Grease, unite! An immersive Grease-themed dining experience is scheduled to take over New American restaurant Green Fig at 570 10th Avenue by 41st Street on November 18. The event will run through the end of April 2023. Tickets for the first two days of...
A good, old-fashioned steakhouse battle is brewing in NYC
Old Homestead Steakhouse, which first opened on 9th Avenue in 1868, has a lot going for it. It’s one of the best restaurants in its neighborhood and category. It’s address straddles touristy and residential areas. And it has another location in Las Vegas, where things that happen stay.
Dough is coming to Time Out Market this month
The doughnut is an infinite circle of unending possibility. In it, all manner of flavor and texture combinations are possible. It’s as suitable for breakfast or a snack as it is for dessert and a prime spot on the buffet at life’s most festive celebrations. The doughnut shop, even, is a spot equally conducive to intrigue and revelry. One might dunk a sugared crook beyond a plate glass window after dark à la Edward Hopper, or breeze in early morning, breath a fog in the brisk air, to surprise a paramour with rings for two.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The oldest gay bar in NYC may soon officially become a landmark
The oldest continuously operating gay bar in New York City, Julius' in the West Village, will likely soon become a landmark. Yesterday, the Landmarks Preservation Commission voted to "calendar" the location, which means that officials will schedule a public hearing to discuss the significance of the site in the near future. That would be the first step to officially designating it a landmark.
Let me tell you—NYC is about to enter its power season
It all starts with the U.S. Open, the classiest local sporting event, when renowned New Yorkers like Spike Lee and Alec Baldwin gladly share space with just-as-important albeit not-as-famous residents (like this YouTuber, who thought it entertaining and incredibly “New York” to get a haircut while watching a match).
A look inside the Gustav Klimt immersive experience at the Hall des Lumières
Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, the oldest savings bank in New York City, has transformed into a giant new center for custom-designed immersive art experiences dubbed Hall des Lumières. Located across from City Hall Park, the revamped destination just opened this week on Wednesday. The new center’s inaugural installation will...
See inside NYC's new immersive art center Hall des Lumières
Immersive art experiences in New York are getting the royal treatment with the upcoming opening of Hall des Lumières, the city's latest permanent center for custom-designed immersive events at the historic Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank by City Hall. The new space is scheduled to open this Wednesday, marking its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Believe it or not, New York raccoons are about to get vaccinated
In today’s local animal news: New York City raccoons are the subject of the latest vaccine drive to eradicate rabies. According to city officials, a total of 18 NYC animals have tested positive for the deadly virus—and not just raccoons. Two skunks in the Bronx were infected, as were a couple of bats and a cat on Staten Island. COVID-19, move away: rabies is back in town!
Here’s what’s going on at Time Out Market New York this week
As New Yorkers settle in for fall in NYC, Time Out Market New York is gearing up with a busy schedule to keep the fun rolling through the chillier months. The market has had an ongoing happy hour from 4 to 7pm during the week (what’s not to love about $6 select draught beers, $9 specialty cocktails and $8 select wines?), but there’s much more going on this autumn.
See inside singer Billie Holiday’s former NYC apartment
Billie Holiday, the beloved jazz singer whose unique voice and style made a lasting impact in the 20th century, grew up in Harlem but also lived on the Upper West Side in her last years, when she released the last—and one of her most famous albums—“Lady in Satin.”
Bring your own weed at this awesome cannabis expo 45 minutes outside NYC
Following New Jersey residents' vote to legalize marijuana, it was only a matter of time that the state would play host to a massive expo focusing on all things cannabis. Activist and comedian Tommy Chong is hosting 420 Expo, the first ever bring-your-own-cannabis consumer event in New Jersey. The happening will take place at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center, a 45-minute drive from midtown Manhattan, next weekend, from September 16 through 18.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s how you can ride NYC’s vintage trains this weekend
The New York Transit Museum’s Parade of Trains is back again this weekend, offering New Yorkers the chance to ride historic trains through the city. On Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th, you can hop on and off four historic trains from the Transit Museum’s vintage fleet at the Brighton Beach station B/Q platforms.
A new pop-up wine bar and experience inspired by Alice in Wonderland is coming to NY
The immersive experience trend continues strong with Wonderland Dreams, a newly announced interactive wine bar loosely inspired by Lewis Carroll's 1865 iconic English novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. The cultural offering is scheduled to debut in midtown Manhattan at 529 Fifth Avenue by 44th Street on October 7 and run through late April 2023.
From garbage to gallery, this artist transforms discarded art crates from NYC’s streets
At this new gallery show in Tribeca, the art on the walls was once on the curb relegated to the garbage heap. Artist Reed Chojnacki plucked wooden art shipping crates from the rubbish around New York City’s galleries and transformed the trash into glowing neon treasures. These pieces form the artist’s “Neon Crates” series and will be on display with his “Paintings of Monoprints” collection in a show called “ARC” at the Patrick Parrish Gallery (50 Lispenard Street). The show opens Friday, September 9 and will run through Friday, October 21.
This NYC restaurant has officially been named best pizzeria in the world
Back in June, 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerie across the world, crowned New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana the very best such parlor in the United States. This past week, the outlet doubled down on its selection and then some: the Orchard Street destination topped the list of best pizzerias in the world, in a tie with I Masanielli di Francesco Martucci, a pizza shop in Caserta, a region in Southern Italy.
This new NYC Fire Museum exhibition features family members of 9/11 first responders
A new photography exhibit at the New York City Fire Museum puts family members of 9/11 first responders in front of the camera as a way to illustrate the continuing impact of the attacks. The exhibition, called “One Day in September,” features a series of profound, editorial-style portraits of first...
A mini Japanese marketplace is opening in Brooklyn
Soon, you’ll be able to experience the tastes of Japan without ever leaving Brooklyn. When 50 Norman opens in Greenpoint on Friday, September 16, it’ll bring a Japanese multi-retail and dining mini-complex to the neighborhood. Acclaimed Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka designed the 3,500-square-foot space featuring reclaimed woods from...
Julio Torres on his favorite NYC spots, the changing comedy landscape and more
If you haven't yet caught up on Los Espookys, the Spanish-language HBO series about a group of horror-obsessed friends that turn their passion into a peculiar business, now is the time: season two is scheduled to premiere on September 16. Created by Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres, who...
A Jean-Georges food truck is giving out free samples from the Tin Building in NYC this month
By now, you must have heard about the Tin Building by Jean-Georges, the sprawling culinary market by the chef that used to be home to the Fulton Fish Market by the South Street Seaport. The 53,000-square-foot food hall opened for limited previews last month but New Yorkers who haven't been...
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0