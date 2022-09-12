ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out New York

Dough is coming to Time Out Market this month

The doughnut is an infinite circle of unending possibility. In it, all manner of flavor and texture combinations are possible. It’s as suitable for breakfast or a snack as it is for dessert and a prime spot on the buffet at life’s most festive celebrations. The doughnut shop, even, is a spot equally conducive to intrigue and revelry. One might dunk a sugared crook beyond a plate glass window after dark à la Edward Hopper, or breeze in early morning, breath a fog in the brisk air, to surprise a paramour with rings for two.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Entertainment
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Time Out New York

The oldest gay bar in NYC may soon officially become a landmark

The oldest continuously operating gay bar in New York City, Julius' in the West Village, will likely soon become a landmark. Yesterday, the Landmarks Preservation Commission voted to "calendar" the location, which means that officials will schedule a public hearing to discuss the significance of the site in the near future. That would be the first step to officially designating it a landmark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ne Rockefeller Center#Field Recordings#Solstice#British#New Yorkers#Star Party#Ghostly International
Time Out New York

Believe it or not, New York raccoons are about to get vaccinated

In today’s local animal news: New York City raccoons are the subject of the latest vaccine drive to eradicate rabies. According to city officials, a total of 18 NYC animals have tested positive for the deadly virus—and not just raccoons. Two skunks in the Bronx were infected, as were a couple of bats and a cat on Staten Island. COVID-19, move away: rabies is back in town!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Here’s what’s going on at Time Out Market New York this week

As New Yorkers settle in for fall in NYC, Time Out Market New York is gearing up with a busy schedule to keep the fun rolling through the chillier months. The market has had an ongoing happy hour from 4 to 7pm during the week (what’s not to love about $6 select draught beers, $9 specialty cocktails and $8 select wines?), but there’s much more going on this autumn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Bring your own weed at this awesome cannabis expo 45 minutes outside NYC

Following New Jersey residents' vote to legalize marijuana, it was only a matter of time that the state would play host to a massive expo focusing on all things cannabis. Activist and comedian Tommy Chong is hosting 420 Expo, the first ever bring-your-own-cannabis consumer event in New Jersey. The happening will take place at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center, a 45-minute drive from midtown Manhattan, next weekend, from September 16 through 18.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Time Out New York

From garbage to gallery, this artist transforms discarded art crates from NYC’s streets

At this new gallery show in Tribeca, the art on the walls was once on the curb relegated to the garbage heap. Artist Reed Chojnacki plucked wooden art shipping crates from the rubbish around New York City’s galleries and transformed the trash into glowing neon treasures. These pieces form the artist’s “Neon Crates” series and will be on display with his “Paintings of Monoprints” collection in a show called “ARC” at the Patrick Parrish Gallery (50 Lispenard Street). The show opens Friday, September 9 and will run through Friday, October 21.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

This NYC restaurant has officially been named best pizzeria in the world

Back in June, 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerie across the world, crowned New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana the very best such parlor in the United States. This past week, the outlet doubled down on its selection and then some: the Orchard Street destination topped the list of best pizzerias in the world, in a tie with I Masanielli di Francesco Martucci, a pizza shop in Caserta, a region in Southern Italy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

A mini Japanese marketplace is opening in Brooklyn

Soon, you’ll be able to experience the tastes of Japan without ever leaving Brooklyn. When 50 Norman opens in Greenpoint on Friday, September 16, it’ll bring a Japanese multi-retail and dining mini-complex to the neighborhood. Acclaimed Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka designed the 3,500-square-foot space featuring reclaimed woods from...
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy