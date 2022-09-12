STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have arrested one person in connection to multiple pharmacy break-ins in Sterling Heights after officers interrupted the suspects as they attempted to rob a pharmacy on Friday. The incident happened on Sept. 9 at 3:20 a.m. at Ryan Health Pharmacy at 38800 Ryan Road.Police say Sgt. Roeske of the Sterling Heights Police Department was on the lookout for suspects breaking into local pharmacies. Roeske covertly watched a white Dodge Journey pull up to the rear doors of Ryan Health Pharmacy, and he saw the suspects exit the vehicle, smash the door, and go inside the pharmacy.He then pulled his vehicle up to the bumper of the suspect's vehicle to keep them from fleeing.According to police, Roeske and other responding officers tried to take the suspects into custody, but they fled on foot. Probationary Officers, Bryce Elliott and Colton Conley were able to chase down one suspect and they were placed into custody without incident.Police continue to investigate the situation.Anyone with information or inquiries should contact the Sterling Heights Police Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825.

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO