ClickOnDetroit.com
Deadly stabbing in Fraser leads to middle school, high school lockdown
FRASER, Mich. – A deadly stabbing in a Fraser neighborhood led to lockdowns at both middle and high schools on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the area of Garfield Road and Klein Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Fraser police are saying very little about what happened, but Local 4 has learned...
2 arrested in connection with murder and barricaded gunman situation in Detroit
The Detroit Police Department Special Response Team and officers were in the scene after 10 a.m. Wednesday, in the 16000 block of Constance, south of Joy Road and east of the Southfield Freeway.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Area Schools District Announces Death of Teacher Trisca Beasley
The Saline Area Schools District Monday night announced the death of Trisca Beasley. According to the announcement, Beasley died unexpectedly Sept. 12. She taught math for 21 years at Saline High School and was involved in many student activities, including volleyball and the Math Club. Beasley resided in Manchester, where she was once coach of the varsity volleyball team.
1 suspect arrested as police investigate multiple pharmacy break-ins in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have arrested one person in connection to multiple pharmacy break-ins in Sterling Heights after officers interrupted the suspects as they attempted to rob a pharmacy on Friday. The incident happened on Sept. 9 at 3:20 a.m. at Ryan Health Pharmacy at 38800 Ryan Road.Police say Sgt. Roeske of the Sterling Heights Police Department was on the lookout for suspects breaking into local pharmacies. Roeske covertly watched a white Dodge Journey pull up to the rear doors of Ryan Health Pharmacy, and he saw the suspects exit the vehicle, smash the door, and go inside the pharmacy.He then pulled his vehicle up to the bumper of the suspect's vehicle to keep them from fleeing.According to police, Roeske and other responding officers tried to take the suspects into custody, but they fled on foot. Probationary Officers, Bryce Elliott and Colton Conley were able to chase down one suspect and they were placed into custody without incident.Police continue to investigate the situation.Anyone with information or inquiries should contact the Sterling Heights Police Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825.
Police searching for two men accused in series of break-ins in metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating two men accused in a series of break-ins across metro Detroit.According to Detroit Police, the suspects were photographed by a Ring camera on the front porch of a home on the 7700 block of Mettetal Street at around 12 p.m. on August 27. The department says the two men are suspected in a series of home break-ins in Detroit as well as areas across metro Detroit.Police are asking anyone with information to contact the DPD's 6th District at 313-596-5600 or 1-800-SPEAKUP.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Victim waiting for bus in Eastpointe chased, shot at by suspect
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.
7 books pulled from Dearborn Public Schools after parents express concerns
Some of the books available to students in Dearborn Public Schools have parents upset. One mom even filed a police report because she feels the reading content was dangerous.
fox2detroit.com
8-year-old dead from gunshot in Detroit home, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a shooting incident in Detroit where an 8-year-old girl died after being struck in the neck. The shooting happened in the 8800 block of Heyden on Detroit's west side. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday. Chief James White...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man accused of shooting gun in air to 'terrorize' victim in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is accused of shooting a gun into the air "to terrorize the victim" during a domestic dispute Wednesday in Eastpointe. Police were called to the 24000 block of Phlox on reports that a suspect, later identified as Early Lamont Jones, 34, was shooting a gun into the air from his vehicle. When officers got there, Jones was gone.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend
Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
Detroit police searching for 23-year-old with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia
Detroit police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing 23-year-old man who reportedly has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
8-year-old girl fatally shot inside Detroit home
(CBS DETROIT) - An 8-year-old girl is dead after a fatal shooting inside her home in west Detroit on Tuesday.According to the Detroit Police Department, the child was at home with her 10-year-old sibling when she was accidentally shot. When officers arrived, they found the young girl with gunshot wounds to her neck and shoulder. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Detroit police say the children's mother was not at the home at the time of the shooting but did arrive a short time after. The department says they've secured a search warrant and more information is expected in the coming days.The 10-year-old child was uninjured but taken to an area hospital for evaluation.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Road rage incident on US-23, two vehicles not identified
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a single rollover crash on North US-23 from a road rage incident Friday. The ongoing investigation revealed that there were three vehicles involved in the road rage incident while traveling north on US-23 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
1 dead in shootout, suspect on the loose
DETROIT – A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an apparent shootout Sunday evening in Detroit, officials said. There was a shootout between two people around 6 p.m. Sunday in the area of Ewald Circle and Dexter Avenue in Detroit, FOX 2 Detroit reports. One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds while the other fled the scene and escaped.
WILX-TV
Meth, fentanyl, 10 pounds of marijuana seized from Metro Detroit drug trafficking ring
WARREN, Mich. (WILX) - More than 10 pounds of drugs were reportedly seized from a Metro Detroit drug trafficking organization. According to authorities, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team seized a half kilogram of methamphetamine, a quarter pound of fentanyl and 10 pounds of marijuana. Police said a stolen gun...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I’m gonna block in the car’: How Sterling Heights police foiled late-night pharmacy heist
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police in Sterling Heights chased down a member of a group who smashed their way into a pharmacy in the middle of the night, officials said. The break-in happened around 3:20 a.m. Friday (Sept. 9) at the Ryan Health Pharmacy at 38800 Ryan Road, according to authorities.
WKHM
Fatal Weekend Accident Near Stockbridge
A fatal accident on M-36 and Dexter Trail in Gregory, 11 minutes east of Stockbridge, took place Saturday night. A 28-year-old man from Livingston County was killed when his vehicle rear ended a pickup hauling a boat. Of the three people in the truck, one was seriously injured, a 32-year-old...
fox2detroit.com
4 people shot while standing outside on Sunday; police look for Chrysler 300
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men and one woman were shot on Detroit's southeast side around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Police said the victims were gathered outside the 13000 block of E Warren. They were standing outside when a black Chrysler 300 pulled up and started shooting. One of the...
MSP: 54-year-old Detroit woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Brighton
Authorities say a deadly crash on eastbound I-96 claimed the life of one woman while two other people were sent to the hospital with injuries on Sunday night.
