SADIE MAGGIO DARK
Sadie Maggio Dark, daughter of Sam and Carmelite Maggio, was the seventh of 11 children in a close-knit Italian Catholic family. After 100 years of life, love and laughter, Sadie joined her beloved husband Don in heaven on Sept. 2. Sadie was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy and of...
Drum majors honored to lead Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band
NATCHITOCHES – Kaci Waguespack of Destrehan, Piper Dearing of Jennings and Ethan Maynard of Bossier City have been named as the 2022-23 drum majors for the Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band. The drum majors hold the highest-ranking student leadership position in the band. The drum majors are a liaison...
JUDY KAVANAUAGH
Our dear daughter Judy passed away at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Natchitoches Regional Hospital. She was 63 years old. Funeral services for Judy Kavanagh will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. at Coldwater Cemetery in Hagewood, LA, led by Rev. Mike McGrath. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation awards NSU $1.8M to address regional nursing shortage
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University is expanding two programs that will make it easier for paramedics, military medics and people with undergraduate science degrees to transition into high-paying nursing jobs. The program, which will help fill critical roles in northwest and Central Louisiana’s rapidly shrinking healthcare workforce, is funded in part by a $1.8 million grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.
ADK collects items for NSU Food Pantry
NATCHITOCHES – Alpha Delta Kappa, international organization for women educators, donated an array of items to the Northwestern State University Food Pantry. The ADK sisters feel passionate about giving back to the community, according to AKD member Dr. Christy Hornsby, assistant professor in NSU’s College of Education. “Giving back to the community and supporting future educators are at the heart of the organization. It is the best feeling in the world when we are able to share and give to others,” Hornsby said. ADK members are, seated from left, Susan Walker, Tracie Ham, Kathy Arnold and Linda Young. Standing from left are Suzie Palermo, Nancy Brown, Denise Edmondson, Tracy Kuhnell, Gay Dezendorf, Dana Renegar and Shirley Jonson. Hornsby delivered a trunk full of supplies “with love from ADK.”
BOM Bank wins bid for Train Depot rehabilitation project
BOM Bank has received the bid to fund a $2 million loan for the City of Natchitoches’ Train Depot Rehabilitation Project. The City of Natchitoches, Cane River National Heritage Area (CRNHA), Cane River Creole National Historical Park (CRNHP) and DSW Construction hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Depot Rehabilitation Project Jan. 13.
Cook up some fun at Meatpie Festival that will have kids activities, motorcycle run, and more
The Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival will celebrate its 20th year on the downtown riverbank the weekend of Sept. 16-17. The festival includes activities for everyone with the Brewfest beer tasting Friday evening, Christian youth group performances Saturday morning, and a climbing wall and bouncing inflatables for children throughout the free to attend event.
Parish Council Meeting Agenda for Sept. 19, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING HEARING – REGULAR MEETING. PARISH OF NATCHITOCHES IN THE PARISH BOARD ROOM 211 2ND FLOOR NATCHITOCHES, LOUISIANA. Interim Public Works Director – Mr. Dustin Hightower. OCS Executive Director – Ms. Sharon Harris. Parish Treasurer – Ms. Julie Lockhart. Planning and Zoning –...
