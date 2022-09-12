NATCHITOCHES – Alpha Delta Kappa, international organization for women educators, donated an array of items to the Northwestern State University Food Pantry. The ADK sisters feel passionate about giving back to the community, according to AKD member Dr. Christy Hornsby, assistant professor in NSU’s College of Education. “Giving back to the community and supporting future educators are at the heart of the organization. It is the best feeling in the world when we are able to share and give to others,” Hornsby said. ADK members are, seated from left, Susan Walker, Tracie Ham, Kathy Arnold and Linda Young. Standing from left are Suzie Palermo, Nancy Brown, Denise Edmondson, Tracy Kuhnell, Gay Dezendorf, Dana Renegar and Shirley Jonson. Hornsby delivered a trunk full of supplies “with love from ADK.”

