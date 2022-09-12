Read full article on original website
Mason City, St. Ansgar, Sheffield child care projects receive state grants
MASON CITY — Projects in Mason City, St. Ansgar and Sheffield are among 23 that were awarded almost $27 million by Governor Reynolds this week to help businesses jumpstart new child care opportunities and make it easier for Iowans to find child care options through their employer. The Child...
San Diego developer drops lawsuit against City of Mason City over terminated hotel development agreement
MASON CITY — After almost four years, a San Diego-based developer with Mason City ties has dropped its lawsuit against the City of Mason City over a proposed downtown hotel. G8 Development and its head Phillip Chodur filed a lawsuit against the city in November 2018, claiming a breach of contract after the city terminated its development agreement as part of the River City Renaissance Project.
Mathis trying to educate 2nd District voters during stop in Mason City Tuesday
MASON CITY — Democrat Liz Mathis stopped in Mason City on Tuesday as part of her campaign for the Second District seat in the US House. The state senator from Hiawatha is running for the newly-created congressional seat after redistricting that placed Cerro Gordo, Worth, Floyd, Mitchell and Butler into a northeast Iowa district that also includes Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids.
Turnout light so far for Mason City Local Option Sales & Service Tax renewal vote
MASON CITY — Turnout has been light in Mason City for today’s special election on renewing the city’s Local Option Sales and Service Tax. Approving the measure would NOT raise the city’s overall sales tax but maintain it at 7%. 50% of the local option tax revenue goes to property tax reduction, 40% goes to infrastructure improvements, while the other 10% goes to programs involving law enforcement, recreation, library, airport, transit and museum services.
Mason City man to plead guilty to convenience store robbery
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man accused of an August convenience store robbery. 39-year-old Pierre Dunson was accused of entering the YesWay store in the 1300 block of 4th Southwest at about 5 o’clock on the evening of August 7th, where he allegedly grabbed the store clerk from behind and choked the clerk. Dunson then ordered the clerk to give him money out of the cash register, threatened the clerk with death if the robbery was reported, and left with more than $300.
Cedar Rapids man enters Alford plea to Joice, Kensett city hall break-ins, charges dropped against co-defendant
JOICE — A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a Cedar Rapids man accused of breaking into the city halls in Joice and Kensett, while charges have been dropped against a co-defendant for cooperating with prosecutors. 48-year-old Tomi Clarke and 49-year-old Michael Dolezal were charged with second-degree criminal mischief,...
Mason City man receives suspended sentence after pleading guilty to burglary, assault
MASON CITY — It’s a suspended sentence and probation for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to burglarizing a Mason City apartment. 53-year-old Isaac Thomas Junior was accused of breaking into the back door of an apartment in the 1600 block of 6th Place Southeast in the early morning hours of June 16th, where he assaulted a female victim by throwing punches.
