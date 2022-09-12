ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Grinding it out: Raccoons top Titans in defensive battle

Frisco and Centennial entered Thursday’s 6-5A Division I contest with similar, albeit, somewhat different approaches. Both the Raccoons and Titans were focused on controlling time of possession and keeping their opponent off the field, and to varying degrees, both were successful.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Prestonwood Christian's AJ Sibley

After a difficult season opener, the Prestonwood Christian football team has strung together back-to-back wins under first-year head coach Donnie Yantis, including a 42-41 thriller on the road against Class 6A program Little Elm on Sept. 9. Sibley had plenty to do with Prestonwood's dramatic victory, tasked with carrying the...
PLANO, TX
Mckinney, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Football
Mckinney, TX
Football
starlocalmedia.com

Prosper ISD to open third high school in Fall 2023

The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees and district administration announced Tuesday that Walnut Grove High School will open in Fall 2023 for grades 9-12, a full year ahead of schedule. This state-of-the-art, comprehensive high school aims to relieve overcrowding at Prosper High School.
PROSPER, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Pride Frisco to host inaugural block party Oct. 8

Pride Frisco will host its inaugural block part on Oct. 8 at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church, 3251 Main Street. The family-friendly event will include food trucks, entertainment, games, door prizes, local sports teams, LGBTQIA+ resources, music, giveaways and over 50 vendors.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney to host Mexican Independence Day celebration on Sept. 17

The City of McKinney Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Mexican Independence Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Old Settler's Recreation Center, 1201 E. Louisiana St. The day-long, family-friendly event includes live music, dance and theater performances, food trucks, swimming, and ticketed boxing tournament.
MCKINNEY, TX
#Veteran#Ronald Jones#American Football#Bulldogs
starlocalmedia.com

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD celebrates major projects as a result of 2018 bond program

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is hosting several ribbon-cutting events, celebrating progress that has been made as a result of the 2018 bond program. Before the end of the year, there will be four ribbon-cutting events, plus a naming ceremony for the Nancy Watten Technology and Event Center. The improvements to buildings in CFBISD that will have ribbon cuttings include Newman Smith High School, Sheffield Elementary School, Perry Middle School, and Standridge Stadium.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Comerica Bank unveils plans for business and innovation hub at The Star in Frisco

Comerica Incorporated on Wednesday announced corporate expansion plans in North Texas with development underway for its new Business & Innovation Hub in Frisco. To meet the evolving needs of its colleagues and customers, Comerica Bank will open the hub in a new office tower at 17 Cowboys Way at The Star development between late 2023 and early 2024. The building is currently under construction, with Comerica’s tenant construction beginning later this year.
FRISCO, TX
NFL
NFL
Football
Football
Sports
Sports
starlocalmedia.com

City of Frisco to begin search for next Fire Chief after retirement announcement of Chief Mark Piland

A search for the City of Frisco’s next Fire Chief will begin promptly following the retirement of Chief Mark Piland. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Chief Piland submitted his retirement, sharing he’s ready to pursue new career opportunities. The retirement follows Chief Piland’s nine-plus years of service to the city after being hired in 2013.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Police take former student into custody for criminal trespass

The Frisco Police Department has taken a former Frisco ISD student into custody for criminal trespass. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at about 5 p.m., Frisco Police Department received a delayed report of a subject with a gun on the campus of Centennial High School.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Police take students into custody for injury to a disabled individual

The Frisco Police Department has taken two Lone Star High School students into custody for injuring a disabled individual. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at about 2 p.m., the Frisco Police Department was made aware of an assault that occurred at Lone Star High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13th. FPD School Resource Officers identified the suspects as juveniles that attend the school.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite ISD plans its upcoming events as it grows its Read Play Talk program

Mesquite’s Read Play Talk program continues growing as it plans its activities this year. Lindsay Paris, Community Liaison for Read Play Talk, said that the summer holiday is typically its busiest time of year. It held three popups in Mesquite and one in Balch Springs, as well as its several story times, featuring community members like the Mesquite Fire Department, Mayor Daniel Aleman, Whataburger Mesquite and more.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco ISD, Frisco Police Chief outline security measures for district

During a Tuesday night Board of Trustees meeting, Frisco ISD staff outlined steps that had been taken prior to the start of the school year to enhance safety and security on campuses. According to a presentation from Scott Warstler, chief operations officer with FISD, goals for the 2022-23 school year...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Solar co-op launches for Plano residents to go solar together

Nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN), in partnership with Plano Solar Advocates and TX Interfaith Power and Light, announced the launch of the Plano Solar Co-op to help Plano residents go solar on Sept. 12. Not only was this Texas’ hottest summer on record, but electricity rates have gone up...
PLANO, TX

