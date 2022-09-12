Comerica Incorporated on Wednesday announced corporate expansion plans in North Texas with development underway for its new Business & Innovation Hub in Frisco. To meet the evolving needs of its colleagues and customers, Comerica Bank will open the hub in a new office tower at 17 Cowboys Way at The Star development between late 2023 and early 2024. The building is currently under construction, with Comerica’s tenant construction beginning later this year.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO