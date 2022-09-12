Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Prosper ISD Hiring Outside Firm to Investigate Alleged Sexual Abuse by Bus DriverLarry LeaseCollin County, TX
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this monthKristen Walters
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Grinding it out: Raccoons top Titans in defensive battle
Frisco and Centennial entered Thursday’s 6-5A Division I contest with similar, albeit, somewhat different approaches. Both the Raccoons and Titans were focused on controlling time of possession and keeping their opponent off the field, and to varying degrees, both were successful.
Still undefeated! See more than 50 photos from Frisco Emerson's win over Mt. Pleasant
In its first varsity season, the Frisco Emerson football team continues to make history as it remains undefeated with a 34-17 win over Mt. Pleasant Thursday night at Toyota Stadium. The Mavericks, led by quarterback Daryl Shelton's three rushing touchdowns and another score through the air, improve to 4-0 —...
Preparing for the grind: Reedy regroups to down The Colony in four sets
FRISCO – The Frisco Reedy volleyball team came into Tuesday’s home match against The Colony with an 11-10 record. But the Lions’ record isn’t a true indicator as to how well they’ve performed this season. In order to prepare for the grind of District 9-5A,...
Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Prestonwood Christian's AJ Sibley
After a difficult season opener, the Prestonwood Christian football team has strung together back-to-back wins under first-year head coach Donnie Yantis, including a 42-41 thriller on the road against Class 6A program Little Elm on Sept. 9. Sibley had plenty to do with Prestonwood's dramatic victory, tasked with carrying the...
Prosper ISD to open third high school in Fall 2023
The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees and district administration announced Tuesday that Walnut Grove High School will open in Fall 2023 for grades 9-12, a full year ahead of schedule. This state-of-the-art, comprehensive high school aims to relieve overcrowding at Prosper High School.
Pride Frisco to host inaugural block party Oct. 8
Pride Frisco will host its inaugural block part on Oct. 8 at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church, 3251 Main Street. The family-friendly event will include food trucks, entertainment, games, door prizes, local sports teams, LGBTQIA+ resources, music, giveaways and over 50 vendors.
McKinney to host Mexican Independence Day celebration on Sept. 17
The City of McKinney Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Mexican Independence Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Old Settler's Recreation Center, 1201 E. Louisiana St. The day-long, family-friendly event includes live music, dance and theater performances, food trucks, swimming, and ticketed boxing tournament.
Townhome development could be coming near McKinney's Towne Lake Recreation Area
A townhomes development could soon be coming to a roughly 6-acre spot in McKinney. On Tuesday, McKinney’s planning and zoning commission recommended approval for an item that would allow for townhomes on land just north of Wilson Creek Parkway and east of McKinney High School.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD celebrates major projects as a result of 2018 bond program
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is hosting several ribbon-cutting events, celebrating progress that has been made as a result of the 2018 bond program. Before the end of the year, there will be four ribbon-cutting events, plus a naming ceremony for the Nancy Watten Technology and Event Center. The improvements to buildings in CFBISD that will have ribbon cuttings include Newman Smith High School, Sheffield Elementary School, Perry Middle School, and Standridge Stadium.
Mesquite ISD reveals new findings on student performance
Mesquite ISD says student scores are, “going north.”. At a Monday Board of Trustees meeting, Mesquite ISD Executive Director of Assessment Donna McAda updated trustees on how students performed in the 2021-22 school year.
Comerica Bank unveils plans for business and innovation hub at The Star in Frisco
Comerica Incorporated on Wednesday announced corporate expansion plans in North Texas with development underway for its new Business & Innovation Hub in Frisco. To meet the evolving needs of its colleagues and customers, Comerica Bank will open the hub in a new office tower at 17 Cowboys Way at The Star development between late 2023 and early 2024. The building is currently under construction, with Comerica’s tenant construction beginning later this year.
McKinney business hits: Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch announces memberships for sale and more updates
As Life Time gets set to bring its 12th destination to DFW metro later this fall in McKinney, the company will soon operate 29 Life Time locations in the state. Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch now has Founders’ Memberships available for the club that will be located near the PGA TPC Craig Ranch golf course.
City of Frisco to begin search for next Fire Chief after retirement announcement of Chief Mark Piland
A search for the City of Frisco’s next Fire Chief will begin promptly following the retirement of Chief Mark Piland. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Chief Piland submitted his retirement, sharing he’s ready to pursue new career opportunities. The retirement follows Chief Piland’s nine-plus years of service to the city after being hired in 2013.
Frisco Police take former student into custody for criminal trespass
The Frisco Police Department has taken a former Frisco ISD student into custody for criminal trespass. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at about 5 p.m., Frisco Police Department received a delayed report of a subject with a gun on the campus of Centennial High School.
Frisco Police take students into custody for injury to a disabled individual
The Frisco Police Department has taken two Lone Star High School students into custody for injuring a disabled individual. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at about 2 p.m., the Frisco Police Department was made aware of an assault that occurred at Lone Star High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13th. FPD School Resource Officers identified the suspects as juveniles that attend the school.
Mesquite ISD plans its upcoming events as it grows its Read Play Talk program
Mesquite’s Read Play Talk program continues growing as it plans its activities this year. Lindsay Paris, Community Liaison for Read Play Talk, said that the summer holiday is typically its busiest time of year. It held three popups in Mesquite and one in Balch Springs, as well as its several story times, featuring community members like the Mesquite Fire Department, Mayor Daniel Aleman, Whataburger Mesquite and more.
Frisco ISD, Frisco Police Chief outline security measures for district
During a Tuesday night Board of Trustees meeting, Frisco ISD staff outlined steps that had been taken prior to the start of the school year to enhance safety and security on campuses. According to a presentation from Scott Warstler, chief operations officer with FISD, goals for the 2022-23 school year...
Lakeside Journal business updates: City Council, Fall Clean-up announced, 633 run registration
The Colony’s next City Council meeting is on Tuesday, Sept. 20 starting at 6:30 p.m. at The Colony City Hall. This meeting comes shortly after The Colony just passed the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget and lowered the tax rate by 1/4 of a cent.
Solar co-op launches for Plano residents to go solar together
Nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN), in partnership with Plano Solar Advocates and TX Interfaith Power and Light, announced the launch of the Plano Solar Co-op to help Plano residents go solar on Sept. 12. Not only was this Texas’ hottest summer on record, but electricity rates have gone up...
Frisco business hits: Texas Health Frisco award, Kroger grand 'reopening' and more updates
Texas Health Hospital Frisco’s Environmental Services is a recipient of the Department of the Year award from the Association for Health Care Environment (AHE). The national honor recognizes high-level work maintaining a hospital’s safety and cleanliness and its continued commitment to customer satisfaction. Texas Health Frisco’s award is...
