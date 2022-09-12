NBA Power Rankings: Where Do Rockets Ride?

The Rockets are looking to improve off their 20-62 mark from last season.

The Houston Rockets are entering the upcoming season hoping to exit the basement.

Houston has held the league's worst record in each of the past two seasons since trading James Harden away from the Brooklyn Nets. By dealing Harden, the Rockets have willingly entered the franchise's first proper rebuild in 20 years.

But NBA insider Marc Stein believes the Rockets are on the rise, albeit maybe a little slower than people hope, but progress is being made. In his most recent power rankings , he ranks the Rockets at No. 26 in the league.

"The Rockets hold either outright control of Brooklyn's pick or the right to swap picks with the Nets in the next five NBA drafts," Stein writes. "As we await more clarity on how bountiful that trade haul for James Harden turns out to be over the next half-decade, player development — and all the growing pains that go with it — remains the focus in Clutch City. Do you think Houston can legitimately fashion a bankable core to build around from the fivesome of prized rookie Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Şengün and Jae'Sean Tate?"

The Rockets slot in just ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs, all of whom have undergone major overhauls in the last two seasons. Houston's rebuild might be a little further along than the teams behind them, but the Rockets are hoping to continue making the small amounts of progress like what Stein is projecting this season.

