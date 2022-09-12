ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genius Turner

“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 Today

For over half a century, Nannie Mae Turner has served Third Ward's community.(The author/screenshot) Houston proudly celebrates a true pillar of its historic district. Houston, TX — "Family does not necessarily mean blood relatives," said Queen Elizabeth II, "but often a description of a community, organization or nation." Indeed, from the Queen of England to 3rd Ward's Queen — spreading love reflects a royal touch.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Yellowstone Stars Swoop Into Houston For a $1.1 Million Night For PetSet — and Even John McEnroe Provides an Assist

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (aka Rip Wheeler) at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) Although the Bourbon & Bonfire event in the Post Oak Hotel parking lot didn’t take place (fire department regs) as the hoped-for after-party of Houston PetSet’s Fierce & Fabulous Soirée, the evening was a flaming success with $1.1 million raised amid the genial appearance of Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith.
HOUSTON, TX
Thrillist

Houston’s 11 Best Free Museums to Visit This Fall

Houston is home to many terrific things, but the city’s ever-expanding eye for the cultural arts has become a huge source of pride for locals. There’s such an impressive range of world-class museums that it’s easy to invest one weekend brushing up on your knowledge of medieval artifacts, then get lost in the universe of plant history on another. Whether you’re looking to gush over some gorgeous exhibitions with your partner, kids, or friends, here are 11 free museums in Houston that you’ll constantly want to revisit throughout the fall.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston among top wealthiest cities in the world, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone is talking about the wealthiest cities in the world, what cities do you think of? New York, Tokyo, or somewhere in California? Well, you’d be right about those guesses. But did you know that the state of Texas is home to two cities...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 16 to 18, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Fill your morning with outstanding Mexican breakfasts in Greater Houston

Pull up for a plate of chilaquiles, migas, huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos and more at our picks for Mexican breakfast across Greater Houston. Thank goodness delicious Mexican food isn’t just limited to margs and queso for happy hour and dinner. Breakfast and brunch, whether it’s your weekend kickstarter or your hangover cure, are two meals we can’t get enough of. Luckily in Houston, there’s no shortage of tasty offerings.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Huge Project Underway in Conroe

CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
CONROE, TX
Ash Jurberg

The Houston socialite giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a socialite from Houston that has been very generous in her charitable donations.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Provost Studios: Chronicling Black Houston for 75 years

If there is one perennial Mrs. TSU, it has to be the stately woman in those crazy car commercials who is also a former model, political candidate, widow of a legendary TSU tennis coach and owner of one of the city’s most iconic Black businesses. And if you’ve lived in Houston for any decent amount of time, you already know who I’m talking about—the one and only Georgia Provost.
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 94.1

This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year

Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

Pepperoni Pizza Day is September 20th

HOUSTON (CW39) Time to celebrate pizza day, but not just ANY pizza day. Pepperoni Pizza Day is on September 20th. Here are a few more things to look forward to in September . . . In sports: The NFL season has started. There is lots of college football too. In...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Well-Regarded Chef Now Has His Own Downtown Houston Restaurant

Over the past 15 years, chef José Hernandez has built a storied career in Houston. High points include wowing diners with meticulous, beautiful desserts at Triniti; being the opening chef for La Balance and Radio Milano; and, most recently, overseeing all culinary operations at Hotel Alessandra, including in-hotel restaurant Lucienne. The hotel closed in January 2021. As of this past February, Hernandez gained more control over his future, as he quietly took ownership of Brasserie du Parc. The restaurant, located at 1440 Lamar at One Park Place in downtown Houston, was formerly owned by chef Philippe Verpiand and Monica Bui of Etoíle in Uptown Park.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston to become site of first 3-D printed home

HOUSTON - Construction on the first multi-story 3-D printed house in the U.S has officially begun here in Houston. The hybrid construction method combines 3-D printing with wood framing and integrates conventional home-building systems. The final result will be a 4,000 square-foot home. 3-D printing also provides mass customization and...
HOUSTON, TX

