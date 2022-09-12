ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierz, MN

Pierz gets their second win as they blow out Minnewaska on the road

By Blake Bartels
Morrison County Record
The Pioneers football team racked up six touchdowns in their 43-14 win over the Minnewaska Area Lakers, Friday, Sept. 9.

Pierz scored the first points with just over a minute left in the first quarter on a 14-yard Jacob LeBlanc touchdown run to put themselves up 7-0 following a successful PAT.

In the second, Derek Stangl added to the Pioneers’ lead on a 21-yard run. A successful 2-point conversion by Kirby Fischer put the Pioneers up 15-0.

The Lakers finally got in the end zone on a break-away 82-yard catch and run. A successful 2-point conversion put the score at 15-8.

Pierz responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by Garrett Cummings after a four minute drive. They tacked on an extra two points on a successful conversion to take a 23-8 lead.

On the Lakers’ ensuing drive, they marched down the field to bring the game back within two scores. A 2-yard TD cut the Pioneers’ lead to 23-14, after an unsuccessful 2-point conversion.

The Pioneers went into the half with all of the momentum. As time expired, Cummings scored his second 1-yard rushing TD of the day, putting his team up 30-14 after a successful PAT by Fischer.

In the second half, the Pioneers scored once in the third, on a 33-yard scoop and score by Reese Young, and once in the fourth, on Cummings' third 1-yard TD run to give the game its final score of 43-14.

The Pioneers’ defense was a problem for the Lakers. The defense allowed just 242 total yards, 179 through the air, and they kept them under 100 yards on the ground, with 63. LeBlanc led his team in tackles, with seven, followed by Max Barclay, with six, and Mitch Smude, who had five and an interception.

Cummings only threw for 25 yards, but that was because the team didn’t need to rely on the QB’s arm, as the run game was working just fine, 328 total rushing yards, totaling more yards than the entire Lakers offense.

Three players had more than 70 yards rushing. Young led the team with 106 yards on 17 carries. Stangl finished with 80 yards on eight carries and a score, and LeBlanc finished with 72 yards and a TD as well. Cummings finished with three carries for four yards, but scored on every one of those carries.

“I thought our kids played very well tonight,” said Head Coach Danny Saehr. “We definitely have to clean things up, for sure, with the turnovers. (We were) very pleased with our offensive line and our running backs ran very hard.”

The Pioneers improve to 2-0 on the season. They host the 0-2 Montevideo Thunderhawks, Friday, Sept. 16.

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
