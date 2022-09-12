ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

What to write in a book of condolence

By Holly Beaumont
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GzHP3_0hs3Csgg00

IT can be tricky to know exactly what to write when paying your respects to a friend or loved one in a book of condolence.

Books of condolence can be helpful in supporting those who have lost someone close to them and so, it is important to say the right thing. Here is what you need to know:

What to write in a book of condolence

It is helpful to go to any funeral prepared for the prospect of needing to write a condolence message as lots of funerals have books for this purpose.

Giving it some thought beforehand can help you to not trip up on the day.

It is wise to keep your message brief, as the family will likely have lots of them to read.

It is also advised to add some personal touches to your message so that all the messages don't look exactly the same.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gH9HE_0hs3Csgg00
Finding the right words to say to someone who has lost a loved one can be really tricky.

It is fine to be inspired by examples of condolence messages, but it always best to include personal memories or references.

It is also best to avoid the cliches like, "I'm sorry for your loss".

As much as it might be tempting to stick with these phrases, chances are, they have heard them all before and they don't go a long way in helping them feel better.

It is better to try and re-work these tired phrases and make them more personal to the deceased.

Poems

Some people choose to include poems in their condolence messages, rather than coming up with original words.

While it can be nice to come up with your own words, choosing an appropriate poem for the occasion is also a good idea.

If you choose a poem that the deceased person liked or one that relates to their situation, it can be the perfect thing to include in your message.

Although, remember that the point is not to pile on more pain to the family reading it and so, try and avoid anything that is overly heartbreaking.

Quotes

Quotes that have been made famous, have been popularised for a reason.

It is usually because the speaker articulated what they wanted to say really well.

Therefore, it is certainly a good idea to take a quote in which someone has summarised something well.

However, remember that it should be a personal message and relate to you in some way.

Do not simply regurgitate someone else's words for the sake of it, but if done right, it can be really effective.

Prayers

It is important to consider whether the family of the deceased person are religious and whether this is something they would relate to.

While some families would love to receive a prayer in a book of condolence, others would not be moved by it in the same way.

If you know that the family is religious, however, this can be the perfect choice for a condolence message as it will provide them comfort and strength during their difficult time.

Messages

Overall, you want your message to be heartfelt and thoroughly considered.

Make sure you do not rush your message as it might have a big effect on the person reading it: good or bad.

So, take your time and think through these tips when writing a message in a book of condolence.

Comments / 0

Related
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Leaving A Narcissist's Web Is Extremely Difficult

There comes a point in an abusive relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condolence
Slipped Disc

Opera North mourns a stalwart

The multi-instrumentalist and opera singer Arwel Price has died of of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia, aged 58. With great sadness, we have learned that Arwel Price, one of the longest serving members of our Chorus, passed away this week. “Arwel joined Opera North as a full-time chorister back in 1997 and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

How much should you involve children in funerals?

The Queen’s funeral will take place next Monday, September 19 and the chances are some younger members of the royal family will be in attendance.James, Viscount Severn, is the youngest grandchild of the Queen – he’s 14 years old, and has already taken part in publicly mourning the late monarch. Along with his 18-year-old sister Lady Louise Windsor, he paid his respects on Wednesday as the monarch’s coffin was brought to Westminster Hall.The pictures of the young Viscount Severn reminded some of the images of a 12-year-old Prince Harry taking part in his mother’s funeral, when Diana, Princess of Wales...
RELATIONSHIPS
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Subtle Reasons People Fall Into Emotional Affairs

They lock eyes across the room. There is a spark… and they both can feel it instantly. There is a first date, second date, third date… until suddenly almost every night is spent at each other’s places. Things become official and the two people decide to be in a monogamous relationship, and life couldn’t be more perfect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Apartment Therapy

How to Let Go of Family Heirlooms You No Longer Want to Hold Onto

Receiving belongings passed down from family members can be a special moment or they can come into your possession unexpectedly when someone passes. Inheritance can help you establish your identity, find personal meaning in your ancestry, or even immortalize people after they are gone. It’s the perfect opportunity not only for deep storytelling but also for creating beautiful, unique aesthetics in your home.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Temper Tantrums in Toddlers

Temper tantrums in young children are developmentally appropriate. Very young children have not yet learned to regulate, manage and process their feelings. They experience their emotions intensely and their rage, terror and sorrow is powerful and genuine. They also haven’t yet discovered that they will survive the frustration and torment of not getting what they want.
KIDS
Ionutz Kazaku

The Unfair Advantage Of Printed Books

You will never be able to experience these features with an e-book. I haven’t read a printed book in 2 years. However, I really miss it. You can’t compare the atmosphere a paper book creates when you start reading it. You feel the weight of the knowledge and its secrets. Printed books are a form of art, displaying illustrations with hidden messages.
Ionutz Kazaku

How To Remember Everything You Read

Focus on these effective tips. Why you don’t remember anything after you finished a book?. Reading the book by itself is not enough. Our goal is to remember and use the acquired information for the future, not memorize it. In this case, we should use practical and scientific approaches in order to make the knowledge stick.
Today's Transitions

A Unique Perspective On Aging

The Ups and Downs of Growing Older: Beyond Seventy Years of Living by Dr. Viola Mecke is a new book that addresses the physical changes, as well as the challenges individuals and families may encounter in daily living, communication, and relationships as one ages. It combines Dr. Mecke’s professional background as a clinical psychologist and psychology professor with her personal experience as an aging adult (she is 94!) to help others navigate this often trying time in life.
MENTAL HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
743K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy