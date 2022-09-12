UEFA Champions League: Liverpool v Ajax Key Matchups

Liverpool are back at Anfield on Tuesday to face an in-form Ajax for their second UEFA Champion League game of the season. All eyes will be on Jurgen Klopp to see if any tactical or positional changes have been made after last weeks 4-1 drubbing by Napoli.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Liverpool's struggles this season have been well documented. They have conceded the first goal in a record five out of seven games.

Their high-pressing " Gegenpressing " style has allowed teams to play long balls over the top of the midfield, often leaving the center-backs chasing down two, or sometimes three, attackers.

It will be interesting to see if Klopp makes any changes for this important game. Liverpool can ill afford to lose two in a row if there CHmpions League dreams are to be fulfilled.

Here are three matchups to keep an eye on.

Trent Alexander-Arnold v Steven Bergwijn

Steven Bergwijn is adapting to life in the Eredivisie nicely with seven goals in as many games. The Dutch International is enjoying something of a rebirth after falling out of favor with Tottenham coach Antonio Conte.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The 24 yeard old is fast and technical and will be looking to receive balls in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold .

Arnold on the other hand seems to be heading in the opposite direction. The English International has looked disinterested at times this year particularly when it comes to defending.

On multiple occasions, he has been seen ball-watching as goals have gone in and he has lacked his usual energy and tempo.

Hopefully we will see a more motivated Alexander-Arnold in this game. Whether he is exposed or not, as he joins the forward line and attempts to link up with Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliot , could decide the outcome of the game.

Luis Diaz v Jurrien Timber

At only 21 years old Jurrien Timber is already considered by many to be a world-class defender. He is quick and strong and he will be tasked with trying to stop Luis Diaz , who is arguably Liverpool's most in-form player.

The Columbian International has a team-leading four goals in seven games and will be a handful for Timber and Co. The speed with which he is able to cut inside from the left will be a real test for the Dutch International.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

It remains to be seen whether Diaz will be linking up with Darwin Nunez or Roberto Firmino but either way the 25 years old has been the man to watch of late.

Thiago Alcantara v Edson Álvarez

Also with seven goals in seven games the talented midfielder Edson Alvarez will be a handful for the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Co.

The Mexican International is a legitimate attacking threat in the middle of the park. and has experience playing at the highest level.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

His link-up play with Steven Bergwijn and Mohammed Kudus, the up-and-coming Ghanaian International has been exemplary. T hiago will be the key man in charge of shutting him down.

It's quite simple if Thiago has a good game and Liverpool can control the middle of the park they could potentially win this game.

A win is badly needed for Liverpool if they have any chance of getting through the group stage and into the round of 16.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |