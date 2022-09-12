Read full article on original website
Upcoming MERA Owsley Canyon Trailhead Closure
UNION COUNTY – (Release from Union County Public Works) Attention Mt Emily Recreation Area Users: Due to public safety concerns, beginning Monday, September 19th Owsley Canyon Trailhead will be closed to all users due to logging in the non-motorized section of MERA. This area will be closed for the duration of the logging project. Igo Lane and Fox Hill will remain open to access MERA. Thank you for understanding and cooperation.
BMCC Awards FARM II Contract to Richland Construction Company
The Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) Board gas approved the FARM II design-build contract to Bouten Construction Company from Richland, Wash. The project is a community partnership between BMCC, the city of Pendleton, Pendleton Round-Up, Happy Canyon, Umatilla County, InterMountain Education Service District and the Port of Umatilla. FARM II will provide space for much-needed workforce training.
Umatilla School District needs a bond to grow
The following is a news release from the Umatilla School District:. The Umatilla School District School Board will refer to voters a proposed General Obligation bond measure for the November 8, 2022, ballot. Passing the bond would allow the district to complete several proposed bond projects including:. A new 4th...
Speed a factor in motorcycle crash near Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, COUNTY.- A motorcycle crash shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, September, 14th, sent a man to the hospital. The accident happened in the southbound lane of State Route 125 near milepost 8, about two miles north of Walla Walla. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the driver...
Firefighters combat blazes near Hat Rock State Park
HERMISTON — Firefighters are combating several fires along Highway 730 in the area of Hat Rock State Park near Hermiston. According to Nickolas Oatley, spokesperson for Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, Hat Rock Campground was evacuated because of the encroaching fire.
Motorcyclist injured in collision near Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – A Portland man was injured Wednesday while riding a motorcycle on State Route 125 at milepost 8, two miles north of Walla Walla. The Washington State Patrol reports Brian Danaher, 32, ran off the roadway shortly after 10 p.m. Danaher is charged with driving under the...
Pink is today, parade is tomorrow
PENDLETON – Today (Thursday) is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day at the Pendleton Round-Up. Friday, meanwhile, sees the world-famous Westward Ho! Parade beginning at 10 a.m. leaving around Pendleton City Hall on Southwest Dorion Avenue. The parade happens every year, but Police Chief Chuck Byram said that every...
Waitsburg has until end of month to match pool grant
WAITSBURG – For the third year in a row Waitsburg has been without a city pool. Now, an effort is underway by the Waitsburg Parks and Recreation District and the Waitsburg Friends of the Pool to raise money, apply for grants, and build a new city pool. Due to...
Addressing Youth Substance Abuse in the La Grande School District
LA GRANDE – Substance abuse comes in many different forms and can involve many different age groups. Curiosity, peer pressure and even apathy toward one’s own health can also quickly foster addictive habits among youth. La Grande School Resource Officer Justin Hernandez has a front row seat to ongoing substance abuse patterns in the district and is taking steps to address addiction and unhealthy habits in the classroom.
Nominations Open for the La Grande Fall Beautification Awards
LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Parks and Recreation) The City of La Grande is excepting nominations for the fall beautification award. The La Grande Community Landscape and Forestry Commission recognizes efforts to maintain and improve the beauty of La Grande’s environment through outstanding landscape maintenance and design. The seasonal beautification awards are given to both residential and commercial properties that have been carefully landscaped and attract the viewer. These landscapes must be seen from public access and can include one or more the following criteria: integrating colors and textures, appropriate use of hardscapes, good use of space, resource conservation, tree preservation, wildlife habitat, seasonal diversity, food production, owners that have overcome special circumstances. Send the address of the nomination to trees@cityoflagrande.org or call the Urban Forestry Division at 541-663-1952. The nomination deadline for the fall awards is October 1st.
Search for ‘top offenders’ leads to hours-long standoff in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A police operation to track down ‘top offenders’ in the Tri-Cities led to a standoff Tuesday night that shut down a busy intersection for several hours. “The agencies involved were looking for people who have been causing constant crime in the area,” explained Kennewick Police Lt. Jason Kiel. It’s not clear if the 26-year-old suspect was on...
Investigation underway into officer-involved shooting in Kennewick
KENNEWICK – A police operation between the Kennewick and Richland police, along with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to track down “top offenders” led to an officer-involved shooting and standoff Tuesday night. At 6:18 p.m., while in the area of the 5200 block of West Clearwater...
UPDATE: Wanted man in custody after standoff at Clearwater Bay apartments
KENNEWICK, Wa.- UPDATE: 9:22 p.m. The standoff around Clearwater Bay apartments followed a "top offender round-up," according to KPD Lieutenant Jason Kiel, looking for suspects that "cause constant crime in the area." A detective recognized a wanted suspect around the 5200 block of Clearwater Avenue around 6:18 p.m. The 26-year-old male had felony warrants in and out of the state and current charges for felony assault with a gun, according to Kiel, so officers on scene called for additional resources.
12-year-old trick rider performs in Happy Canyon
PENDLETON – The 2022 Happy Canyon Night Show opens tonight (Wednesday). The show that depicts the history of the area always features a surprise or two. Show Director Becky Fletcher Waggoner said this year will be no different. Piper Yule is an award-winning trick and Roman rider from Calgary,...
ODFW Approves Lethal Removal Of Horsehoe Pack Wolves
Late last week, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife gave approval to a plan to kill wolves from the Horseshoe Pack. ODFW said non-lethal measures failed to stop depredations in Umatilla County, leading to the authorization. The agency will provide a limited duration kill permit to the impacted producer that is valid until October 7th, and allows them or their agent to take up to two wolves. The producer requested the permit after ODFW confirmed two depredation events on a private land grazing allotment within three weeks, resulting in two dead calves. That level of depredation meets the definition of chronic livestock depredation under Wolf Plan Rules.
Pendleton Round-Ups Indian Village delivers on tradition
PENDLETON — Kim Allen-Minthorn and her family once again kept a promise to set up their teepees in the Indian Village for the Pendleton Round-Up.
Walla Walla DUI suspect allegedly eluded cops until his car lost its tires
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Officers say they saw a male suspect consuming narcotics before he allegedly resisted their commands and sped off, resulting in a brief chase. According to the Walla Walla Police Department, officers were notified of someone being passed out behind the wheel near the intersection of Garrison St & Commercial St around 10: 29 a.m. PST on Sept. 12. Someone tried to make contact with the suspect, who allegedly fled to the nearby 7 Eleven.
Update | Missing vulnerable Kennewick woman found nearly 24 hours later
This is the second time in a month she’s vanished.
5 teens now charged with murder after shootout outside Pasco party. Youngest is 15
3 previous suspects are gang affiliated, but police have not said if the shooting was gang-related.
Hermiston police arrest man early Sunday following stabbing
HERMISTON — A Hermiston man is behind bars after police arrested him on suspicion of stabbing another man. Pascual Mateo Francisco, 28, is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on initial charges of second-degree assault and attempted murder.
