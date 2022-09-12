LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Parks and Recreation) The City of La Grande is excepting nominations for the fall beautification award. The La Grande Community Landscape and Forestry Commission recognizes efforts to maintain and improve the beauty of La Grande’s environment through outstanding landscape maintenance and design. The seasonal beautification awards are given to both residential and commercial properties that have been carefully landscaped and attract the viewer. These landscapes must be seen from public access and can include one or more the following criteria: integrating colors and textures, appropriate use of hardscapes, good use of space, resource conservation, tree preservation, wildlife habitat, seasonal diversity, food production, owners that have overcome special circumstances. Send the address of the nomination to trees@cityoflagrande.org or call the Urban Forestry Division at 541-663-1952. The nomination deadline for the fall awards is October 1st.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO