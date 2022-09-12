Read full article on original website
Nefret
3d ago
fare... it's been done so long now because no one complains... half the US citizens don't even know the rules to the political game🤭 ... also more of the black community need to start showing up to these city commission meetings, if they meaning for real betterness in their communities.
THERE IS HELP FOR OCALA SENIORS
Ocala (Marion County) is in Region 4 of the five regions within Florida’s Seniors vs. Crime Project, a special program of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. In addition to Marion County, the region includes these counties: Hamilton, Baker, Nassau, Columbia, Duval, Suwanee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. John’s, Dixie, Alachua, Putnam, Flagler, Levy, Volusia, Citrus, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard.
WCJB
Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled to speak in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 20th annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue will have a special keynote speaker. Governor Ron DeSantis will be attending and speaking at the event this year. The Alachua County Republican Executive Committee is holding this event at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Room.
WCJB
Alachua County Commission reconsiders ability housing in southeast Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners moved forward with the ability housing proposal for Dogwood Village but voted unanimously to possibly move the project to another location. “They’re going to go to Florida Housing Finance Corporation and see if its an option to move the site,” said President of...
WCJB
Ocala and Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will hold a ceremony
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Veterans Services observes National Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Recognition day on Friday. The purpose of this day is to honor those who were held captive and returned as well as those who remain missing. They include the traditional empty place setting...
Independent Florida Alligator
Local contractor arrested for threatening Gainesville city commissioners
A local contractor was arrested Monday for threatening to harm Gainesville City Commission members over Facebook and in an email. Terry Martin-Back, a 68-year-old Gainesville resident, was booked into the Alachua County Jail around 4 p.m. Monday. He’s being charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, according to his arrest warrant.
WCJB
Three Alachua County agencies benefitting from water project funding
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Half of the approved projects from the Suwannee County River Management District’s are based in Alachua County. Here are a list of the projects that will go to entities inside the county:. $750,000- GRU Deerhaven Renewable Water Sharing Project. $724,220- City of Archer Water System...
wuft.org
To become a welcoming city to immigrants, Gainesville agencies hire for new positions, pilot language access line
The Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative announced Wednesday progress made in the six months since they unveiled a blueprint for Gainesville to become a welcoming city. Initial efforts, supported by $300,000 in pledged American Rescue Plan funds from the City, have focused mostly on language inclusion. City websites and important...
WCJB
‘I was hired right away’: Dozens of job seekers attend Alachua County school job fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of candidates showed up at the second Alachua County School Board career fair in a week. “It gives people who have the positions, the opportunity to meet people because otherwise, everything’s online,” said Lucine Kouyoumjian. “I can’t present myself online as who I really am.”
WCJB
‘In a community like this, we need that’: Alachua County Commissioners pass a program focused on tenant’s rights
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners passed the Rental Permitting Program ordinance in a 4-to-1 vote. Commissioner Raemi-Eagle Glenn, voted in dissent. With the new ordinance, renters must be given information about their rights. “You have to pay all your rent. So to know all your rights, I think...
WCJB
Miscalculation causes error in Gainesville fire fee notices
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville officials are responding to charges that the new city fire fee was miscalculated. An email to one taxpayer indicates “a problem that was previously identified” on the part of a vendor who was hired to assess the fire fee. The city acknowledged the...
WCJB
Animal Resources and Care Shelter will hold a two-day adoption campaign
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Animal Resources and best friends animal society team up for the first of a two-day adoption campaign. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. It will be held at the Animal Resources and Care Shelter which is 3400 NE 53rd...
WCJB
A railroad strike has halted for now, but some NCFL businesses may feel the affects
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nationwide strike was shut down as rail companies and their workers finally came to an agreement on a tentative deal. The deal includes a 24% pay raise and workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for doctor’s appointments without being penalized unlike before when they lost points for attendance.
WCJB
Traffic stop for littering leads to meth arrest in Levy County
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A tossed cigarette led to an arrest of a man in Levy County. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Yandry Guillen of Gainesville after a traffic stop. They stopped him after they saw Guillen toss a lit cigarette from his car which is against the law in Florida. Deputies...
WCJB
Cross City leaders attend balloon release for Brandon Godbolt
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and officials around Cross City came together for a balloon release ceremony for a man who died of gun violence. Family members released balloons on Thursday in memory of Brandon Godbolt, 35. Cross City Police Chief Jamie King, along with Cross City Council members attended the ceremony.
WCJB
The Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative updated their blueprint after 6 months
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The GINI blueprint outlined 5 action steps for more inclusivity. These include safe, engaged and healthy communities as well as equitable access and education. “GINI has made advances both in working directly with the city, the county and the school system” said the lead community liaison...
alachuachronicle.com
Longtime area realtor arrested for email and social media comments about Gainesville City Commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Terry L. Martin-Back, 68, a longtime area realtor and property manager, was arrested today on a warrant issued following a complaint that he made threats against the Gainesville City Commission. According to the sworn complaint, Martin-Back sent an email to the city commission on September 9...
ocala-news.com
More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s growth, quality of life
More letters were received from Ocala residents who voiced their thoughts on the topic of Ocala/Marion County’s growth and quality of life. “First, let me say that I love this town. I moved here because it had the best of both worlds. A small town but with modern amenities such as theaters, dining, etc. Is it perfect? No. But now I see the City of Ocala starting to move in the wrong direction. By this, I mean more apartment complexes. I used to live in Jacksonville in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, and what went from a large city with a small town feel has turned into a mega mess with huge apartment complexes at every turn, resulting in massive traffic issues and an enormous array of strip malls. The city should be focusing on actual neighborhoods with real houses – not apartment complexes that will be bought and sold five times over with each new owner doing less to maintain them until they are just an eyesore. Build houses, build neighborhoods, build the community,” says Ocala resident Dave Flynn.
WCJB
UF Board of Trustees will have a two-day retreat at Ponte Vedra
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF trustees are kicking off a two-day retreat at Ponte Vedra. The retreat will be held at 1000 Tournament Players Club Blvd in Ponte Vedra Beach. They will be discussing topics like UF Health and student admissions.
WCJB
Putnam deputies make several arrests in special operation
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies held “Operation Safe Streets” in Palatka, conducting 93 traffic stops and making several arrests. Three of them involved 28-year-old Richard Curry, who had a warrant out for robbery with a firearm. 21-year-old Elisha Phillips, who had a warrant out...
WCJB
Deep Creek Community Center will hold a road dedication ceremony for an inspector
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a road dedication ceremony for an inspector who was killed in the line of duty in Lake City. Inspector Austin Gay had his last watch on Saturday, April 14, 1979. The opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at...
