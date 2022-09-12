Read full article on original website
Judge blocks justice department from Trump documents as legal fight continues – live
Judge appoints special master to weed out any documents that are under legal privilege rules but DoJ is expected to appeal the decision
Restaurant patrons overhear Schumer saying Pelosi's is 'in trouble,' report says
A new report says diners at a restaurant on Capitol Hill overheard Schumer loudly saying Pelosi is "in trouble."
Ron DeSantis may have kidnapped migrants, Gavin Newsom writes to DOJ
If the migrants were lured onto the planes under false pretenses, Newsom believes it would amount to state-sanctioned kidnapping.
Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
Questions about President Joe Biden's future in the Democratic party linger.
SFGate
'Untrustworthy and ineffective': Panel blasts governments' covid response
A global panel of experts Wednesday blamed the World Health Organization, the U.S. government and others for serious failures in coordinating an international response to covid-19, while laying out recommendations to protect against future pandemics and reviving disputed claims about the virus's origins. In a 45-page editorial, the Lancet Covid-19...
Putin’s Allies Are Now Slamming the War Right to His Face
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in no unclear terms that he thinks Putin’s decision to wage war in Ukraine is a grave error.Modi, who was speaking with Putin in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said now is not the time for war, and lambasted him for continuing to conduct attacks against Ukrainians nearly seven months into the war, according to Reuters.Modi said this was not the first time he had expressed a distaste for Putin’s war. He said he has warned Putin he disapproved of the war over...
SFGate
Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
No Italian parties in U.S.' Russian financing report, Draghi says
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - No Italian political parties were named in a report drawn up by U.S. intelligence that highlighted Russian efforts to influence politics in more than two dozen countries, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.
Ukraine war - live: Bodies ‘bearing signs of torture’ found at Izyum mass grave
The bodies discovered at a mass grave in the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum are mostly civilians, with some showing signs of torture, Ukrainian authorities have said.On Thursday, Ukrainian officials said they had found a mass grave containing 440 bodies in Izyum and said this was proof of war crimes carried out by Russian forces. Russia has not publicly commented on the matter.The regional governor, Oleg Synegubov, said the people had met a “violent death” and there were bodies with hands tied behind their backs.Earlier on Friday police chief Ihor Klymenko said that a preliminary estimate of the bodies...
