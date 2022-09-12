ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
SFGate

'Untrustworthy and ineffective': Panel blasts governments' covid response

A global panel of experts Wednesday blamed the World Health Organization, the U.S. government and others for serious failures in coordinating an international response to covid-19, while laying out recommendations to protect against future pandemics and reviving disputed claims about the virus's origins. In a 45-page editorial, the Lancet Covid-19...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Allies Are Now Slamming the War Right to His Face

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in no unclear terms that he thinks Putin’s decision to wage war in Ukraine is a grave error.Modi, who was speaking with Putin in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said now is not the time for war, and lambasted him for continuing to conduct attacks against Ukrainians nearly seven months into the war, according to Reuters.Modi said this was not the first time he had expressed a distaste for Putin’s war. He said he has warned Putin he disapproved of the war over...
WORLD
SFGate

Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Maggie Haberman
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Ukraine war - live: Bodies ‘bearing signs of torture’ found at Izyum mass grave

The bodies discovered at a mass grave in the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum are mostly civilians, with some showing signs of torture, Ukrainian authorities have said.On Thursday, Ukrainian officials said they had found a mass grave containing 440 bodies in Izyum and said this was proof of war crimes carried out by Russian forces. Russia has not publicly commented on the matter.The regional governor, Oleg Synegubov, said the people had met a “violent death” and there were bodies with hands tied behind their backs.Earlier on Friday police chief Ihor Klymenko said that a preliminary estimate of the bodies...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy