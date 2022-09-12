Read full article on original website
Related
Michelle Branch Talks ‘The Trouble With Fever,’ Working on Her Marriage, the “Me Too” Movement and More
It’s been a little over two decades since Michelle Branch made her major label debut with The Spirit Room. It was around the anniversary of that release that Branch began working on her latest album, though she didn’t know it at the time. In her Nashville home she...
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0