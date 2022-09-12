The BMW M4 coupe is a very versatile machine. If you're skillful enough, it's a great drift car. If you want to take a long road trip, it can be quiet and comfortable. And with the addition of M xDrive all-wheel drive, it can do all of these things in just about any weather. In addition, the sports car is rewarding to modify, and many tuners have explored what is possible on this platform. But while many tuners have focused on either upgrading its performance or addressing the elongated kidney grilles, one American carbon fiber specialist has decided to focus on the rear end of the car. Say hello to the M4Maloo, the world's first BMW M4 pickup.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO