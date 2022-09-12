Read full article on original website
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
Ferrari Can't Keep Up With Demand For Purosangue's V12
Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.
SPIED: The Mazda MX-5 Miata Is Getting A New Face
The Mazda Miata is an icon; four generations spanning more than three decades have cemented its place in the history books. The fourth generation - which has been with us since 2016 - was a return to the form of the original Miata, but with a few years under its belt is getting a bit long in the tooth, especially when the new Toyota GR86 has upped its game so substantially. Mazda has kept the ND-generation MX-5 Miata fresh, first with a mid-cycle update that lifted the rev limit and gave it more power, and for 2022 with new suspension trickery to help it handle even better.
We Have Bad News About The Ram 1500 Diesel
After Ford stopped offering the Power Stroke engine in the F-150, General Motors and Ram were the last two automakers to offer full-size trucks with a diesel powertrain. While Chevy has doubled down on the Silverado's diesel engine, Ram is taking the opposite approach by discontinuing its 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. The 2023 Ram 1500 will no longer offer the diesel engine option after January 2023, but that still gives customers some time to order it.
Driven: 2022 Mazda CX-30 Is Fun And Focused
Let's cut to the chase here. The Mazda CX-30 is, effectively, two things Mazda needed in its lineup. It's a Mazda 3 hatch with a higher ride and also a CX-3 with more usable legroom in the back. It's a smart move for Mazda when crossovers are outselling traditional cars by a significant margin, even though the Mazda 3 is a great car. The result for Mazda is that the CX-30 is its second best-selling vehicle behind the larger Mazda CX-5.
Solar-Powered EV With 1,000-Mile Range Coming Next Year
Electric vehicles such as the new Cadillac Lyriq are often touted as the way forward. Thanks to advancements in technology, the latest slew of battery-powered cars are capable of traveling hundreds of miles on a single charge, all while providing adequate performance and zero tailpipe emissions. But not all EVs are made equal - some aren't as eco-friendly as you'd expect.
Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty
Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
Get Ready For The BMW XM To Show Its Face
Since the advent of the controversial, Bangle-styled E65/E66 7 Series, BMW hasn't been afraid of pushing the envelope in terms of design. This trend continues to this day, with many of Munich's models sporting the polarizing, oversized Kidney grilles. But all of that pales in comparison to the upcoming XM SUV, a bespoke M development that has sparked outrage in the Bimmer community.
All-New Mustang Dark Horse Is A 500-HP Track-Ready Superstar
Track-ready Mustang variant features a 500-horsepower Coyote V8 and standard six-speed manual gearbox. Carbon fiber wheels available for the first time on a non-Shelby Mustang. Track-honed suspension, braking, and cooling systems. After months of torturous waiting and endless teasers, Ford finally revealed the seventh-generation Mustang at the Detroit Motor Show....
It's Time To Build Your Ideal Ferrari Purosangue
It's been less than 24 hours since the Ferrari Purosangue broke cover and, already, the Italian automaker's configurator has gone live. The V12-powered SUV is the company's first-ever four-door vehicle, and in true Ferrari fashion, it's quite the showstopper. Suicide doors and dramatic styling elevate the Purosangue above the rest, and there's a hearty helping of performance - 715 horsepower propels it to 62 mph in 3.3 seconds and delivers a top speed of 193 mph.
Mazda Begins Testing New MX-5 Miata
The Mazda Miata is an icon. However, this latest generation of the benchmark roadster (and now Targa) is getting a bit long in the tooth. The latest ND generation Miata began rolling off Japanese assembly lines in 2016. A recent road test reminded us of the Miata's age, but demand...
RUMOR: BMW Working On Hardcore 473-HP M2
The all-new BMW M2 is getting ready to be introduced to the world this October. The second generation of the compact sporting icon has been spied undergoing testing in standard form and with BMW M Performance parts attached and promises everything we expect from the model, including a circa-440-horsepower turbocharged inline-six and a manual gearbox. It will be the last of its kind as every M car to follow will be a hybrid of some sort, and even the M2 itself might not be entirely pure, as it may feature optional all-wheel drive.
All-Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Hits The Nurburgring
Almost a year ago exactly, Rolls-Royce teased its first-ever electric production vehicle as the Spectre. The name implies an eeriness, and because there won't be any engine noise, a spectral experience is guaranteed. But unlike other mainstream automakers that use their first electric products as a test of the public's reaction to new designs and technology, the Spectre will be very similar to existing V12-powered Rollers, both in execution and in exterior styling. The interior won't be changing much either, which will keep brand loyalists - who are typically very traditional - happy.
World's First BMW M4 Pickup Coming To SEMA
The BMW M4 coupe is a very versatile machine. If you're skillful enough, it's a great drift car. If you want to take a long road trip, it can be quiet and comfortable. And with the addition of M xDrive all-wheel drive, it can do all of these things in just about any weather. In addition, the sports car is rewarding to modify, and many tuners have explored what is possible on this platform. But while many tuners have focused on either upgrading its performance or addressing the elongated kidney grilles, one American carbon fiber specialist has decided to focus on the rear end of the car. Say hello to the M4Maloo, the world's first BMW M4 pickup.
Old Kia EV Batteries Earn A New Lease On Life Powering Rail Travel Industry
One day, when your Kia EV6 has reached the end of its life, there's a very good chance its battery may end up with a new role. The European subsidiary of the South Korean firm has teamed up with Deutsche Bahn (DB), Germany's railway service, to repurpose used lithium-ion batteries for green energy storage.
Maserati MC20 Upgraded With More Power And Presence
The Maserati MC20 was revealed two years ago, which means that various aftermarket tuners have had plenty of time to get to grips with the car and develop various upgrades for it. Some tuners have revealed body kits for the car, and some are working on performance upgrades. Novitec is doing both.
Final Ferrari Purosangue Teaser Shows Off V12 Engine
Tomorrow, September 13, 2022, the Ferrari Purosangue will make its debut. Make no mistake; this is a turning point for Ferrari. The brand has never in its history produced an SUV. Now, it will, and Ferrari is giving us one last teaser to check out before it debuts this historic car.
