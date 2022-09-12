ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sub Shop Near NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure Closes For Good

A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State -- running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
MILLSTONE, NJ
Yes, Porcupines Live in NJ — One Just Killed a Family’s Pit Bull

A family in New Jersey is mourning the loss of their pit bull after it was killed by a porcupine earlier this month. According to the New York Post, the 9-year-old pitbull mix had gotten into a fight with a porcupine on the deck of the family’s home in Montague, Sussex County, on September 2nd, and had quills in his face, chest, and stomach, according to the dog's owner, Miranda DeGennaro.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Drivers Get A Shockingly Good Grade In Study

Despite what you see each and every day on the roads of the Garden State, it turns out that New Jersey drivers aren't that bad after all, at least not according to one published study. If you are to believe what one report says about the states with the rudest...
TRAFFIC
One of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in America is Right Here in NJ

The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
RESTAURANTS
Stunning ‘Harvest Moon’ Rises Over New Jersey This Weekend

I saw a preview of the final full moon of summer 2022 early Friday on my way to work and it was stunning. September's full moon -- the "Harvest Moon" -- will officially rise over New Jersey early Saturday morning and Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is forecasting good watching conditions with mostly clear skies.
ASTRONOMY
New Horror Movie to Tell the History of Jersey Devil [TRAILER]

A pair of New Jersey-born filmmakers are putting together funding for a horror movie showing some historical elements of how the Jersey Devil came to be. Christopher Bellizzi (writer/director) and Derek Leach (writer/producer) are intent on showing the true, historic origin story of the Jersey Devil. They plan to shoot the movie, 'The Devil You Don't' entirely in the Jersey Pine Barrens.
MOVIES
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

