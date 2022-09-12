Read full article on original website
Too Many Reusable Bags? New Jersey Foodbanks Will Gladly Accept Them
I don't know about you but ever since the single use plastic bag ban went into effect in New Jersey on May 4th, I have collected a large stack of reusable bags. My plastic bag drawer has now become my reusable bag drawer. As it turns out, there is an...
Fed Up with Shoplifters, Wegmans Eliminating Self-Scan Checkout in New Jersey
The convenience of self-scanning checkout at Wegmans grocery stores here in New Jersey is going away, and thieves are to blame. This coming Sunday, September 18th will be the last day shoppers will be able to use Wegmans' popular shopping app, called SCAN, to scan and pay for items, Patch.com reports.
These Three NJ Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing, Part of 150 Nationwide
Officials with Bed Bath & Beyond have announced the first round of stores that they will be closing nationwide and three locations in New Jersey are on the list. Earlier this year, the struggling retailer announced that some 150 stores would be closing in an attempt to stabilize its finances and turn around declining sales.
Paper Grocery Bags Could Be Coming Back to New Jersey
Just four months after banning the use of plastic bags and most paper grocery bags, New Jersey is considering reversing course a bit. How's life been for ya since the ban went into effect back in May? I struggle from time to time. I knew about the ban almost a...
Sub Shop Near NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure Closes For Good
A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State -- running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
It’s Official – These Are Undoubtedly New Jersey’s Favorite Drinks
If summer 2022 proved one thing here in New Jersey, it's that Garden State residents really like to drink. Before you jump to any conclusions, you should know that we're not necessarily talking about alcoholic beverages here. But that is a good question, too, so we'll get to that in just a few minutes.
New Jersey’s Most Haunted Town – It’s Definitely Not What You Think
It's that time of year when everything scary, spooky, and haunted is in the spotlight, and each state has a "most haunted" town, but the one that was named most haunted for New Jersey is really going to surprise you. The findings were released earlier this summer, and if you...
New Jersey Hosting First Bring Your Own Cannabis Expo In Edison, NJ In 2022
What is green, just got legalized and smells divine?. There is an event coming up in New Jersey that is being described as an, "interactive cannabis carnival" and I am intrigued to say the least. You've heard of Bring Your Own Booze but what about Bring Your Own Cannabis?. Your...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/15
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph) 8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells. THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells. THU NIGHT: N winds 5 to...
Yes, Porcupines Live in NJ — One Just Killed a Family’s Pit Bull
A family in New Jersey is mourning the loss of their pit bull after it was killed by a porcupine earlier this month. According to the New York Post, the 9-year-old pitbull mix had gotten into a fight with a porcupine on the deck of the family’s home in Montague, Sussex County, on September 2nd, and had quills in his face, chest, and stomach, according to the dog's owner, Miranda DeGennaro.
Who Makes the Best Cheesesteaks in South Jersey? Check Out the List!
While many people think of Philadelphia when it comes to the cheesesteak, I have always said I enjoy my cheesesteak on the Atlantic City style of break. To me, the South Jersey cheese steak is the king and NJ.com ranked the 30 best in the state of New Jersey with eight local sandwich shops in Atlantic And Cape May county making the Top 30 rankings.
New Jersey Drivers Get A Shockingly Good Grade In Study
Despite what you see each and every day on the roads of the Garden State, it turns out that New Jersey drivers aren't that bad after all, at least not according to one published study. If you are to believe what one report says about the states with the rudest...
One of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in America is Right Here in NJ
The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
Take a Look: Man in NJ Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing a Camera
Officials with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a camera. And, yes, he was caught on camera. The NJDFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says a trail camera was taken from Mt. Laurel, Burlington County. Information...
When Do You Legally Have To Stop For A School Bus In New Jersey?
I hope all my preschoolers, kindergarteners, elementary school, middle school, high school, undergrad and master students have had a great start to the school year. So in honor of the back to school season, let's do a bit of a refresher on pretty important a topic:. When do you legally...
Pa Man Drowns While Swimming on Unguarded Ocean City, NJ Beach
A Pennsylvania man drowned Thursday while swimming on an unguarded beach in Ocean City, authorities said. 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, Pa. began to struggle while swimming at an unprotected beach near 12th Street shortly after noon on Thursday. The man's 21-year-old son realized his father was having problems and...
Stunning ‘Harvest Moon’ Rises Over New Jersey This Weekend
I saw a preview of the final full moon of summer 2022 early Friday on my way to work and it was stunning. September's full moon -- the "Harvest Moon" -- will officially rise over New Jersey early Saturday morning and Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is forecasting good watching conditions with mostly clear skies.
Sad Circumstances Surrounding Crash That Killed Mount Laurel NJ Restaurant Owner
The owner of an Italian restaurant in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey was killed last weekend just as he was finishing up a day on the job. According to NJ.com, Glenn Carini, owner of Cucina Carini off Hainesport-Mt. Laurel Road, was pulling out of the restaurant this past Saturday night around 8 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another motorist.
New Horror Movie to Tell the History of Jersey Devil [TRAILER]
A pair of New Jersey-born filmmakers are putting together funding for a horror movie showing some historical elements of how the Jersey Devil came to be. Christopher Bellizzi (writer/director) and Derek Leach (writer/producer) are intent on showing the true, historic origin story of the Jersey Devil. They plan to shoot the movie, 'The Devil You Don't' entirely in the Jersey Pine Barrens.
