Walled Lake, MI

SFGate

2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman's home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday. The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 09-14-22 The police reports from Burning Man 2022 are out

80,000 revelers came together for Burning Man this year and while the festival is over, the police reports are fresh.  Although this year was considered one of the more tame Burning Mans in the last 20 years, arrests abound. In 2019, there were a total of 58 arrests and this year, there were only 16. From obstructing a police officer to sales of controlled substances, here’s a primer on the Burning Man baddies.  
GERLACH, NV
SFGate

Police: Arrest after teen ODs and dies in school bathroom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Juvenile Injured In Stabbing Thursday, Suspect In Custody

SAN JOSE (BCN) A 17-year-old was injured in a stabbing incident Thursday in San Jose. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded Thursday at 10:18 a.m. to a report of a family disturbance in the 200 block of Pamela Avenue. Police said the victim, a 17-year-old male, was transported...
SAN JOSE, CA

