SFGate
2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman's home
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday. The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been...
California man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing at Hawaii resort
The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
TravelSkills 09-14-22 The police reports from Burning Man 2022 are out
80,000 revelers came together for Burning Man this year and while the festival is over, the police reports are fresh. Although this year was considered one of the more tame Burning Mans in the last 20 years, arrests abound. In 2019, there were a total of 58 arrests and this year, there were only 16. From obstructing a police officer to sales of controlled substances, here’s a primer on the Burning Man baddies.
SFGate
Police: Arrest after teen ODs and dies in school bathroom
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30...
SFGate
Juvenile Injured In Stabbing Thursday, Suspect In Custody
SAN JOSE (BCN) A 17-year-old was injured in a stabbing incident Thursday in San Jose. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded Thursday at 10:18 a.m. to a report of a family disturbance in the 200 block of Pamela Avenue. Police said the victim, a 17-year-old male, was transported...
House intruder evades police in Pacific Palisades
A burglary suspect evaded police in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles despite an extensive ground and air search of the hilly area.
