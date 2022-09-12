80,000 revelers came together for Burning Man this year and while the festival is over, the police reports are fresh. Although this year was considered one of the more tame Burning Mans in the last 20 years, arrests abound. In 2019, there were a total of 58 arrests and this year, there were only 16. From obstructing a police officer to sales of controlled substances, here’s a primer on the Burning Man baddies.

GERLACH, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO