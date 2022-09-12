ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

This obscure Bay Area experiment shaped the ending of ‘Star Wars’

The newly released six-part Disney Plus streaming docuseries “Light & Magic” goes deep into the history of George Lucas’ San Francisco-based special effects studio Industrial Light & Magic, which was founded in 1975. The ending of the second episode explores the process behind the Death Star chase scene, in which the fate of the Rebel Alliance hangs on Luke Skywalker’s ability to speed his X-wing through a narrow trench and blast a thermal exhaust port that is only 2 meters wide. In reality, the entire surface of the Death Star was a hand-built model that measured approximately 15 by 40 feet. Meticulous craftsmanship contributed to the verisimilitude, but the documentary reveals that the filmmaking techniques that made the scene feel so real are actually rooted outside the realm of special effects. It turns out that the entire sequence hinged on a model developed during an urban planning study at UC Berkeley in the early 1970s, which also happened to shape the future of San Francisco’s skyline.
GMA

Ciara teases upcoming 8th studio album

It’s been three years since Ciara released her last album, "Beauty Marks," and now the Grammy winner is happy to say her eighth studio album is complete.
SFGate

David Bowie’s Dazzling ‘Moonage Daydream’: A Superfan’s Review of the First Graduate School-Level Music Documentary

The first thing to know before seeing “Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen’s dazzling, exhaustive and exhausting memoir of David Bowie’s life and career, is that it assumes the viewer already knows a lot about the subject — his relevance, his influence, the brilliance of so much of his music, and the basics of his personal history. Like another recent historical film about an oft-trodden subject — Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground” — it eschews the standard, chronological, done-to-death “Behind the Music”-style template that has become a predictable default for music documentaries and finds a dramatically different way to tell the story.
Deadline

‘Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett Signs With Stagecoach Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) has signed with Stagecoach Entertainment for management. Barnett is perhaps best known for his starring role opposite Natasha Lyonne on the Emmy-winning series Russian Doll, which Lyonne created with Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler for Netflix. The show centers on Nadia (Lyonne), a cynical young woman in New York City who keeps dying and returning to the party that’s being thrown in her honor on that same evening, ultimately trying to find a way out of this strange time loop. Barnett’s character, Alan Zaveri, comes to bond with Nadia, given the fact that he is...
SFGate

Inside the Secrets of ‘The Rings of Power’ Title Sequence

Main title creators Mark Bashore and Katrina Crawford were given a unique challenge in creating the title sequence for “The Rings of Power,” a series from the world of J.R.R. Tolkien that would introduce fans of “The Lord of the Rings” to the much older and less familiar Second Age.
SFGate

Trevor Noah Slams ‘Internet Racists’ Outraged by Black Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’: ‘It’s Imaginary’

Trevor Noah has joined the growing number of celebrities fighting back against racist backlash to Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid,” which stars singer Halle Bailey as the mermaid princess Ariel. Some fans are upset that a Black actor is headlining the new movie, to which Noah responded: “Really, people — we’re doing this again?”
SFGate

‘Genshin Impact’ to Be Adapted as Anime Series

An anime series based on popular open-world role-playing game “Genshin Impact” is officially in the works. HoYoverse, the game developer behind “Genshin Impact,” announced a partnership with Japanese animation studio Ufotable to develop an anime based on the RPG. It also released a three-minute “concept trailer” in announcing the project (watch below).
