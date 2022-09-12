Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Trial Starts in Murder of Former NBA Player Andre EmmettLarry LeaseDallas, TX
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Grinding it out: Raccoons top Titans in defensive battle
Frisco and Centennial entered Thursday’s 6-5A Division I contest with similar, albeit, somewhat different approaches. Both the Raccoons and Titans were focused on controlling time of possession and keeping their opponent off the field, and to varying degrees, both were successful.
starlocalmedia.com
Still undefeated! See more than 50 photos from Frisco Emerson's win over Mt. Pleasant
In its first varsity season, the Frisco Emerson football team continues to make history as it remains undefeated with a 34-17 win over Mt. Pleasant Thursday night at Toyota Stadium. The Mavericks, led by quarterback Daryl Shelton's three rushing touchdowns and another score through the air, improve to 4-0 —...
starlocalmedia.com
Preparing for the grind: Reedy regroups to down The Colony in four sets
FRISCO – The Frisco Reedy volleyball team came into Tuesday’s home match against The Colony with an 11-10 record. But the Lions’ record isn’t a true indicator as to how well they’ve performed this season. In order to prepare for the grind of District 9-5A,...
starlocalmedia.com
Different landscape: Poteet turns attention to district play against new district foes
With district play on the horizon, Poteet is looking at a very different landscape than the one it faced in recent years. The Pirates have been grouped with eight other Dallas ISD programs, many of which they held a large enrollment advantage on and they seized that to extend their streak of consecutive playoff appearances to 10 in a row.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Prestonwood Christian's AJ Sibley
After a difficult season opener, the Prestonwood Christian football team has strung together back-to-back wins under first-year head coach Donnie Yantis, including a 42-41 thriller on the road against Class 6A program Little Elm on Sept. 9. Sibley had plenty to do with Prestonwood's dramatic victory, tasked with carrying the...
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
Celebrating The Legacy Of Gymnast Kurt Thomas
American gymnastics can be divided into two time periods: Before Kurt Thomas and after him. Thomas revolutionized the sport with inventive moves, dogged determination and championship medals. He was a showman. A trailblazer. An American original. His legacy lives on in the training center and the foundation he created. “Kurt...
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell business updates: ongoing construction, electricity assistance, $4,500 award
The City of Coppell started construction along E. Bethel Rd. last Monday where traffic will be diverted to one lane from Denton Tap to Glendale Dr. Crews are replacing panels on the bridge and the project is expected to take about six weeks, weather permitting. Coppell advises locals to seek an alternate route to avoid delays.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Buzzing Birds: North Texans Marvel at Swarms of Migrating Hummingbirds
North Texans are capturing amazing moments of a phenomenon happening across the area right now. Swarms of hummingbirds are migrating south ahead of the winter and North Texas happens to sit in the middle of the huge migration path for different species of hummingbirds. The little birds are making a...
Bombshell discovered at construction site in Crandall
CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bombshell was unearthed across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about the bombshell that was found at a construction site.The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the location. The Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded to evaluate the bombshell and detonated it Wednesday night at the location.
I-30 to narrow to one lane, ramp closures over Lake Ray Hubbard beginning Sept. 15
ROCKWALL, Texas — Weather permitting, eastbound I-30 between Bass Pro Drive and Dalrock Road will be narrowed to one lane, and the eastbound I-30 on-ramp from Bass Pro Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 15 through 5 a.m. Friday, Sep. 16, and again from 10 p.m. Friday, Sep. 16 through 7 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 17 as part an ongoing construction project.
Big rig crashes in Richardson, closes southbound Central Expressway
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A crash involving a big rig has southbound Central Expressway closed near Belt Line Road in Richardson. The accident happened just before 1 p.m. Monday. According to Richardson police, a semi-trailer and a box truck were involved with the accident. There is no information available about the cause. For several hours, the big rig was on its side on top of the HOV divider, TxDOT said. Due to this, TxDOT will need to make repairs to the divider before the HOV lanes are open in both directions.No reports of injuries. A heavy duty wrecker is on scene to help clear the freeway. All southbound lanes will be closed for a few more hours, except for the right lane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney business hits: Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch announces memberships for sale and more updates
As Life Time gets set to bring its 12th destination to DFW metro later this fall in McKinney, the company will soon operate 29 Life Time locations in the state. Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch now has Founders’ Memberships available for the club that will be located near the PGA TPC Craig Ranch golf course.
checkoutdfw.com
A McKinney home on a corner creek lot with mature trees all around it, is on the market for $1.1M
A home with a backyard that will make you feel like you are in the woods is on the market in McKinney for $1.1 million. The house is featured on a corner creek lot and has a backyard with a pool and putting green that's "enveloped in a canopy of mature trees."
starlocalmedia.com
Lakeside Journal news roundup: community networking, 5k, American Heroes lineup announced
The Colony announced the headliners for its American Heroes festival in November. The Spin Doctors will be performing on Friday, Nov. 11 and Rodney Atkins will be performing on Saturday, Nov. 12. The festival is meant to act as a salute to veterans and first responders and will be at The Colony Five Star Complex. For more information, keep an eye on The Colony’s Parks & Recreation Department page (@TCPARD).
starlocalmedia.com
Ballet Ensemble of Texas in Coppell receives $4,500 from Texas Commission on the Arts
The Ballet Ensemble of Texas was the only arts organization in Coppell to receive an award from the Texas Commission on the Arts this year, receiving $4,500. TCA awarded more than $11.6 billion to arts organizations in Texas spread across 120 cities. These grants include the Arts Create program, providing operational support to established arts organizations with budgets over $50,000, which is the category the Ballet Ensemble of Texas falls under.
North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August. Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
KXII.com
An airplane unexpectedly landed on the interstate in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) -When you arrive at work the last thing you expect to see is an aircraft parked in your work parking lot. Well that’s what happened to one of Rumpy’s employees. Glenda Jackson, Rumpy’s cashier said it’s, “not something you see everyday.”. According...
Car auction company sets all-time sales record at Dallas event
DALLAS — An antique car collecting company just set a new record during its most recent event in Dallas. Mecum’s Dallas 2022 classic and collector car auction had a record-setting event with 1,191 vehicles sold for more than $55.2 million in sales. The 12th annual Dallas auction happened from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10.
Comments / 0