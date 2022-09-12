ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's Xi Jinping travels to Central Asia in first trip abroad since pandemic

Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a trip to Central Asia on Wednesday, his first time leaving China since January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: The trip is aimed at helping Xi shore up his standing as a geopolitical statesman and comes ahead of an October meeting of Communist Party leaders in which Xi is expected to secure a third term in office, per the New York Times.
U.S. limits export of fentanyl to Russia and Belarus

The U.S. this week restricted the export of fentanyl and related chemicals to Russia and Belarus over concerns that the substances could be "potentially useful for ... chemical and biological weapons production." Driving the news: The Department of Commerce introduced the regulations to curb "production and development capabilities" that "may...
The Feds want dollars to move much faster

Dollars should be faster by now, and the White House wants to do its part to speed them up. Driving the news: Based on a fact sheet summarizing several reports coming from the Biden administration today, stemming from the President's March executive order, the administration is prioritizing speeding up global and international payments.
Xi and Putin hold first meeting since Ukraine invasion began

China's President Xi Jinping met with Russia's leader Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit Thursday. Why it matters: Their first in-person encounter since Russian forces launched their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine marks a show of diplomatic support for the Russian president after Ukrainian troops forced his forces to retreat from much of Ukraine's northeast, even as Putin acknowledged that Beijing may have "questions and concerns" regarding the war.
Chinese police target Tibetans for DNA collection, reports allege

Chinese authorities are collecting genetic information from residents across Tibet, according to two recent reports by research organizations in the U.S. and Canada. Why it matters: The collection of genetic data, though important for scientific research and for criminal investigations, can present serious ethical concerns regarding consent, exploitation and genetic surveillance.
Putin’s Allies Are Now Slamming the War Right to His Face

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in no unclear terms that he thinks Putin’s decision to wage war in Ukraine is a grave error.Modi, who was speaking with Putin in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said now is not the time for war, and lambasted him for continuing to conduct attacks against Ukrainians nearly seven months into the war, according to Reuters.Modi said this was not the first time he had expressed a distaste for Putin’s war. He said he has warned Putin he disapproved of the war over...
Biden to nominate new ambassador to Russia: reports

The Biden administration plans to nominate Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, to become the next ambassador to Russia, CNN and AP reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Driving the news: The move follows retiring Ambassador John Sullivan's abrupt departure from the post earlier this month following...
Scoop: EU envoy says he's being snubbed by Israeli leaders

Sven Koopmans, the European Union special envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, officially complained to the Israeli Foreign Ministry that he has not recently gotten high-level meetings in Israel, according to a summary of the meeting Axios obtained. Why it matters: The EU envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process is...
U.S. "greatly" concerned over security situation in occupied West Bank

The Biden administration wants Israel and the Palestinian Authority to strengthen their security coordination in order to prevent further escalation in the occupied West Bank, a top State Department official said in a briefing with reporters on Wednesday. Why it matters: The Biden administration is highly concerned that the deteriorating...
King Charles visits Northern Ireland for first time as monarch

King Charles III received a warm welcome in Belfast Tuesday while pledging to continue his mother's work of "healing of long-held hurts" within Northern Ireland. Why it matters: Queen Elizabeth II, who died late last week, became a symbol of reconciliation toward the end of a three-decade-long period of sectarian violence known as "the Troubles."
Egypt's Sisi in Qatar for first visit since 2017 Gulf rift

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in Doha on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Qatar — the first by Sisi since he took office in 2013. Why it matters: The visit comes as countries in the region continue to seek to decrease tensions after the end of the 2017 Gulf rift that saw Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain impose a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar.
The number of people working remotely tripled during COVID

The number of people primarily working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, per survey results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Why it matters: The new figures provide a fresh look into how the pandemic upended how Americans work, play and live. By the numbers: 17.9% of people...
Biden declares tentative rail agreement a "win"

Speaking in the Rose Garden on Thursday, President Biden thanked the negotiators who brokered a last-minute deal averting a railroad strike that would have crippled the nation's still recovering supply chains. Why it matters: Biden's handling of the negotiations between the rail companies and their unions marked a pivotal moment...
Groups unveil climate law ad push ahead of midterms

Climate and progressive groups are launching a $10 million, 12-week ad campaign touting the new energy law, an effort targeted at young people and communities of color. Driving the news: The ads begin Monday on streaming services and social media platforms in states including Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and a few others.
