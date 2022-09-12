Read full article on original website
Related
China's Xi Jinping travels to Central Asia in first trip abroad since pandemic
Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a trip to Central Asia on Wednesday, his first time leaving China since January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: The trip is aimed at helping Xi shore up his standing as a geopolitical statesman and comes ahead of an October meeting of Communist Party leaders in which Xi is expected to secure a third term in office, per the New York Times.
U.S. limits export of fentanyl to Russia and Belarus
The U.S. this week restricted the export of fentanyl and related chemicals to Russia and Belarus over concerns that the substances could be "potentially useful for ... chemical and biological weapons production." Driving the news: The Department of Commerce introduced the regulations to curb "production and development capabilities" that "may...
The Feds want dollars to move much faster
Dollars should be faster by now, and the White House wants to do its part to speed them up. Driving the news: Based on a fact sheet summarizing several reports coming from the Biden administration today, stemming from the President's March executive order, the administration is prioritizing speeding up global and international payments.
Xi and Putin hold first meeting since Ukraine invasion began
China's President Xi Jinping met with Russia's leader Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit Thursday. Why it matters: Their first in-person encounter since Russian forces launched their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine marks a show of diplomatic support for the Russian president after Ukrainian troops forced his forces to retreat from much of Ukraine's northeast, even as Putin acknowledged that Beijing may have "questions and concerns" regarding the war.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chinese police target Tibetans for DNA collection, reports allege
Chinese authorities are collecting genetic information from residents across Tibet, according to two recent reports by research organizations in the U.S. and Canada. Why it matters: The collection of genetic data, though important for scientific research and for criminal investigations, can present serious ethical concerns regarding consent, exploitation and genetic surveillance.
Israeli officials in D.C. try to justify terrorist designation for 6 Palestinian NGOs
An Israeli delegation held talks in Washington last week to try to convince the State Department and U.S. intelligence agencies to back Israel's designation of six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organizations, three Israeli officials told Axios. Why it matters: The designation and other moves by Israel against the...
Putin’s Allies Are Now Slamming the War Right to His Face
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in no unclear terms that he thinks Putin’s decision to wage war in Ukraine is a grave error.Modi, who was speaking with Putin in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said now is not the time for war, and lambasted him for continuing to conduct attacks against Ukrainians nearly seven months into the war, according to Reuters.Modi said this was not the first time he had expressed a distaste for Putin’s war. He said he has warned Putin he disapproved of the war over...
Biden to nominate new ambassador to Russia: reports
The Biden administration plans to nominate Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, to become the next ambassador to Russia, CNN and AP reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Driving the news: The move follows retiring Ambassador John Sullivan's abrupt departure from the post earlier this month following...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China plans sanctions on CEOs of Boeing Defense, Raytheon over Taiwan sales
BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China will impose sanctions on the chief executives of Boeing Defense and Raytheon over their involvement in Washington's latest arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Scoop: EU envoy says he's being snubbed by Israeli leaders
Sven Koopmans, the European Union special envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, officially complained to the Israeli Foreign Ministry that he has not recently gotten high-level meetings in Israel, according to a summary of the meeting Axios obtained. Why it matters: The EU envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process is...
U.S. "greatly" concerned over security situation in occupied West Bank
The Biden administration wants Israel and the Palestinian Authority to strengthen their security coordination in order to prevent further escalation in the occupied West Bank, a top State Department official said in a briefing with reporters on Wednesday. Why it matters: The Biden administration is highly concerned that the deteriorating...
King Charles visits Northern Ireland for first time as monarch
King Charles III received a warm welcome in Belfast Tuesday while pledging to continue his mother's work of "healing of long-held hurts" within Northern Ireland. Why it matters: Queen Elizabeth II, who died late last week, became a symbol of reconciliation toward the end of a three-decade-long period of sectarian violence known as "the Troubles."
U.K.・
Egypt's Sisi in Qatar for first visit since 2017 Gulf rift
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in Doha on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Qatar — the first by Sisi since he took office in 2013. Why it matters: The visit comes as countries in the region continue to seek to decrease tensions after the end of the 2017 Gulf rift that saw Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain impose a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar.
The number of people working remotely tripled during COVID
The number of people primarily working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, per survey results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Why it matters: The new figures provide a fresh look into how the pandemic upended how Americans work, play and live. By the numbers: 17.9% of people...
Exclusive: Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to get updated COVID shot on Friday
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will receive his updated Omicron-specific COVID vaccine on Friday, according to a White House official. Driving the news: Emhoff will be the first of the four White House principals — the president, vice president, first lady and second gentleman — to receive the updated shot.
Biden declares tentative rail agreement a "win"
Speaking in the Rose Garden on Thursday, President Biden thanked the negotiators who brokered a last-minute deal averting a railroad strike that would have crippled the nation's still recovering supply chains. Why it matters: Biden's handling of the negotiations between the rail companies and their unions marked a pivotal moment...
Judge denies DOJ request, appoints special master in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
District Court Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday denied the Justice Department's request to exclude classified documents from the special master review and appointed former New York federal judge Raymond Dearie to oversee the review. Why it matters: Dearie will be charged with sifting through the records recovered from former President...
UN: 345 million at risk of starvation as Ukraine war worsens crisis
The UN food chief said Thursday the war in Ukraine is worsening an "unprecedented" global emergency, with up to 345 million people in 82 countries "marching towards starvation." Driving the news: Surging food, fuel and fertilizer costs related to the war have driven some 70 million people closer to starvation,...
Azerbaijan's Aliyev tells Putin Armenia situation 'stabilised'
MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that a border conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia this week had "stabilised", and a ceasefire had been in place for the last two days.
Groups unveil climate law ad push ahead of midterms
Climate and progressive groups are launching a $10 million, 12-week ad campaign touting the new energy law, an effort targeted at young people and communities of color. Driving the news: The ads begin Monday on streaming services and social media platforms in states including Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and a few others.
Axios
Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
50K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0