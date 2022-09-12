Read full article on original website
Robbers mess with the wrong shopkeeper! Moment thieves are chased out of shop by ex-police constable armed with a bottle of vodka
Dramatic CCTV caught the moment a would-be robber messed with the wrong shopkeeper - who turned out to be a former special police constable who chased him off with a bottle of vodka. Dilan Mendis, who spent 12 years serving with the Metropolitan Police, was behind the counter when two...
Teenager jailed for 13 years over fatal knife attack on schoolboy
A teenager has been jailed for 13 years over the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy who tried to fend him off with a traffic cone on his way to school, the Metropolitan Police has said.A 16-year-old boy, from Hillingdon, west London, was found guilty of manslaughter at Harrow Crown Court on July 22, and he was sentenced at the same court on Monday.On June 11 last year, the defendant produced a Rambo-style knife from his waistband before chasing Jalan Woods-Bell, slashing his face and stabbing him in the chest, the Met said.The force added that Mr Woods-Bell was unarmed...
Woman raped in bushes by stranger she met at bus stop as cops release CCTV of wanted man
A WOMAN has been raped by a stranger she met at a bus stop. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled. The assault took place in bushes near the Gulf...
Female teacher arrested for 'hiding' a 15-year-old former student in her Florida home after she 'lied' to police about the boy's whereabouts
A female Florida high school teacher hid a 15-year-old student with a crush on her inside her home after she knew that his parents and authorities were looking for him, authorities say. Kelly Simpson, 31, who teaches English at Charlotte High School where the teen attends, was arrested on Tuesday...
Elderly Couple Caught Trafficking 22 Pounds of Crystal Meth
The substance was found concealed in the lining of the couple's suitcases.
Woman Who Filmed Police Savagely Beating Arkansas Man Testifies That Cops Started it
Earlier this week BOSSIP reported on a viral video from Arkansas that showed three police officers viciously beating a man who clearly isn’t fighting back. Subsequently, the officers have been suspended while an investigation is pending. Today, DailyMail spoke directly to the woman who recorded the incident with her...
Cops Bust Drug Gang, Find 28 Pounds of Pink Cocaine and Submachine Gun
The drug bust in Ibiza, which found a record amount of pink cocaine, also confiscated luxury cars and watches.
Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest
MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
Female prisoner, 27, dies while being held in custody awaiting trial for assaulting a police officer
A Scottish woman was found dead while behind held in custody awaiting trail at a women's prison in Stirling. Elizabeth Holmes, 27, from Paisley, was found by prison guards on August 14 at HMP YOI Cornton Vale while she awaited trial for charges including assaulting a police officer and threatening and abusive manner.
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
Man Finds Nearly $120,000 in Jewelry, Cash While Gardening, Gets to Keep It
Despite several appeals by regional authorities and widespread news coverage, no one came forward to claim the valuables.
Cocaine-fuelled driver had so much of the drug in his system it could not be measured by lab machine as he claimed he had snorted a 'big fat line' only after police pulled him over
A driver who was pulled over for speeding by police tried to claim he had only taken a 'big fat line' after stopping his car has today been sentenced to a six-month suspended prison sentence. Anthony Tutt, 23, had a cocaine blood level that was too high to measure on...
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
Complex
Federal Jury Awards $100 Million to Man Who Was Left Paralyzed After Being Tasered by Police
Four years after an encounter with police left him paralyzed, a 65-year-old Atlanta man scored a victory in the courtroom last week, with a federal jury awarding him $100 million. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a jury on Friday ruled that police officer Jon Grubbs used an unreasonable amount of force...
Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff
More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers
A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
Man Sentenced to Prison After Drinking ‘2 Quarts of Jack Daniel’s’ and Murdering Two Women with His Truck on Saloon Patio
A man is set to spend 40 years in prison for driving his pickup truck into two women standing on the patio of a saloon the day after Christmas in 2020. Michael Mattox, 61, was sentenced on Monday in Richland County, Illinois, records show. He pleaded guilty back in April because he killed DeAnn Richardson, 48, and Judy Jourdan, 69, but only to a single count of first-degree murder. Records before Mattox’s plea noted he faced a possible life sentence because of the multiple deaths.
Moment passengers brutally beat father-of four NYC taxi driver to death after they first tried to rob him is released by police as they hunt down four further suspects and cab union offers $15,000 reward
This is the horrifying moment five thugs brutally beat a New York City taxi driver to death after they tried to rob him. Video shows five youths surrounding father-of-four Kutin Gyimah, 52, before they began punching and kicking him, with one male suspect delivering a fatal blow to his head that sent him to the ground.
Police: More than a dozen motorcyclists attack, rob driver in N.J.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a possible road rage incident in Clinton Township, New Jersey. They say a group of approximately 13 motorcyclists dragged a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him and stole his cellphone Saturday on Cokesbury Road.Investigators say the incident stemmed from a near-collision between the bikers and the driver. Police in marked vehicles chased the motorcyclists until they exited onto Route 173 in Union Township.
