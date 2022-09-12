Jaguars vs. Commanders: Week 1 Snap Count Analysis

Who played the most snaps for the Jaguars in Week 1 and why?

View the original article to see embedded media.

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (70 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 70 (100%)

LG Ben Bartch: 70 (100%)

C Luke Fortner: 70 (100%)

RG Brandon Scherff: 70 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 70 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 65 (93%)

WR Christian Kirk: 64 (91%)

WR Zay Jones: 58 (83%)

WR Marvin Jones: 57 (81%)

TE: Evan Engram: 50 (71%)

RB Travis Etienne: 36 (51%)

RB James Robinson: 34 (49%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 25 (36%)

TE Dan Arnold: 11 (16%)

WR Jamal Agnew: 7 (10%)

OT Walker Little: 5 (7%)

RB JaMycal Hasty: 3 (4%)

WR Tim Jones: 2 (3%)

TE Luke Farrell: 2 (3%)

OG Cole Van Lanen: 1 (1%)

The Jaguars saw four offensive linemen play 100% of the snaps; second-year tackle Walker Little played the final five snaps of the game after starting tackle Jawaan Taylor suffered through cramps, Doug Pederson said after the game.

The Jaguars have their guys at the skill positions; three receivers in Kirk, Jones and Jones, a tight end in Engram, and a pair of running backs in James Robinson and Travis Etienne. Everyone else at receiver, tight end and running back is going to play sparingly.

Christian Kirk dominated snaps for the Jaguars. If they are ever in 12 personnel, it appears Kirk is going to be one of the receivers they leave on the field. He barely left the field on Sunday, even though the Jaguars went 12 personnel a fairly decent amount.

James Robinson and Travis Etienne had almost a perfect split of snaps, which is ideal. Robinson touched the ball 12 times as compared to Etienne touching it six. Expect for those numbers to be a bit closer moving forward, even if the snaps remain similar.

Defense (77 snaps)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 77 (100%)

FS Andre Cisco: 77 (100%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 77 (100%)

CB Shaquill Griffin: 77 (100%)

ILB Foye Oluokun: 77 (100%)

ILB Devin Lloyd: 69 (90%)

OLB Travon Walker: 64 (83%)

OLB Josh Allen: 63 (82%)

CB Darious Williams: 53 (69%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 44 (57%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 37 (48%)

DL Foley Fatukasi: 37 (48%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 29 (38%)

DL Arden Key: 25 (32%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 24 (31%)

OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 9 (12%)

LB Chad Muma: 8 (10%)