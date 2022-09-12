ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysts Agree: Luka Doncic Favorite to Win MVP

By Lorenzo Almanza
Last season, Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic finished fifth in MVP voting, could this finally be his season?

Luka Doncic has been tearing it up in the FIBA EuroBasket rounds. He has scored 36, 47, and 35 points in the past three games respectively.

His 47-point performance was the second-highest in EuroBasket history and the most points by a single player in the last 65 years.

Can his recent international success translate to an MVP-type NBA season? Despite appearing to be in arguably the best shape of his career, should the Dallas Mavericks still be concerned about his stamina?

ESPN's Brian Windhorst gave his thoughts on the former, as he discussed Doncic’s recent success with Slovenia.

"This is a vintage performance from Luka, he's going to do this throughout the NBA Season, he's going to have a great chance to get that first MVP," Windhorst said. "Luka, all the eyes are going to be on him."

Last month, ESPN mentioned Doncic in a variety of surveys. Some of those categories included “Who will be the best NBA player in five years?,” where Doncic ranked second on the list, and “MVP favorites,” where he also came in second, one point behind Giannis Antetokounmpo — who has had one heck of a EuroBasket run as well with Greece.

Other surveys also have Doncic high on the list, as Forbes magazine and FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mavs' star with the top odds to take home the MVP award.

"I think in order for the Mavericks to be successful, Luka is going to have to do something Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook did, and that's having a rare 30 and 10 assists season," Marc J Spears said. "I think he is certainly capable of doing that."

During the final month of the 2021-22 season, Doncic averaged 31.9 points and 10.2 assists as the Mavs secured home-court advantage in the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

At the beginning of the year, he came close to averaging a triple-double, as he averaged 25.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 9.5 assists.

Last season Doncic broke his single-season double-double record, as he finished the season with 44. For comparison, reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic finished with 66.

Doncic will have to take things up yet another notch if he hopes to win MVP and have the Mavs competing for a title like they were last season. All preseason indications point to Doncic being posed to have one of the best years of his young career.

