Fox News

Suspected gunman stalks Philadelphia teen girl moments before deadly shooting in new video

Philadelphia authorities have released a video showing the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a teen who was out walking her dog with another person over the weekend. The surveillance video shows a hooded suspect stalking around, looking through and around parked vehicles to watch 17-year-old Teryn Johnson, who was shot just before 9 p.m. Sunday night in what investigators believe was a targeted attack.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chicago man charged with attempted kidnapping of toddler in broad daylight has extensive track record

Chicago police arrested Gerardo Posadas, 25, after footage emerged of him attempting to kidnap a young girl from her mother last week. The Chicago Police Department has arrested Posadas at least five times, with the earliest incident going back to 2014. Surveillance footage captured Posadas approaching a mother and her daughter last week, with police saying he first offered $150 to "buy" the young girl.
CHICAGO, IL
Maryland man wielding nunchucks arrested after allegedly recording students outside high school

Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who was wielding nunchucks and filming students outside a high school in Prince George’s County. Police said they approached a man outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon. The man pulled out a pair of nunchucks when a school resource officer approached him to ask him why he was outside the school, Fox 5 reported.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
