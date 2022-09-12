Read full article on original website
Lori Vallow Daybell 'cult mom' case judge considers motion to ban cameras in courtroom during trial
The judge presiding over the Lori Vallow Daybell case considered a motion to ban cameras in the courtroom during the trial on Tuesday. Both prosecutors and Daybell's attorneys support the proposed ban of cameras in the courtroom during the trial, which begins in January, according to East Idaho News. Lori...
Alabama prison escape: Inmate Casey White, guard Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls
Alabama murder suspect Casey White and now-deceased jail guard Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while he was incarcerated in prison before his escape and a subsequent police manhunt. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said investigators think the pair, who are not related, may have plotted his escape over...
Memphis jogger murder suspect’s brother Mario Abston returns to court
Mario Abston, the brother of Memphis murder suspect Cleotha Henderson, returned to court Thursday with a new private lawyer after the public defender's office said it had a conflict of interest representing both brothers at the same time in separate cases. Abston's new attorney, Jason Matthews, declined to comment when...
Eliza Fletcher murder: Tennessee rape kit backlog comes to light in teacher slaying
Cleotha Henderson, the Memphis man charged with kidnapping and killing a jogging teacher earlier this month – then later linked to another abduction from nearly a year ago, could’ve been behind bars at the time of both attacks under a new Tennessee law that came into effect earlier this year.
Suspected gunman stalks Philadelphia teen girl moments before deadly shooting in new video
Philadelphia authorities have released a video showing the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a teen who was out walking her dog with another person over the weekend. The surveillance video shows a hooded suspect stalking around, looking through and around parked vehicles to watch 17-year-old Teryn Johnson, who was shot just before 9 p.m. Sunday night in what investigators believe was a targeted attack.
Chicago man charged with attempted kidnapping of toddler in broad daylight has extensive track record
Chicago police arrested Gerardo Posadas, 25, after footage emerged of him attempting to kidnap a young girl from her mother last week. The Chicago Police Department has arrested Posadas at least five times, with the earliest incident going back to 2014. Surveillance footage captured Posadas approaching a mother and her daughter last week, with police saying he first offered $150 to "buy" the young girl.
Maryland man wielding nunchucks arrested after allegedly recording students outside high school
Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who was wielding nunchucks and filming students outside a high school in Prince George’s County. Police said they approached a man outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon. The man pulled out a pair of nunchucks when a school resource officer approached him to ask him why he was outside the school, Fox 5 reported.
California mom Sherri Papini enduring what 'feels like a life sentence,' lawyer says ahead of sentencing
California prosecutors have asked that Sherri Papini, the young mom who admitted she staged a violent abduction to spend time with a former fling, be sentenced to eight months behind bars for the costly scheme – a much different request than the one month that defense attorneys suggested, court papers show.
Pennsylvania murder suspect in drunken crash that killed 2 state troopers, man on I-95 released on bail
The woman facing homicide charges for the drunk driving crash that killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man on I-95 earlier this year was released on bond as of Thursday. Jayana T. Webb, 22, is accused of striking and killing Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin F. Mack III, 33, and...
Leader of polygamous group in AZ charged after police find 3 young girls in his enclosed trailer
A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or...
