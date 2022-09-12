Philadelphia authorities have released a video showing the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a teen who was out walking her dog with another person over the weekend. The surveillance video shows a hooded suspect stalking around, looking through and around parked vehicles to watch 17-year-old Teryn Johnson, who was shot just before 9 p.m. Sunday night in what investigators believe was a targeted attack.

