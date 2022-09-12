Monday Profile: Former Red Cross volunteer, budding BTS superfan, recalls two weeks at Ground Zero after 9/11

Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: New Tampico Bay food truck now open in Columbus
The only thing better than the cool Monday weather was the discovery of Columbus’ latest food truck!. Tampico Bay Mexican Restaurant co-owner Christopher Rosales opened his family’s food truck for the first time on Monday to serve lunch right across the street from the restaurant located at 1515 College St.
Commercial Dispatch
Juanita Shotwell-Wilson
WEST POINT — Juanita Shotwell-Wilson, 64, died Sept. 5, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Third Mt. Olive M.b. Church, with the Rev. Al Lathan Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Yeates Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Carter’s Funeral Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
City of West Point building permits: Sept. 6-9
■ Brent Thompson; 51 Little St.; repair; Weldon Electric. ■ Terry Bayssee; 864 E. Broad St.; demolition; White Dog Contractors. ■ Ruth Williams; 328 Fifth St.; installment; Swetz Heat and Cooling. ■ Fab Supply; 205 Airport Road; installment; Swetz Heat and Cooling. ■ East Main Villa; 26894 Main St.; electrical;...
Commercial Dispatch
Former administrator settles age discrimination with county
A federal age discrimination lawsuit filed by former Lowndes County Administrator Ralph Billingsley has settled. United States District Judge Sharion Aycock dismissed the suit Sept. 9, noting that a settlement had been reached. Billingsley sued the county, as well as District 1 Supervisor Harry Sanders and District 3 Supervisor John...
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: Fundraiser is opportunity to aid crisis hotline
High blood pressure has long been described as “The Silent Killer.” Yet there is another deadly threat to public health in which silence can be a key factor. Each day in America, 123 people take their own lives. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., the second leading cause of death for people ages 25-34 and the third leading cause of death for those ages 15-24.
Commercial Dispatch
Beat up fleet, supply chain issues plague garbage pickup
“Garbage trucks are the most abused trucks on the road,” declared Golden Triangle Waste Services General Manager Mary Anne Gilliland. “There are a lot of moving parts. They’re heavily used. It’s hard on a truck.”. That wear and tear — coupled with perpetually snarled supply chains —...
Commercial Dispatch
Dispatch warns of bogus robocalls regarding customer subscriptions
A number of Columbus citizens have reported receiving robocalls regarding their subscription to The Dispatch. Those calls are bogus and are not coming from the newspaper, Publisher Peter Imes said. Customers have contacted the newspaper regarding automated calls warning their subscriptions and payment information had expired. Imes said Dispatch customers...
Commercial Dispatch
Billie Clifton
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Billie Joyce Clifton, 77, died Sept. 10, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services are at 4 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home, with Jason Clifton officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Springs Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Judge splits Sheriff’s Ranch between county, Palmer Home
A chancery judge’s order issued Monday effectively divides property at the Mississippi Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch between Lowndes County and Palmer Home for Children. The order settles a legal dispute between the two parties that arose last year when the county claimed the foster care nonprofit’s lease on the property was void.
Commercial Dispatch
Marie Smith
REFORM, Ala. — Marie Smith, 89, died Sept. 9, 2022, at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, at Lavender’s Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Sandhill Cemetery in Gordo, Alabama. Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Lavender’s Funeral Home of Aliceville, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Kathy Williamson
WEST POINT — Kathy Williamson, 68, died Sept. 12, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Calvert Funeral Home, with James Towery officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Jean Slater
STARKVILLE — Jean Anita Slater died Sept. 9, 2022, at Oktibbeha County Hospital. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Welch Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jim Genesse officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Charles Scoggins
STARKVILLE — Charles Grady Scoggins, 79, died Sept. 10, 2022, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, at First Baptist Church. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the church. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Mary McClendon
BEAVERTON, Ala. — Mary Weeks McClendon, 89, died Sept. 10, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Beaverton United Methodist Church, with Frankie Jones and David Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in Beaverton Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Otts Funeral Home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes County building permits: Sept. 14
■ Donna Gary; 1063 N. Perkins Road; demolition; Owner. ■ Brandy Morris; 215 Priscella Circle; move mobile home; Regional Enterprise. ■ Brandy Morris; 215 Priscella Circle; set up mobile home; Absolute Power Solutions LLC. ■ Yury Rivera Aguilar; 248 Alomar Road; addition to s/f residence; Owner. ■ Jesus Hernandez-Arredondo; 74...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State softball coach Samantha Ricketts lays out program’s exciting future to Rotary Club of Columbus
Mississippi State softball is coming off its best season in program history, and Samantha Ricketts, now entering her fourth season as the head coach in Starkville, has the keys to the castle for an ever-evolving Bulldogs team. Ricketts spoke at the Rotary Club of Columbus on Tuesday about the heights...
Commercial Dispatch
City of Columbus building permits: Sept. 5-8
■ Murphy Jones Jr.; 1104 Second St. S.; demolition; Columbus Public Works. ■ Fairlane Properties; 159 S. McCrary Road; signage; Jasmine Walton. ■ Joshua Jones; 1918 15th Ave. N.; demolition; Columbus Public Works. ■ 1800 Hwy 45 LLC; 1800 Hwy 45 N.; building; Mike Rozier. ■ Columbus Community Housing Development;...
Commercial Dispatch
Contact Helpline fundraiser set for Saturday
A few years ago, Evie Vidrine and a friend of hers both dealt with people close to them committing suicide. That spurred them to look for ways to help prevent it, and they learned Contact Helpline — an area crisis intervention service — did not have a dedicated fundraising event. So they started Tapas and Taps in 2019.
Commercial Dispatch
Week 3 predictions: Mississippi State wins a close one at LSU; Ole Miss beats Georgia Tech in Atlanta
Week 3 of college football is here. The locals are both on the road, and for Mississippi State, it just means more. It’s the SEC opener at LSU. Ole Miss is in Atlanta for the second straight season this time to face Georgia Tech. Mississippi State (2-0) at LSU...
Commercial Dispatch
Opposing beat writer Q&A: Wilson Alexander, LSU
Mississippi State has a huge opportunity awaiting it Saturday in Baton Rouge. The Bulldogs (2-0) can win their first Southeastern Conference game with a win over LSU (1-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday. For more on the Tigers, The Dispatch spoke with Wilson Alexander of The Advocate/The Times-Picayune. Alexander is in...
