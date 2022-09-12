Monday Profile: Former Red Cross volunteer, budding BTS superfan, recalls two weeks at Ground Zero after 9/11

High blood pressure has long been described as “The Silent Killer.” Yet there is another deadly threat to public health in which silence can be a key factor. Each day in America, 123 people take their own lives. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., the second leading cause of death for people ages 25-34 and the third leading cause of death for those ages 15-24.

