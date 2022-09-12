ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Von Miller Calls Out Leonard Fournette’s Block on Micah Parsons

By Joseph Salvador
The Dallas star wasn’t happy with the play either.

After the Buccaneers’ dominant 19–3 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night, a video of Leonard Fournette hitting Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons started gaining traction on social media. The Tampa Bay running back was getting praised for the play but one future Hall of Famer called him out for the block via Twitter.

Bills outside linebacker Von Miller called for the move Fournette did to be eliminated from the NFL, citing the dangers of the play.

“This block must be taken out of the game!” Miller said on Twitter. “This is the future and we are just letting the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact!”

Parsons also expressed his displeasure with Fournette on the play and Fournette responded with a Jordan crying meme .

“Now go watch the tape!” Parsons said on Twitter. “And see what happened when it was me and him one on one!!!”

Megeso Kou
3d ago

shoulder to shoulder hit on a 6'3" and 245 lb. Micah Parsons, coming at full speed, vs 6'0" and 220 lb. Leonard Fournette is a no call. Looks worse as Micah was leaning and not balanced. Never heard a defensive back of that talent complain before on what is a clean hit with no helmet or intent involved. Take the beating and move on. Shoulder to shoulder.

