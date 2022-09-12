Read full article on original website
Gov. Reeves congratulates Chapel Hart after AGT loss
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Though Poplarville’s Chapel Hart lost in the season finale of “America’s Got Talent,” Governor Tate Reeves took to social media to congratulate the trio on their performance. The Hattiesburg American reported the band was the first of the show’s five finalist to be eliminated. The sisters and cousin trio performed Bonnie […]
wtva.com
Marietta teacher to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A teacher at Marietta Elementary School will appear on “Wheel of Fortune” next week. Ashlee Martin is a native of Prentiss County and is in her first year of teaching. She said her efforts to get on the show started in March and she...
Why haven't Charges been brought against Bryant and Favre?
Millions of dollars are missing from the Mississippi Welfare Fund. According to reports from multiple news outlets, including Jackson, Mississippi's local ABC Channel, text messages have been released between former Governor Phil Bryant and former NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre regarding the fraudulent use of millions of welfare dollars.
Proposed $22M lagoon would bring clear water to Mississippi Coast; similar project in Alabama
A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast — a mile-long lagoon — that would also help protect the coast during a hurricane, he said.
Natchez Democrat
Big winner: Natchez man’s ticket earns thousands in Mississippi lottery
The weather may be cooling down for some, but for one Natchez man things are heating up after winning thousands of dollars in the Mississippi lottery. A Natchez man won $2,600 in the Wednesday, Sept. 7, Cash 4 evening drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the 61 Hill Food...
State Farm, Mississippi settle lawsuit over Katrina payments
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has quietly settled its lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. for allegedly minimizing its Hurricane Katrina payments to policyholders, leaving the state to compensate homeowners. The settlement says the $12 million payment represents “restitution for damage, which was or may have been caused by a violation of law […]
actionnews5.com
Oxford to host Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance announced that Mississippi’s first patient seminar for medical cannabis will be held in Oxford on Monday, Sept. 19. This seminar will be free to the public, including patients and caregivers. Multiple cannabis vendors will be present along with food from...
Two arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators said they […]
WLBT
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
Woman found driving truck of missing Mississippi man now charged with his murder
A woman who was found driving the truck owned by a missing Mississippi man has now been charged with his murder. Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been charged with the murder of Carson Sistrunk, a 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Sept. 4 by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
Commercial Dispatch
Hamp Beatty: Sales tax comparisons are not always apples-to-apples
I read Bobby Harrison’s article from Mississippi Today that was reprinted in the opinion section of The Dispatch on Monday, September 12. His article discussed grocery tax holidays in Tennessee and mentioned some of the efforts in Mississippi to reduce or eliminate the sales tax on groceries. I agree with him that a reduction in the sales tax rate on groceries in Mississippi would help people in the lower income levels in our state, but our state legislature needs to be very careful in doing this. Our sales tax system in Mississippi is very different from our neighboring states, and what works in Alabama or Tennessee won’t necessarily work here.
Mississippi allergy experts warn fall allergies may be worse this year
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Allergy experts in Mississippi said there could be an intense fall allergy season this year due to higher temperatures. Dryness during allergy seasons can increase pollen levels because rain typically cuts down airborne pollen. The weather worsens the annual ragweed season which started in the middle of August. Ragweed helps produce […]
Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
deltanews.tv
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Mississippi
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Troopers investigating four fatal crashes on Mississippi highways
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating four fatal crashes that have occurred in the state this week. On Sunday, a Mississippi man died in a crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. MHP officials report that Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, died when his 2000 Mercedes...
Mississippi’s plan to build EV chargers along highways approved
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi will soon have electric vehicle (EV) chargers across its highways. The Biden Administration announced on Wednesday that Mississippi’s EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. Mississippi’s EV charging plan outlines how the state will grow its emerging charging network […]
hellgatelance.com
Mississippi water plant fails leaving thousands of people struggling
In Jackson, Mississippi more than 160,000 people are stuck without clean, running water. After years of neglecting the water treatment plants and being ignored, the water treatment plants have finally caused catastrophe. The first thing you need to know about the water crisis is that it is not a new...
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: Fundraiser is opportunity to aid crisis hotline
High blood pressure has long been described as “The Silent Killer.” Yet there is another deadly threat to public health in which silence can be a key factor. Each day in America, 123 people take their own lives. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., the second leading cause of death for people ages 25-34 and the third leading cause of death for those ages 15-24.
wtva.com
Affidavit: Cory Patterson did not want to hurt anyone
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The federal affidavit filed against Cory Patterson shows some of the alleged communication he had with authorities and pictures of a goodbye message. Patterson is accused of stealing a small airplane from the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sept. 3 and threatening to crash it into a Walmart store in Tupelo.
