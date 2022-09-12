I read Bobby Harrison’s article from Mississippi Today that was reprinted in the opinion section of The Dispatch on Monday, September 12. His article discussed grocery tax holidays in Tennessee and mentioned some of the efforts in Mississippi to reduce or eliminate the sales tax on groceries. I agree with him that a reduction in the sales tax rate on groceries in Mississippi would help people in the lower income levels in our state, but our state legislature needs to be very careful in doing this. Our sales tax system in Mississippi is very different from our neighboring states, and what works in Alabama or Tennessee won’t necessarily work here.

