Read full article on original website
Related
thebengilpost.com
Death of James L. Cox Jr.
James L. Cox Jr., 70 of Mount Olive, died at his residence on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. He was born on September 27, 1951, in Litchfield to James L. Cox Sr. and Helen Conlee Cox. He married Donna M. Morelan Cox on September 21, 1992, in Kissimmee,...
thebengilpost.com
National Farm Safety and Health Week next week
Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB), Macoupin County Farm Bureau (MCFB) and the Macoupin County Board are partnering with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS) to promote farm safety and health during National Farm Safety and Health Week, themed, ‘Protecting Agriculture’s Future,’ Sept. 18-24, 2022. “We’re excited...
Comments / 0