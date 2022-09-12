James L. Cox Jr., 70 of Mount Olive, died at his residence on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. He was born on September 27, 1951, in Litchfield to James L. Cox Sr. and Helen Conlee Cox. He married Donna M. Morelan Cox on September 21, 1992, in Kissimmee,...

