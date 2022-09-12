ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, IL

Comments / 0

Related
thebengilpost.com

Death of James L. Cox Jr.

James L. Cox Jr., 70 of Mount Olive, died at his residence on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. He was born on September 27, 1951, in Litchfield to James L. Cox Sr. and Helen Conlee Cox. He married Donna M. Morelan Cox on September 21, 1992, in Kissimmee,...
MOUNT OLIVE, IL
thebengilpost.com

National Farm Safety and Health Week next week

Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB), Macoupin County Farm Bureau (MCFB) and the Macoupin County Board are partnering with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS) to promote farm safety and health during National Farm Safety and Health Week, themed, ‘Protecting Agriculture’s Future,’ Sept. 18-24, 2022. “We’re excited...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy