'Rock The Row' Free Outdoor Concert Series This Fall At Hughes Landing
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- A variety of live music will fill the fall air on Thursday evenings at Hughes Landing in The Woodlands as Rock the Row, the popular and free outdoor concert series, returns October 13 through November 10. The Woodlands Township is the host of Rock the Row fall series.
Open House - 23012 Pampas Street
If you love a white picket fence, this red-brick southern charmer with its wide front porch, lined by white pickets is for you. Setting is a picturesque 1/2 Acre corner with sprawling oaks & lush green grounds in a gated acreage enclave.
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
John Cooper School partners with Habitat for Humanity to build lives and homes
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Recently, dozens of people showed up bright and early at the John Cooper School in The Woodlands with a single goal: to help build homes for people in need. Students and their parents, school personnel, concerned citizens, and members of Habitat for Humanity strapped on their tool belts and donned their hard hats and spent hours under the blazing sun building walls that will soon be fashioned into homes for families in need. The event was part of the Build Hope program.
Rollin’ Vets Providing Full-Service Mobile Veterinary Care in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Rockin’ Pets, Rollin’ Vets, a woman-owned mobile veterinary practice based in Houston, has expanded to offering full-service mobile vet care in The Woodlands. This service offers revolutionary pet care, especially convenient for pets that are elderly, anxious, or difficult to transport. As a one of the only true full-service mobile clinics in the Houston area, Rollin’ Vets offers a comprehensive suite of vet services including spay and neutering, radiology, dentistry, and even end-of-life care.
Lone Star College System Trustees to hold special meeting September 20
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 5 p.m. The meeting will consist of consideration of approval for Lone Star College to provide notice of intent to hold the required public hearing and to set the Ad Valorem Tax Rate for Tax Year 2022. The meeting will be held in the Training and Development Center Board Room, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381 and conducted via Zoom.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect near Ridgewood in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- On September 15, 2022, at around 11:00 am, MCTXSheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of an Indecent Exposure on the running trails behind Ridgewood Park in The Woodlands. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspect approached a female jogger, touched her on the buttocks, and then exposed himself. The jogger acted quickly, pushing the male away. The suspect ran north towards the soccer fields.
The Woodlands Township honors patriots, first responders of September 11
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township hosted two events on September 11, 2022, in memory of those who were lost during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and in honor of the first responders who continue to selflessly serve the community daily. The Township hosted the Patriot Day...
Kick into Fall with The Woodlands Township Adult-only 5v5 Futsal League
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Gather up your team and join us every Tuesday night at 5:45 p.m. for the Fall 2022 5v5 Adult Futsal League, starting on September 27, 2022. Teams will play on the newly renovated outdoor multi-purpose court at Bear Branch Park (located at 5310 Research Forest Drive).
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Debuts Indulgent Seasonal Special
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been innovating its Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ for decades with new, exciting flavors. Just in time for autumn, its newest ‘cue creation will have guests falling for hand-cut fries, beer cheese & barbecue and is sure to satisfy every craving.
UPDATE- Increased Reward Announced - Who killed Terrance Lewis?-
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. An increased reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Terrance Lewis.
Crime Stoppers of Houston Responds to False Reports of Noncooperation
HOUSTON, TX -- Response. As Chairman of Crime Stoppers of Houston’s board of directors, I’ve been reflecting on the problems at hand with rampant violent crime going unfettered in Harris County and we are once again finding ourselves providing comment on baseless attacks derived in political theater. Crime Stoppers of Houston (CSoH) has stayed consistent in its mission for 42 years. What has changed is the current political environment and recent efforts to politicize crime. As the election season comes upon us and crime remains the #1 issue, we are left wondering like everyone else when the focus will be on crime rather than Crime Stoppers.
6 Maple Branch Street
Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 1844 Sq. Ft. Great curb appeal with the modern updates to this Grogan's Mill home in easy to commute area and so convenient. This split-level floorplan has a primary suite down with private living room and fireplace and includes spacious closet and wood floors. Bath updates include new quartz counters and fixtures. The upper level updates include wood floor steps, iron railings, vinyl plank flooring in living areas with kitchen updates to include granite counters, shaker style cabinets, travertine backsplash, stainless appliances and tile floors. Two secondary bedrooms are oversized and share a hall bath with new fixtures and quartz counters. Front door, roof and many other recent updates with fresh paint inside and out!
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Indecency with a Child by contact
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive (Natividad Hernandez Jr.) who is wanted for two counts of Indecency with Child (Sexual Contact). On or about June 1, 2019, fugitive Natividad Hernandez performed indecent acts with a child victim...
HS Volleyball: The Woodlands Tops College Park on the Road
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Lady Highlanders traveled across the city to face the College Park Lady Cavaliers on their home court, also known as, the ‘War of the Woods’. The Woodlands is coming off a huge win against Grand Oaks and hopes to keep their 5-0 record going. College Park is looking to get a win at home against the friendly rival.
Stars and Surf
Enjoy an evening of fun at Painting with a Twist in The Woodlands. Our studio is BYOB! All guests 21+ are welcome to enjoy their choice of alcoholic or non-alcholic beverages in a responsible manner. We will provide plates and glassware. *AGES 16 AND UP (WITH A PAINTING ADULT) ARE...
Woodlands Christian Seniors Named National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Two students from The Woodlands Christian Academy have been named as Semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Avery Buck and Seth Culberson placed among the top 16,000 scorers of the over one million students who entered the competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®) and represent less than one percent of all U.S. high school seniors.
The Rose Announces Newly Elected Officers and Theresa Einhorn as Chair of the Board of Directors
HOUSTON, TX -- The Rose, a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, welcomes Theresa Einhorn as the new Chair of the Board of Directors and announces the recent election of new officers. Theresa Einhorn, formerly a senior partner at Haynes and Boone, LLP law firm, is a longtime supporter of The Rose, joining the board in 2019. She serves on a number of nonprofit boards, including as former Board Chair of Performing Arts Houston and on the boards of The Society for the Performing Arts Foundation and the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce. She is a member of the Greater Houston Partnership Executive Women’s Partnership and was inducted into the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame in 2020.
Evan Berlin officially kick starts his campaign for CISD Board of Trustees Position 1
THE WOODLANDS, TX – On Wednesday, September 14, Evan Berlin hosted a campaign kickoff event at the East Shore Club in The Woodlands. With many supporters on hand, Evan announced his candidacy for CISD Board of Trustees Position 1, currently held by Dale Inman. Evan was introduced by Denise Cipolla, former head of counselors for CISD, and Tessa Stuckey, nationally recognized author, CISD graduate, and well-known mental health advocate and therapist. Evan is one of five candidates for Position 1 and during the event, Evan outlined his approach to education and his vision of what he would do if elected to this seat.
John Cooper School student advances in National Merit Scholarship competition
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The John Cooper School proudly announced that one of their students has been named a semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Charlie Pyle has made it from being one of the 1.5 million entrants into this year’s competition to being in alongside 15,999 other semifinalists. He now has an opportunity to continue in the National Merit Scholarship competition.
