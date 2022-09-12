Haha! More PROPAGANDA. How misleading was that title? “Abortion is TOP issue with Latino voters,” and then when you read the article, it is 5th? And I don’t even believe that. Latinos are very conservative when it comes to abortion. I also see the article failed to mention WHY Latinos think the country is on the wrong track, cuz it ain’t because of abortion being kicked back to the states to decide. It’s because the democrats have throughly screwed things up! Polls also indicate that 65% of Latinos will be voting this November, AND will be voting REPUBLICAN.. The same polled also said they plan on voting Republican in 2024, EVEN if Trump is the presidential nominee!
Kemp, threw away Latino and black voters, at least 34 thousand so, he can win again!
