ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears Denies Body Shaming Christina Aguilera After Backlash

Britney Spears is denying she body-shamed Christina Aguilera in an Instagram post that included a Rodney Dangerfield quote. The "Toxic" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to clarify comments that reportedly led Aguilera to unfollow the singer from the social media platform. In her most recent post, Spears said, "By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!!"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
ETOnline.com

Jason Momoa Reveals New Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Long Hair

Jason Momoa is giving fans a fresh glimpse of his bold new look. The actor, who has long been known for his lengthy locks, recently teased a dramatic change in his signature hairstyle when he shaved the sides of his head in an effort to draw attention to the environmental harm of single-use plastics, documenting some of the haircut on Instagram. Now, he's showing off the full look, which includes a tribal tattoo on the side of his head.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Julia Fox Reveals the Red Flags That Led to Her and Kanye West's Breakup

Julia Fox had her reasons for ending things with Kanye "Ye" West. The two had a brief, high-profile romance earlier this year, and the 32-year-old actress was recently asked during an interview with ES magazine what the "red flags" were that led to their breakup. "The unresolved issues that he...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Sylvester Stallone Covers Up Second Tattoo of Ex Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone is erasing all traces of his ex, Jennifer Flavin from his skin. The Rocky actor's tattoo artist took to Instagram to show off Stallone's latest cover-up, which saw a portrait of his ex-wife's eyes transformed into a horse and leopard motif. "🤜🤜🤜 Round 2!!! 🤛🤛🤛 Here’s the other...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Winnie Harlow
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Corey Gamble
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
ETOnline.com

Justin and Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary With Touching Tributes

Congratulations are in order for Mr. and Mrs. Bieber!. Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 14 -- marking four years since they unexpectedly tied the knot inside a New York City courthouse back in 2018. The two followed their surprise nuptials with a star-studded event in South Carolina a year later.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Emmys#Teases
ETOnline.com

Abercrombie Jeans Are on Sale Right Now: Shop TikTok's Favorite Trending Styles for Fall 2022

TikTok users can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans these days. Right now, Abercrombie's TikTok-famous jeans are up to 25% off at the brand's Select Style Event. The Abercrombie sale is the perfect time to stock up on new denim for the fall and winter months ahead. From the cult-favorite picks from Gap to the $10 Walmart jeans, there is plenty of affordable denim for your wardrobe year-round.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Quinta Brunson Gets Revenge Against Jimmy Kimmel for His Controversial Emmys Bit

Quinta Brunson got back at Jimmy Kimmel for his controversial Emmys bit the best way she could... Interrupting his monologue! The creator, writer and star of Abbott Elementary appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, just days after the late-night host drew ire online for sticking to a bit that had him laying down on the Emmys stage during Brunson's acceptance speech for the Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

YouTube Star Savannah LaBrant Announces Death of Daughter’s Dad at 29

YouTube star Savannah LaBrant shared some heartbreaking news. In a post on Wednesday, the 29-year-old revealed that her oldest daughter Everleigh's father, Tommy Smith, died at the age of 29. “Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh’s dad, Tommy,” she wrote on the posts. “He...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Zac Efron Says He 'Almost Died' After Shattering His Jaw (Exclusive)

Zac Efron is getting real about the incident that shattered his jaw and almost killed him. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Efron at the Toronto International Film Festival Tuesday, ahead of his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, where he spoke about the painful accident, and put those plastic surgery rumors to rest.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy