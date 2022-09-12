Britney Spears is denying she body-shamed Christina Aguilera in an Instagram post that included a Rodney Dangerfield quote. The "Toxic" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to clarify comments that reportedly led Aguilera to unfollow the singer from the social media platform. In her most recent post, Spears said, "By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!!"

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO