ETOnline.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Selma Blair on 'Dancing With the Stars,' Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter
Mother-daughter date night! Sarah Michelle Gellar made a rare appearance with her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Prinze, at a special screening of her new Netflix teen drama, Do Revenge, on Wednesday night. Gellar, 45, who is known for hit teen dramas like Cruel Intentions and Buffy the...
ETOnline.com
JoJo Siwa Seemingly Confirms New Romance With TikTok Star Avery Cyrus
JoJo Siwa seems to have a new love in her life! The 19-year-old dancer and social media star all-but confirmed her romance with TikToker Avery Cyrus in a cute video this week after fans had speculated that the two were together. Siwa captioned the video, "Happiest girl." In the clip,...
ETOnline.com
JoJo Siwa 'Looked Very Happy' Holding Hands With Rumored Girlfriend Avery Cyrus, Source Says
Looks like JoJo Siwa is falling head over feet for TikTok star Avery Cyrus. The rumored new couple stepped out for the Hollywood opening of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill musical at the Pantages Theatre on Wednesday, with a source on the scene telling ET that they "were spotted holding hands."
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Denies Body Shaming Christina Aguilera After Backlash
Britney Spears is denying she body-shamed Christina Aguilera in an Instagram post that included a Rodney Dangerfield quote. The "Toxic" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to clarify comments that reportedly led Aguilera to unfollow the singer from the social media platform. In her most recent post, Spears said, "By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!!"
ETOnline.com
Jason Momoa Reveals New Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Long Hair
Jason Momoa is giving fans a fresh glimpse of his bold new look. The actor, who has long been known for his lengthy locks, recently teased a dramatic change in his signature hairstyle when he shaved the sides of his head in an effort to draw attention to the environmental harm of single-use plastics, documenting some of the haircut on Instagram. Now, he's showing off the full look, which includes a tribal tattoo on the side of his head.
ETOnline.com
Julia Fox Reveals the Red Flags That Led to Her and Kanye West's Breakup
Julia Fox had her reasons for ending things with Kanye "Ye" West. The two had a brief, high-profile romance earlier this year, and the 32-year-old actress was recently asked during an interview with ES magazine what the "red flags" were that led to their breakup. "The unresolved issues that he...
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
ETOnline.com
Sylvester Stallone Covers Up Second Tattoo of Ex Jennifer Flavin
Sylvester Stallone is erasing all traces of his ex, Jennifer Flavin from his skin. The Rocky actor's tattoo artist took to Instagram to show off Stallone's latest cover-up, which saw a portrait of his ex-wife's eyes transformed into a horse and leopard motif. "🤜🤜🤜 Round 2!!! 🤛🤛🤛 Here’s the other...
ETOnline.com
Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates 'Bald Is Beautiful' Day 6 Months After Chris Rock's Oscars Joke
Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating "Bald Is Beautiful" day with a stunning, new selfie. Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share a pic of herself in honor of the day, which honors those without hair. "Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair❣️❣️❣️," the...
ETOnline.com
These Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of The Lululemon Align Leggings — And They're On Sale
TikTok is a gold mine when it comes to finding wallet-friendly Amazon lookalikes of higher-end products. These TikTok famous leggings have been described as "if the Lululemon Align legging and [Lululemon's] Wunder Unders made a baby." These high-waisted pants are moisture-wicking and made with a four-way stretch material. They are...
ETOnline.com
Justin and Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary With Touching Tributes
Congratulations are in order for Mr. and Mrs. Bieber!. Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 14 -- marking four years since they unexpectedly tied the knot inside a New York City courthouse back in 2018. The two followed their surprise nuptials with a star-studded event in South Carolina a year later.
ETOnline.com
Here's What George Clooney Thinks About His Kids Pursuing the Arts (Exclusive)
George Clooney is adamant about creating more opportunities for teens in film and television. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Clooney Wednesday at the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet, downtown Los Angeles' newest magnet high school, about why it was so important for him to spearhead the school's opening.
ETOnline.com
Sheryl Lee Ralph Comments on Jimmy Kimmel's Emmy Bit During Quinta Brunson's Speech: 'The Disrespect'
Sheryl Lee Ralph has something to say about Jimmy Kimmel's controversial prolonged comedy bit during Monday night's 2022 Emmy Awards. The Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary star revealed that she was less than pleased about the late-night talk show host playing dead during co-star and fellow first-time Emmy winner Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech.
ETOnline.com
Abercrombie Jeans Are on Sale Right Now: Shop TikTok's Favorite Trending Styles for Fall 2022
TikTok users can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans these days. Right now, Abercrombie's TikTok-famous jeans are up to 25% off at the brand's Select Style Event. The Abercrombie sale is the perfect time to stock up on new denim for the fall and winter months ahead. From the cult-favorite picks from Gap to the $10 Walmart jeans, there is plenty of affordable denim for your wardrobe year-round.
ETOnline.com
Quinta Brunson Gets Revenge Against Jimmy Kimmel for His Controversial Emmys Bit
Quinta Brunson got back at Jimmy Kimmel for his controversial Emmys bit the best way she could... Interrupting his monologue! The creator, writer and star of Abbott Elementary appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, just days after the late-night host drew ire online for sticking to a bit that had him laying down on the Emmys stage during Brunson's acceptance speech for the Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series.
ETOnline.com
Kendall Jenner Is 'More Into' Devin Booker Than Ever Before, Source Says
Kendall Jenner is smitten! A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is really into her relationship with Devin Booker, so much so, she’s willing to put it on display for the world to see, with the source adding they’ve “never seen Kendall like this.”. Kendall, 26,...
ETOnline.com
Leonardo DiCaprio 'Spending Time' With Gigi Hadid Following Camila Morrone Split (Source)
ETOnline.com
Rosie O'Donnell Says She 'Never Got Over' Ellen DeGeneres' Comment That Hurt Her Feelings
As a daytime talk show veteran, Rosie O'Donnell may have paved the way for Ellen DeGeneres, but the 60-year-old actress and TV personality never appeared on DeGeneres' long-running talk show. DeGeneres, 64, jokingly came out as "Lebanese" on The Rosie O'Donnell Show in 1996 ahead of her character coming out...
ETOnline.com
YouTube Star Savannah LaBrant Announces Death of Daughter’s Dad at 29
YouTube star Savannah LaBrant shared some heartbreaking news. In a post on Wednesday, the 29-year-old revealed that her oldest daughter Everleigh's father, Tommy Smith, died at the age of 29. “Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh’s dad, Tommy,” she wrote on the posts. “He...
ETOnline.com
Zac Efron Says He 'Almost Died' After Shattering His Jaw (Exclusive)
Zac Efron is getting real about the incident that shattered his jaw and almost killed him. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Efron at the Toronto International Film Festival Tuesday, ahead of his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, where he spoke about the painful accident, and put those plastic surgery rumors to rest.
