Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
These Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of The Lululemon Align Leggings — And They're On Sale
TikTok is a gold mine when it comes to finding wallet-friendly Amazon lookalikes of higher-end products. These TikTok famous leggings have been described as "if the Lululemon Align legging and [Lululemon's] Wunder Unders made a baby." These high-waisted pants are moisture-wicking and made with a four-way stretch material. They are...
ETOnline.com
Today's Best Deals From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale: 50% Off PMD, Proactiv, IT Cosmetics, and More
The holidays might be months away, but Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in August. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event started Sunday, August 28 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance, and skin products or even start collecting early holiday presents, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale, now through September 17.
ETOnline.com
TikTok's Favorite Lululemon Belt Bag Is Back In Stock Right Now
With '90s fashion trends making a bigger comeback than ever before (yes, we're looking at you bomber jackets and chokers) it only makes sense that belt bags (also known as a fanny pack) are finally having their moment too. And while the accessory certainly isn't new, this season it is seeing a fun refresh thanks to Lululemon's take on the style — and TikTok's newfound obsession with the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag.
7 essential accessories for hearing aid wearers
Hearing aid tethers, clips, dryers, and cases will help prevent hearing aid loss and damage. Read our full list of hearing aid accessories.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Anthropologie Sale: Save on Clothing, Bedding and Decor for Fall
The Anthropologie Sale has arrived, marking it the perfect time to shop for the fall season. Anthropologie just dropped a massive discount for its fall sale and you can save up to 50% off sale items. From furniture and bedding to wardrobe upgrades, there are amazing discounts on all of our favorite fall styles.
ETOnline.com
The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 on Neo QLED 8K TVs
If you're in the market to upgrade your TV to something a little more modern, Samsung is arguably the best place to start — especially with the retailer's new round of updates to its already top-rated 8K Smart TV. During this week's Discover Samsung event, Samsung is offering up to $1,500 off a powerful 8K TV. The Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV features crisp, out-of-this-world colors and vividly realistic 3D sound.
ETOnline.com
TikTok's Favorite Caraway Cookware and Bakeware Sets Are $150 Off Right Now
With Thanksgiving and Christmas on the horizon, we're about to enter the busiest cooking season of the year. Now is the time to make sure your kitchen is fully stocked with all the essentials for whipping up seasonal favorites such as apple pie, roasted turkey, sweet potato casserole, and so much more. Lucky for you, Caraway's nonstick bakeware and cookware sets are $150 off right now.
Comments / 0