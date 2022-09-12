ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Brown
4d ago

you know this world is crazy when you try to force somebody to buy something from you they don't want whether they had prior interest in it or not. people change their mind, it's part of life deal with it. there was no contract stating he couldn't back out.

Lisa Berg-Shamhart
4d ago

Sounds to me like some investors of Twitter already spent money they don’t have. Otherwise why not keep it?

N. Curbo
4d ago

With the whistleblower information, this deal should be null and void….

