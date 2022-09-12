Peoria Unified hosts community resource fair for families
Peoria Unified School District will host a community resource fair for families.
The district’s Student Services Support Team have gathered community partners to provide support and resources to families in need at one centralized location by hosting a community resource fair, 5 to 7 p.m., Sept. 14, in the cafeteria at Centennial High School, 14388 N. 79th Ave.
Community partners attending the event include:
A New Leaf
Aurora Behavioral Health
AZ Children's Coalition
Billy's Place
City of Peoria
Division of Developmental Disabilities
Elevate Counseling
Family Involvement Center
Family Resource Center
H.A.R.T Pantry
LaFrontera-Empact
New Song Center for Grieving Children
NotMYkid
One-N-Ten
Southwest Behavioral Health Services
Teri's Health
Peoria Unified School District is located in the Northwest Valley and is home to 42 public schools.
