ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria Unified hosts community resource fair for families

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjY8W_0hs34Krb00

Peoria Unified School District will host a community resource fair for families.

The district’s Student Services Support Team have gathered community partners to provide support and resources to families in need at one centralized location by hosting a community resource fair, 5 to 7 p.m., Sept. 14, in the cafeteria at Centennial High School, 14388 N. 79th Ave.

Community partners attending the event include:

A New Leaf
Aurora Behavioral Health
AZ Children's Coalition
Billy's Place
City of Peoria
Division of Developmental Disabilities
Elevate Counseling
Family Involvement Center
Family Resource Center
H.A.R.T Pantry
LaFrontera-Empact
New Song Center for Grieving Children
NotMYkid
One-N-Ten
Southwest Behavioral Health Services
Teri's Health

Peoria Unified School District is located in the Northwest Valley and is home to 42 public schools.

Comments / 0

Related
East Valley Tribune

CUSD student challenges district’s ‘sexist’ dress code

Santan Junior High student Hannah deGraft-Johnson says the school’s dress code is sexist. “I believe that the dress code includes exclusion and enforces unjust standards and emphasis on a specific gender,” said Hannah, a student in the gifted program. “Statistics from many reliable sources show the same average, 83%, of dress code violations are [given to] girls.”
CHANDLER, AZ
gladiatortimes.com

The Gilbert High School Restroom Policy

So I asked a couple of people their opinion on the restroom policy. Here are some of the comments I received:. It is unfair because some students take advantage of the passes by taking their time when other students need to go. It is time-consuming because you have to ask...
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
Peoria, AZ
Society
Peoria, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KTAR.com

Marijuana-friendly Cannafest event coming Sunday to Mesa waterpark

PHOENIX — A marijuana-friendly event is coming to Mesa Golfland-Sunsplash on Sunday. Cannafest attendees are welcome to consume cannabis while enjoying the theme park’s wave pool, lazy river, go karts, bumper cars, laser tag and mini golf. A host of vendors and brands will be on location, but...
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Health#Cafeteria#Centennial High School
Phoenix New Times

Mint Dispensary in Guadalupe to Become First in Arizona to Open 24 Hours

Mint Cannabis made history in Guadalupe in March. Now, the cannabis operator is readying to score another Arizona first — also with its flagship store in Guadalupe. On September 8, the Guadalupe Town Council voted 4-1 to allow medical and recreational dispensaries to stay open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Mint’s Guadalupe dispensary on South Priest Drive, the largest dispensary in the state, will become the first to remain open around the clock when the new zoning amendment takes effect in mid October.
GUADALUPE, AZ
AZFamily

Number of homeless seniors rises across Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s always a lot going on at the Opportunities West Senior Center in Phoenix from dominoes to arts and crafts and sewing. However, 83-year old Connie Ozuna admits that it’s been hard to stay focused on the activities. “Water went up, gas went up, and electricity went up,” said Ozuna. “The phone went up, too.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

3 students arrested for making bomb threat at ASU Tempe campus

PHOENIX – Three Arizona State University students were accused of making a bomb threat that cleared part of the Tempe campus early this week. Trevor Benoit, Peter Fraenkel and Lukas Patton were booked Tuesday into Maricopa County Jail on a felony charge of interference/ disruption of an education institution and misdemeanor offenses including false reporting and disorderly conduct in the Monday night disturbance.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors worried after woman shot during break-in at Litchfield Park home

State superintendent debate sheds light on concerns over online forums called "Q-chats" Former state superintendent Tom Horne called the Q-chats dangerous and outlets for predators during a debate with current superintendent Kathy Hoffman. Maricopa County Attorney candidates face off in fiery debate. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Both candidates began...
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
arizonasuntimes.com

Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50

Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
ARIZONA STATE
phoenixmag.com

3 Familiar Shopping Centers Getting Future Facelifts

Familiar shopping complexes are getting new looks in the coming months. After a teardown, a new “PV” is coming in 2024. It will feature retail, restaurants, housing and a Harkins Theatre in a mixed-use complex. reddevelopment.com/pvphx. Arizona Center. A new AC Hotel and residential tower have gone up...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’

The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
ARIZONA STATE
luxury-houses.net

An Absolute Masterpiece with Breathtaking Mountain Views at A Premium Location in Phoenix Hits The Market for $8.995 Million

The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent custom remodel home built by Avomos with the lavish backyard entertainment grounds including a cabana and multiple sitting areas is now available for sale. This home located at 4951 E Rockridge Rd, Phoenix, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Maximilian Schopen De Melo (Phone: 480-800-0968) & Patrick Niederdrenk (Phone: 480-512-1080) at America One Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $6.995 Million Uniquely Architectural Home in Scottsdale is An Astounding Piece of Livable Art

The Home in Scottsdale, an unique masterpiece of the art proves that artistic creativity and functional living can coexist utilizing rammed earth, steel, glass and stone is now available for sale. This home located at 10016 E Relic Rock Rd #17, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Wolski (Phone: 480-266-7557) & Mitch Hundman (Phone: 602-618-3580) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy