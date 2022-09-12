Peoria Unified hosts community resource fair for families

Peoria Unified School District will host a community resource fair for families.

The district’s Student Services Support Team have gathered community partners to provide support and resources to families in need at one centralized location by hosting a community resource fair, 5 to 7 p.m., Sept. 14, in the cafeteria at Centennial High School, 14388 N. 79th Ave.

Community partners attending the event include:

A New Leaf

Aurora Behavioral Health

AZ Children's Coalition

Billy's Place

City of Peoria

Division of Developmental Disabilities

Elevate Counseling

Family Involvement Center

Family Resource Center

H.A.R.T Pantry

LaFrontera-Empact

New Song Center for Grieving Children

NotMYkid

One-N-Ten

Southwest Behavioral Health Services

Teri's Health

