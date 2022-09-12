Read full article on original website
Cavaliers travel to UNC for top-7 ACC clash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Through eight non-conference games Virginia has yet to lose and has outscored opponents 27-1, but the real challenges are ahead starting with their ACC opener at No. 2 North Carolina. "Can your players execute under pressure situations in a game environment like the ones we're...
Schedule reveals UVA women's basketball open ACC play early
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- New Virginia women's basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton will not have to wait long for her first taste of ACC play with the conference revealing the schedule on Wednesday. The Cavaliers will play an 18-game conference schedule with home and away games against Duke, NC State,...
Virginia faces challenge with 'confident' Old Dominion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Late on the Friday night before Virginia's first game against Richmond, players returned home from the yearly kickoff event Paint the Town Orange and were taken back by the score of the Virginia Tech and Old Dominion game. "I was actually surprised, but it's college...
UVA men's soccer cruises over La Salle 5-0
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Coming off an emotional win over Virginia Tech the UVA men's soccer team kept rolling with a dominant 5-0 win over La Salle. Virginia got started early as they forced three close scoring opportunities but the first blow didn't come until the twelfth minute. Leo Afonso dribbled down the byline and slipped past a defender before being brought down inside the area to draw a penalty. Afonso cashed in on the PK to put the Cavaliers up 1-0.
Virginia receivers look for breakout against ODU
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Keytaon Thompson could only think of two words to describe the performance from the Virginia offense on Saturday at Illinois. "It's embarrassing," Thompson said on Wednesday. Thompson said he was even surprised as the Cavaliers mustered only 222 yards of total offense, the worst mark...
NCV Church FNE Game of the Week Preview | William Monroe vs. Madison County
Our North Charlottesville Church Friday Night Endzone Game of the Week for week four is Madison County hosting William Monroe. CBS19's Preston Willett caught up with both head coaches to preview another edition of the rivalry.
Student-Athlete of the Week: Faith Shields
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS) For Faith Shields volleyball is a part of her DNA. "My parents actually met while playing volleyball in Charlottesville Virginia. So they always say it's like in my blood," explained Faith Shields. Born into a family of athletes faith found her place as a setter on...
CYM Day coming up at Ting Pavilion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the fifth year, Mr. Alex-Zan, also known as Charles Alexander of the Charlottesville 12, will be putting on Close Your Mouth and Listen Day. CYM Day aims to stress the importance of listening to each other, which is necessary to living a healthy, safe...
GYK will help provide 2D stormwater management modeling for Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The City of Charlottesville has received a grant from the Community Flood Preparedness Fund. This fund will allow Charlottesville to provide 2D models from GYK for the public in areas that are more prone to flooding. GYK is one of Virginia’s largest corporations, and...
Do Good Cville hosts bingo event for Charlie Xavier
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Wednesday night, Do Good Cville hosted a bingo event at Random Row Brewery. It was held to fund raise for the Xavier family. Charlie Xavier survived an accident last year that left burns all over her body. The funds raised will go to help...
Local BioTech company creates test to predict severity of COVID cases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)-- A Charlottesville-based company is leading the way in fight against COVID. The biotech company says it created a test capable of predicting the severity of the virus. "CovGENE, the blood test, is something every doctor in America could order for their patients," said Dr. Amrie Grammer,...
JABA preparing to open counseling office for Medicare enrollment
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Medicare Open Enrollment is coming up, and the Jefferson Area Board of Aging is preparing to help people looking to sign up. JABA plans to open a 2,500-square-foot Medicare Insurance Counseling office next to Eddie Bauer in Fashion Square Mall. According to a release, this...
Seeking input on county's swimming beaches
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone who spent time at Albemarle County’s swimming beaches or who has been thinking about going to them is being asked for some feedback. According to a release, the Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for input on possible improvements...
Helping organizations respond to increased legal aid needs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based organization recently awarded grants to support legal aid nonprofits, continuing legal education programming, and more. The Virginia Law Foundation hosted its Grants Luncheon in Richmond, during which more than half a million dollars in grants were awarded to 24 nonprofits. According to a...
UPDATE: Part of Elliott Avenue was closed due to ongoing investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a death and several crashes that occurred along Elliott Avenue. According to police, some intersections will be closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation. These intersections are Elliott Avenue from Rayon Street to Avon Street and Sixth...
CPD investigating shooting off Hydraulic Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Hydraulic Road and Cedar Hill Road. One person was shot and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. There is currently no...
New approach can help patients facing low blood flow in limbs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Experts have found a new way to track a serious medical condition that affects the arteries in people’s legs. Researchers at the University of Virginia Health System say peripheral artery disease, or PAD, affects more than 200 people around the world. According to a...
Testing continues to find unsafe bacteria levels in parts of Lake Anna
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parts of Lake Anna remain under a harmful algae bloom advisory. The Virginia Department of Health says parts of the lake in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties are still being impacted by the bloom. According to a release, people should continue to avoid contact with...
Back Home on the Farm hosting fall festival
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Back Home on the Farm is back and it is hosting the farm festival with 30+ attractions. The attractions range from corn mazes to pumpkin patches, and much more. There will be educational opportunities for farming along with eating wonderful foods. Tickets during the weekend...
