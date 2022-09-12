CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Coming off an emotional win over Virginia Tech the UVA men's soccer team kept rolling with a dominant 5-0 win over La Salle. Virginia got started early as they forced three close scoring opportunities but the first blow didn't come until the twelfth minute. Leo Afonso dribbled down the byline and slipped past a defender before being brought down inside the area to draw a penalty. Afonso cashed in on the PK to put the Cavaliers up 1-0.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO