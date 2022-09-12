ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakwood, GA

Edwin “Eddy” Mitchel Rogers, Age 76 Lilburn

Edwin (“Eddy”) Mitchel Rogers, 76, of Lilburn, GA, passed away on September 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. He is predeceased by his parents, J.C. & Dorothy Rogers, and his sister, Barbara Rickettson. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Bradley, and children/grandchildren: Christina R. Braswell (John); Evan M. Rogers (Nicole), Avery, Chloe Roth and Emma Roth; Shelly R. McClain (Charles), Caitlyn and Jessica.
LILBURN, GA
Wayne Andrew McWhinney, age 89 of Clarkesville

Wayne Andrew McWhinney, age 89 of Clarkesville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 01, 2022. Born in Chicago, Illinois on March 23, 1933, he was a son of the late William & Anna Thompson McWhinney. Wayne served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an educator starting his career in the Chicago area for 5 years and moved to Florida where he spent the remaining 30 years of his career with the Broward County School System.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Billy Ray Barnes, age 62 of Dahlonega

Billy Ray Barnes, age 62 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Gainesville, Georgia on May 14, 1960 to the late Bradford Barnes and the late Mary Nelson Barnes. Billy will forever be remembered as a wonderful man, husband, dad, papa, and friend. He will be missed greatly by his family.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Elizabeth V. Trupp, age 94, of Cornelia

Elizabeth V. Trupp, age 94, of Cornelia, Georgia, passed away July 25, 2022. She was born August 16, 1927, to Mr. and Mrs. Shapley in London, England. Elizabeth remained true to her heritage being known as a great lady with charm and dignity. She was greatly loved by her late husband of forty years, Willis (Bill) Trupp. She was the mother of three children from a former marriage. Her eldest son, Chad Conklin, lost his life age 24.
CORNELIA, GA
Marjorie Carolyn Martin, age 74, of Habersham County

Marjorie Carolyn Martin, age 74, of Habersham County, Georgia passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Ms. Martin was born on May 14, 1948, in Alto, Georgia to the late Floyd and Daisy Smith Hunnicutt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Baker; and all of her siblings. Ms. Martin was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was a member of New Vision Worship Center. She was known to her grandchildren and many others as “Nanny”.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Walter Barney Irvin, Gainesville

Walter Barney Irvin, of Gainesville, Ga., died on Monday, September 12, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, September 16, 2022, at W. R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Reverend Milton Harris, and Reverend Kyle Savage will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service at Skitts Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Harry K. Elam, age 80, of Demorest

Harry K. Elam, age 80, of Demorest, Georgia formerly of Snellville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mr. Elam will be buried at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel at 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia...
DEMOREST, GA
Cleveland To Seek Grant Funding For Downtown Development Plan

(Cleveland)- The City of Cleveland has agreed to provide funding for a proposed strategic plan for downtown development. Cleveland Downtown Development Authority has been meeting on a regular basis and has agreed that the best way to address the development of the Cleveland Downtown area and approaching corridors is to develop a strategic plan.
CLEVELAND, GA
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending September 13

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending September 13, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
WHITE COUNTY, GA

