Marjorie Carolyn Martin, age 74, of Habersham County, Georgia passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Ms. Martin was born on May 14, 1948, in Alto, Georgia to the late Floyd and Daisy Smith Hunnicutt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Baker; and all of her siblings. Ms. Martin was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was a member of New Vision Worship Center. She was known to her grandchildren and many others as “Nanny”.

