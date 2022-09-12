Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Sweepstakes Official Rules. · General. By submitting an entry to this Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Sweepstakes, brought to you by KPRC Channel 2 (“Sponsor”) and Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo (the “Promotional Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sponsor instructions relating to the Sweepstakes specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.

PASADENA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO