Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year
Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
Click2Houston.com
OFFICIAL RULES: Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo ‘Pick Your Show’ Sweepstakes
Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Sweepstakes Official Rules. · General. By submitting an entry to this Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Sweepstakes, brought to you by KPRC Channel 2 (“Sponsor”) and Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo (the “Promotional Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sponsor instructions relating to the Sweepstakes specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.
Click2Houston.com
Daycare that serves medically independent children closing its doors because of financial problems in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A daycare that specializes in medically dependent children is closing its doors. The JoyCare Pediatric Day Health Center on Sands Point Drive in southwest Houston will shut down on Friday because of financial problems. “It is so disheartening. When I first found out, I thought I was...
Click2Houston.com
Houston man stolen at birth during kidnapping ring in Chile reunited with biological mother at Hobby Airport
HOUSTON – What the recently unified family says began as a tragic story now has a beautiful outcome that came full cirlce right behind the doors of Hobby Airport. Now, the man at the center of it all, has found a way to spread the love. ”It’s overwhelming,” said...
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
Click2Houston.com
Houston area suburb collects millions operating red light cameras after 2019 state ban
HOUSTON – For a city with such a kind name, Humble sure does have drivers upset. “There is no word to describe it except bulls***,” said Gordon Aaker, who doesn’t like the way the city goes about its business. Drivers continue to complain to KPRC 2 Investigates...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
Beloved Weatherman’s Beach Retreat Hits The Market In Texas
The 3-bed, 2.5-bath home is blocks away from the beach!
Click2Houston.com
TxDOT, transportation officials across Houston roll out mobility app to area commuters
HOUSTON – TxDOT and other transportation officials across Houston are hosting a news conference Friday to discuss a partnership to launch a mobility app for area commuters. Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan, TxDOT Houston District Engineer Eliza Paul, METRO President and CEO Tom Lambert and Harris County Toll Road Authority Director Roberto Trevino are expected to speak about Houston ConnectSmart, a new smartphone app that provides all transit options in the Houston area on one platform, including routes whether traveling by car, bus, rail, bicycle, foot or carpool, and transit ticketing.
What is Going on in Galveston, Texas? Why is the Water so Blue?
What is going on with the water on Galveston Beach in Texas? Yesterday, TV station KHOU captured what looks to be a pristine blue ocean, a rare occurrence for that part of the gulf. If you have ever been to Galveston you've come to expect the ocean to be a...
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
Click2Houston.com
🔒 Don’t shop in bulk? These Costco, Sam’s Club perks might make a membership worthwhile anyway
HOUSTON – Wholesalers like Costco and Sam’s Club appeal to shoppers because they give members the ability to buy in bulk, which can mean securing better per-item prices that can lead to significant savings. But what if bulk buying doesn’t work for you?. Costco and Sam’s Club...
Courthouse News Service
Family sues Jack in the Box worker who fired on them in dispute over curly fries
HOUSTON (CN) — A married couple just wanted the curly fries they had paid for in the drive-thru of a Jack in the Box in Houston. But they say in a lawsuit an employee of the restaurant yelled at them to leave before pulling a gun and firing at them.
Houston immigrant-run restaurants giving back to refugee resettlement agency
A big part of Houston's amazing food scene is culinary diversity from so many cultures. A lot of that food will be the focus of an event Thursday.
365thingsinhouston.com
Fill your morning with outstanding Mexican breakfasts in Greater Houston
Pull up for a plate of chilaquiles, migas, huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos and more at our picks for Mexican breakfast across Greater Houston. Thank goodness delicious Mexican food isn’t just limited to margs and queso for happy hour and dinner. Breakfast and brunch, whether it’s your weekend kickstarter or your hangover cure, are two meals we can’t get enough of. Luckily in Houston, there’s no shortage of tasty offerings.
Click2Houston.com
Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd — after recommending one to Greg Abbott
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied a posthumous pardon of George Floyd for a minor 2004 Houston drug conviction, The Marshall Project reported. The decision comes 11 months after the agency initially recommended a pardon before reversing course and rescinding that recommendation, citing a procedural error.
KHOU
Houston's oldest rummage sale takes place this weekend
HOUSTON — Houston's oldest rummage sale happens this weekend where you can find designer fashion, antiques, home decor, and more! We give you a sneak peek of what's included in their inventory. Shop 'til you drop!. For more information visit: www.riveroaksgc.org.
Houston Agent Magazine
Housing inventory soars in Houston as buyers turn back to the rental market
Houston housing inventory has grown to its highest level in two years, according to the Houston Association of REALTORS®’ August 2022 Market Update. HAR reports that sales of single-family homes have fallen 16.9%, the lowest monthly sales volume since February of this year. Sales of houses at all...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
Eater
New Pizza Joint 7Pie Jump-Starts Its Franchise in Houston With $7 Cheese Pies
A new pizza chain is kicking off in the Houston area. David Davoudpour, the CEO and chairman of Nashville-headquartered restaurant chain Shoney’s, launched his newest venture, 7Pie, in Clutch City last month. Starting with its first two locations, the casual pizza joint is already serving up a variety of...
