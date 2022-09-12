ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year

Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
OFFICIAL RULES: Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo ‘Pick Your Show’ Sweepstakes

Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Sweepstakes Official Rules. · General. By submitting an entry to this Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Sweepstakes, brought to you by KPRC Channel 2 (“Sponsor”) and Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo (the “Promotional Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sponsor instructions relating to the Sweepstakes specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.
Huge Project Underway in Conroe

CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
TxDOT, transportation officials across Houston roll out mobility app to area commuters

HOUSTON – TxDOT and other transportation officials across Houston are hosting a news conference Friday to discuss a partnership to launch a mobility app for area commuters. Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan, TxDOT Houston District Engineer Eliza Paul, METRO President and CEO Tom Lambert and Harris County Toll Road Authority Director Roberto Trevino are expected to speak about Houston ConnectSmart, a new smartphone app that provides all transit options in the Houston area on one platform, including routes whether traveling by car, bus, rail, bicycle, foot or carpool, and transit ticketing.
Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
Fill your morning with outstanding Mexican breakfasts in Greater Houston

Pull up for a plate of chilaquiles, migas, huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos and more at our picks for Mexican breakfast across Greater Houston. Thank goodness delicious Mexican food isn’t just limited to margs and queso for happy hour and dinner. Breakfast and brunch, whether it’s your weekend kickstarter or your hangover cure, are two meals we can’t get enough of. Luckily in Houston, there’s no shortage of tasty offerings.
Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd — after recommending one to Greg Abbott

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied a posthumous pardon of George Floyd for a minor 2004 Houston drug conviction, The Marshall Project reported. The decision comes 11 months after the agency initially recommended a pardon before reversing course and rescinding that recommendation, citing a procedural error.
Houston's oldest rummage sale takes place this weekend

HOUSTON — Houston's oldest rummage sale happens this weekend where you can find designer fashion, antiques, home decor, and more! We give you a sneak peek of what's included in their inventory. Shop 'til you drop!. For more information visit: www.riveroaksgc.org.
Housing inventory soars in Houston as buyers turn back to the rental market

Houston housing inventory has grown to its highest level in two years, according to the Houston Association of REALTORS®’ August 2022 Market Update. HAR reports that sales of single-family homes have fallen 16.9%, the lowest monthly sales volume since February of this year. Sales of houses at all...
