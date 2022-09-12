Top 17 waiver-wire pickups for Week 2 of fantasy football: Add Jeff Wilson Jr., Jamaal Williams, and Devin Duvernay

Tyler Boyd celebrates a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

The NFL season kicked off with a full slate of action Sunday.

As we look toward Week 2, it's time to work the waiver wire in your fantasy football league.

Below we go position by position with the top 17 waiver targets heading into Week 2.

Jeff Wilson Jr., Jamaal Williams, and Devin Duvernay are all critical targets heading into the second week of fantasy.

Jeff Wilson Jr. is tackled by the Chicago Bears defense. AP Photo/David Banks

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 3.5%

Week 1 stats: 22 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 8 receiving yards — 5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Elijah Mitchell went down with a knee injury while playing on a wet and rainy Soldier Field. While the extent of his injury is unknown, he missed almost the entirety of last year in a similar fashion. Should he be out for an extended period, Jeff Wilson Jr. should provide plenty of value moving forward.

Jaylen Warren fights for a run against the Detroit Lions. AP Photo/Don Wright

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 1.4%

Week 1 stats: 7 rushing yards — 0.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jaylen Warren didn't have a huge day against the Bengals on Sunday, but with Najee Harris leaving the game early due to injury, it's possible Warren could be elevated to the lead role next week, depending on what the doctors have to say about Harris.

Khalil Herbert runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. AP Photo/David Banks

Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 25.2%

Week 1 stats: 45 rushing yards, 1 touchdown — 11.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Khalil Herbert is the second back in the Chicago Bears offense, but he still sees plenty of action behind David Montgomery. Herbert got nine carries on Sunday and made the most of them, going for 45 yards and a touchdown. Given how much the Bears will likely need to lean on their run game due to their dismal receiving group, Herbert could continue to increase his usefulness to the Chicago offense.

Jamaal Williams celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. AP Photo/Lon Horwedel

Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 35.9%

Week 1 stats: 28 rushing yards, 1 reception, 2 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 16 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jamaal Williams is another backup running back, working behind D'Andre Swift, who gets most of the carries in the Lions offense. However, as Williams showed on Sunday, he's trusted by Detroit around the goal line, with two 1-yard touchdowns on the day.

Rex Burkhead makes a catch against the Indianapolis Colts. AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Rex Burkhead, RB, Houston Texans

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 17.4%

Week 1 stats: 40 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 30 receiving yards — 12 fantasy points

One thing to know: Rookie running back Dameon Pierce received a lot of love from fantasy players in the weeks leading up to the season, but in Week 1, the Texans still used Rex Burkhead as their top back, taking 14 carries to Pierce's 11. Given how Burkhead was used in the passing game as well, he's likely the guy from the Texans backfield you want in your lineup for the time being.

Dontrell Hilliard celebrates a touchdown against the New York Giants. AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Dontrell Hilliard, RB, Tennessee Titans

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 4.1%

Week 1 stats: 8 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 61 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 21.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: It's not often a Titans running back outscores Derrick Henry, but here we are. While Henry is obviously getting nearly every rushing attempt the Titans have to give, Dontrell Hilliard showed that he's a weapon with the ball in his hands as well, scoring two touchdowns on the day.

Jahan Dotson brings in a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 56.7%

Week 1 stats: 3 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 18 fantasy points

One thing to know: Rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson had quite the debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With plenty of targets to go around in the Washington offense behind lead receiver Terry McLaurin, Dotson could establish himself as a game-breaker for the Commanders.

Curtis Samuel runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 8.5%

Week 1 stats: 8 receptions, 55 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 19.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Like Dotson, Curtis Samuel is competing for targets behind Terry McLaurin. He might have slightly less upside than Dotson and likely has a lower floor as well.

Isaiah McKenzie celebrates a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. Harry How/Getty Images

Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Buffalo Bills

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 16.9%

Week 1 stats: 2 receptions, 19 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 9.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Isaiah McKenzie played all the way back on Thursday night, but he's worth remembering when it's time to work the waiver wire this week. The Buffalo Bills offense looked electric against the Rams, and while the likes of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are undoubtedly already rostered in your league, McKenzie offers a solid slice of that team.

Devin Duvernay celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Lamar Jackson. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Devin Duvernay, WR, Baltimore Ravens

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 2.3%

Week 1 stats: 4 receptions, 54 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 21.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: It was unclear who would step up in the Ravens offense after the departure of Hollywood Brown. Devin Duvernay answered the call, replicating the wild speed that made Brown such a threat in the Baltimore passing game.

Tyler Boyd celebrates a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 71.5%

Week 1 stats: 4 receptions, 33 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 13.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Tee Higgins was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a concussion. While Tyler Boyd is already fairly widely rostered in ESPN leagues, it's worth seeing if he's available in your league given the uptick in workload he might be getting next week.

Robbie Anderson is tackled by the Cleveland Browns defense. AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

Robbie Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 37.8%

Week 1 stats: 5 receptions, 102 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 21.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Robbie Anderson has made the most of playing with mediocre quarterbacks for his entire NFL career with the Jets and Panthers. Baker Mayfield, however inconsistent, is an upgrade for Anderson.

DeAndre Carter celebrates a touchdown with tight end Gerald Everett. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

DeAndre Carter, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 0.1%

Week 1 stats: 3 receptions, 64 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 15.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Keenan Allen got off to a hot start against the Raiders before going down with a hamstring injury. Should that injury linger and leave him in doubt for Week 2, DeAndre Carter could see his role expand in the Chargers offense.

O.J. Howard celebrates a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

O.J. Howard, TE, Houston Texans

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 0.3%

Week 1 stats: 2 receptions, 38 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 17.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: O.J. Howard was a surprise release by the Buffalo Bills just before the start of the season. After landing with the Texans, he made an immediate impact, scoring two touchdowns in the season opener against the Colts.

Myles Garrett pursues Baker Mayfield in the backfield. AP Photo/Rusty Jones

Streaming defense: Cleveland Browns

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 45.6%

Week 1 stats: 1 interception, 4 sacks, 24 points against — 8 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Browns held strong against the Panthers on the road. Next week they head home to face a Jets offense that only managed three points through the first 59 minutes of action against the Ravens.

Carson Wentz looks to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

And in case you need a quarterback...

Carson Wentz (16.7% rostered) threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns in his debut with the Washington Commanders. He scored 27.7 fantasy points against the Jaguars, good for third among all quarterbacks heading into Sunday night's games.

Marcus Mariota (3.9% rostered) looked solid in his first game as the Falcons starter. While Atlanta doesn't have many great weapons, Mariota has a bit of extra value for his potential production in the run game.