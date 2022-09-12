Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit cardiac arrest survivor has her gym teacher to thank
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Fabiola Gisselle Garnett of Ypsilanti was just 13 years old when her life nearly ended. “In seventh grade, I was training for a 5K with school, something that our school did every year,” said Garnett. “I remember walking in the back with the teachers and then running to catch up with some of my friends, just a few hundred feet away, and that was the last thing I remember.”
Detroit News
Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a man hundreds of miles away warned police about threats at 3 Macomb County schools
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man hundreds of miles away is responsible for spotting a threat to shoot up three Macomb County schools. The three Warren Consolidated Schools were closed on Wednesday because of the threat that was made on social media. The man who alerted the police was watching it play out in real-time from another state.
Tv20detroit.com
Child care teacher shortage plagues Michigan families
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — At the Rochester Community Schools Caring Steps Early Childhood Care Center you can see there are children enjoying school. But, there are 350 children on a wait list. And, this is just one childcare center and a problem we are seeing across the state. “I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Parents of teen involved in Fraser fatal stabbing speak out
FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Laura Hibbert told 7 Action News her son called her Tuesday afternoon in a panic as a group of teenagers tried breaking into their home on Garfield Road in Fraser. "They came in with knives and ski masks, and they were really trying to kill...
Tv20detroit.com
Dearborn police ticketing parents dropping Fordson high students off in left & middle lanes
(WXYZ) — Police are now cracking down on dangerous school drop-offs that are putting students and drivers at risk in Dearborn. It's happening outside of Fordson High School on Ford Road, and some parents are learning a hard lesson. Police say parents have been stopping sometimes in the left...
abc12.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
fox2detroit.com
Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
Dearborn police ticketing parents who don't follow school drop-off protocols
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Parents with kids at Fordson High School in Dearborn could get cited if they drop their kids off on Ford Road. Dearborn Police Department Chief Issa Shahin said the action is necessary to prevent tragic crashes. Shahin says people drive over 40 miles per hour...
HometownLife.com
Henry Ford Health brings new emergency room, specialty services to western Wayne County
The new Henry Ford Medical Center in Plymouth Township is now open, providing patients with access to primary care, specialty care and a 24-7 emergency room. Located at 40777 Ann Arbor Road at Haggerty, the multi-story, 120,000-square-foot medical center opened Sept. 6. The new outpatient medical center fills a need...
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 people sentenced for running illegal gambling operation at Sterling Heights cafe
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Four people from Wayne and Macomb counties have been sentenced for running an illegal gambling operation inside an internet cafe in Sterling Heights, officials said. State authorities said the gambling operation was set up at Jackpott’s of Sterling Heights on Lakeside Circle. Charges. Sam...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lottery ticket worth $390,000 or $25,000 yearly for life sold at Warren party store
WARREN, Mich. – A lottery ticket worth $25,000 per year for life or a $390,000 lump sum was sold at a party store in Warren. On Thursday night, the Lucky For Life white balls drawn were: 02-18-27-41-45. The winning ticket was bought at Happy Days Party Store on Schoenherr Road in Warren, Michigan Lottery officials said.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County man accused of trying to meet 15-year-old, bringing cocaine for girl
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had cocaine and vapes for who he thought was a 15-year-old girl he was trying to meet with, authorities said. Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, of Orion Township, thought he was talking to a teen girl. Really, it was a man posing as a 15-year-old.
Michigan Daily
What’s happening with nurses at Michigan Medicine?
Michigan Medicine has failed to bargain in good faith with its nurses, the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council alleges. With the union and the University of Michigan at a stalemate after six months of negotiations, 6,200 MNA-UMPNC nurses have worked without a contract since the previous one expired June 30. In that time, the union has organized rallies and created a community petition to call attention to its demands for safer working conditions for nurses.
HometownLife.com
Comerica bank to sell Livonia office building, move to neighboring Farmington Hills
Comerica Inc. will soon have a big banking presence in Farmington Hills. The Dallas-based company recently signed a lease for two buildings that make up 340,000 square feet in office space in the Farmington Hills Cooperate Campus near 12 Mile and Halsted roads. The company plans to move 2,000 employees currently working in Auburn Hills and Livonia to the two buildings.
Orphaned grizzly bear, Jebbie, leaves Detroit Zoo for wildlife sanctuary
DETROIT – Jebbie, an orphaned grizzly bear who found a home at the Detroit Zoo, is on the move again. Staff at the Royal Oak facility announced Wednesday that Jebbie has moved to a wildlife sanctuary that has dozens of acres to freely roam and play in nature. Jebbie became an instant star when she arrived at the zoo from Tok, Alaska in 2021.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Good Samaritan comes forward after helping wandering 8-year-old boy on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – The Good Samaritan that helped save an eight-year-old boy who was lost and wandering on Detroit’s east side after being put on the wrong bus at school has come forward. The little boy’s mother spoke Wednesday night and expressed so much admiration for the man who...
fox2detroit.com
Hutch's Jewelry murder: Michigan attorney believed to be mastermind in murder of Dan Hutchinson
Attorney is a person of interest in murder for hire plot that killed jeweler Dan Hutchinson. Multiple sources tell FOX 2 that the attorney, who we cannot name because he hasn't been charged, is a person of interest in an investigation that started back on June 1 when the 47-year-old shot and killed outside of his jewelry store on Greenfield in Oak Park.
extrainningsoftball.com
GoFundMe Launched for Michigan Player Diagnosed with Cancer
Michigan infielder Kaylee America Rodriguez has been diagnosed with cancer. A GoFundMe fundraiser was created on Tuesday to support Rodriguez; the fundraiser page said that an MRI last week found two tumors in the rising junior’s hip that were later found to be cancerous. From the fundraiser page:. “Kaylee...
Comments / 0