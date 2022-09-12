Epiphany Studios in Pontiac has expanded its original footprint. The state-of-the-art glass-blowing studio and gallery recently added an additional 2,600 square feet to the existing 4,000-square-foot studio with 26-foot ceilings and an open floor plan to accommodate large-scale projects. With the new addition, owner April Wagner, a master glass blower, and her team of skilled artisans will be able to create large-scale works of art. Along with creating glass art and gift items, the studio also trains apprentices and hosts classes and do-it-yourself workshops for the public. The location is 770 Orchard Lake Road. Go to epiphanyglass.com.

