Detroit News
Rooms with a point of view at Junior League of Detroit Designers' Show House
Sun sparkles through a large bay window off the nearby waters of Lake St. Clair. Inside the light-filled living room of the latest Junior League of Detroit Designers’ Show House in Grosse Pointe Farms, carefully chosen furniture and accessories add their own sparkle. The living room by Ethan Allen...
One Michigan chef named to Food and Wine’s Best New Chefs in the U.S. list
“This chef’s global imagination suffuses the dazzling pastries at her Detroit neighborhood bakery,” reads Food and Wine’s description headline for its only Michigan selection on its Best New Chefs of 2022 list. Warda Bouguettaya has done it again! Just a few months ago, she took home the...
fox2detroit.com
Small Clawson restaurant named one of Bon Appétit's '50 Best New Restaurants 2022"
CLAWSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Narrowing down a list of the best new restaurants that an entire country can offer isn't an easy task. But the foodies at Bon Appétit have taken on the challenge and come up with their 50 favorite. Among all the fanfare sits Sozai in...
Detroit News
Welcome Mat: Epiphany Studios in Pontiac expands
Epiphany Studios in Pontiac has expanded its original footprint. The state-of-the-art glass-blowing studio and gallery recently added an additional 2,600 square feet to the existing 4,000-square-foot studio with 26-foot ceilings and an open floor plan to accommodate large-scale projects. With the new addition, owner April Wagner, a master glass blower, and her team of skilled artisans will be able to create large-scale works of art. Along with creating glass art and gift items, the studio also trains apprentices and hosts classes and do-it-yourself workshops for the public. The location is 770 Orchard Lake Road. Go to epiphanyglass.com.
howafrica.com
‘I’m The First And Only Black Woman In The City And County’ – Detroit Entrepreneur Buys Little Caesars Franchise As A Birthday Gift To Herself
Detroit, MI, entrepreneur Ebony Cochran seems to be on a mission to create generational wealth. Recently, the credit consultant took to Instagram to share she had purchased the franchise Little Caesars as a birthday gift to herself. This was made possible as Cochran has found success through her companies including The Tax Place — which she eventually sold to H&R block — and Blackwood Credit Services.
With hits dating back eight decades, music legend Paul Anka is coming to Metro Detroit
WWJ’s Erin Vee spoke with music legend Paul Anka – who has hits in every decade since the 1950s – before he performs at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren next month.
secondwavemedia.com
An expanded Thai Street Food Festival returns to Sterling Heights with food, performances, and more
What’s happening: The Thai Street Food Festival returns to Sterling Heights and now, in its sixth year, the festival is bigger than ever. While fans of the annual event still have the opportunity to sample food from different regions of Thailand, organizers of the festival have invited representatives from other Asian communities to join in on the festivities, as well.
hourdetroit.com
No Sinking Feeling: A Review of the New Boblo Island Documentary
Like a trusty steamboat captain, Aaron Schillinger deftly navigates the tricky channel between silliness and shame in his documentary, Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale, making its theatrical debut Friday, Sept. 16, at select locations. Having already done the round of festivals, Boblo Boats won the Hometown Talent Award in...
herecomestheguide.com
11 of the Best Wedding Venues in Detroit and Ann Arbor
Getting hitched in Detroit or Ann Arbor? These neighboring cities offer an eclectic array of wedding venues that provide the ultimate setting for your big day. Whether you want a glamorous gala in an iconic event space with Art Deco details, a boho-chic bash on a rooftop with unobstructed downtown views, or a laidback affair at a rustic retreat, you'll find the perfect site to match your style here!
Detroit News
Host, a multi-use restaurant concept, to open this month in Utica
The owner of a new business coming to downtown Utica hopes to make the multi-faceted concept a win-win for the developing area. Host will be home to a coworking space, a pizzeria, a spot to get daily breakfast and a full-service restaurant with a full bar, coffee service and rotating chef residencies. Founder Michael Ivkov hopes to launch a soft open as early as next week.
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head
Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
When and where to watch Boblo Island documentary in theaters in Metro Detroit starting this week
Boblo Island. It’s one of the most iconic Detroit area things you can bring up to anyone who grew up here. It was in operation for more than 80 years, serving as a place where many families created long lasting memories at the amusement park. It’s been closed since 1993.
Detroit News
Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Market After Dark returns after two years
For the first time in two years, a fun event will begin as the lights go down in Detroit. It’s called Eastern Market After Dark, and the marketing director, Lonni Thomas, as well as two of the vendors who will be there, LeAnn Crouch of Twisted Willow Soap, and Charity Green of Charity x Design, joined “Live In The D” with co-host Tati Amare to talk about it.
Detroit News
LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats
The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
conceptcarz.com
Duck Duck Jeep: Jeep Brand Makes Waves at the Detroit Auto Show, Hosts the World's Largest Duck in Huntington Place Square
•Many in the Jeep® brand community are known to 'duck' each other's vehicles in appreciation of their Jeep 4x4 vehicles. •Jeep brand will make waves with the world's largest duck on site of Huntington Place Square beginning Wednesday, September 14, where it will remain during the entirety of the North American International Auto Show.
What The Heck Is Michigan “Zip” Sauce?
I've learned a lot about foods and drinks since I moved to Michigan. I've seen the promised land with authentic U.P. Pasties, Mackinac Fudge, downed Superman Ice Cream, slugged some Faygo and Vernor's (which are now staples in my fridge at home), and fallen in love with the local breweries.
fox2detroit.com
Charlie explains why Detroit cop lost job after Only Fans page found
Was it legal for the city of Detroit to remove Janelle Zielinski, a police officer who ran an Only Fans when not working? Yes. Here's why.
