FOLLOW UP TO NEWS COVERAGE ON BOCA HELPS UKRAINE – WINTER IS COMING! NEW DONATION DRIVE FOR WARM COATS

If you enjoy eating outside, your days may soon be limited, at certain restaurants in West Palm Beach at least.
Two Coral Springs Residents Charged in COVID-19 Fraud Cases
Federal prosecutors recently charged two Coral Springs residents in separate pandemic fraud cases, court records show. Keegan Harricharan, 39, of Heron Bay Boulevard, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud for participating in a scheme to submit millions of dollars in fraudulent PPP loan applications, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Where to Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, Sept. 18, and we’ve found the perfect places for you to enjoy this classic American dish. Whether you opt for the basic lettuce, tomato and onion combo or you’re looking for a beefy behemoth of a burger, these spots have got you covered.
Sneak peek inside new Kapow Noodle Bar in Boca Raton, opening Friday
A bigger, bolder, more seductive Kapow Noodle Bar is coming to Boca Raton’s Mizner Park on Friday, Sept. 16, its expansive new space a dramatic and pleasing reinvention of the old. In its move across Plaza Real, Kapow Noodle Bar co-owners Vaughan Dugan and Rodney Mayo have created a distinctive new stage for their culinary ambitions, an invigorating setting of sumptuous possibility that seems ...
The Sixth Annual Hats off Nonprofit Awards
The Nonprofit Community Breaks Records with 173 Nominations to Celebrate and Honor Their Work, Staff, and Volunteers. West Palm Beach, FL – Nonprofits First proudly announces the record-breaking number of nominations to honor local nonprofit organizations in Palm Beach County, reaching 173 for the Sixth Annual Nonprofit Hats Off Awards Tuesday, October 11, at the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.
Only rain can end the tug-of-war over Lake Okeechobee levels amid drought
Amid a moderate drought and a fading rainy season, Palm Beach County officials are raising concerns again about the federal plan to manage South Florida’s most important natural resource — Lake Okeechobee. How much water is held in the lake affects everything from kitchen faucets and farm irrigation...
Touring Play for Seventh Grade Students on Human Trafficking Could Be a Life Saver
West Palm Beach, FL – Florida has a significant human trafficking problem. The state ranks third in the country in the number of cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Palm Beach County ranks third in Florida in the number of cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. In 2020, the most recent year for which there are complete national statistics compiled by the hotline, there were 738 reported cases of human trafficking in Florida: 28% of those who were trafficked for sex were minors, and almost 85% of those were female. The average age of sex-trafficked teens in PBC is 13.
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday. ...
4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler
Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
Former Florida GOP congressional nominee using illegal drugs again, ex-wife says
Jason Mariner earned the GOP nod in the CD 20 Special Election, despite his background as a felon. The convicted felon who lost a congressional Special Election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading.
Hanley Foundation’s Zero Suicide Initiative Plans for National Suicide Prevention Month
West Palm Beach, FL – Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people 15-24. Suicide rates have steadily increased for people ages 15-34 since 2015. Hanley Foundation’s Zero Suicide Initiative has a variety of programs to reduce the number of suicides in Florida. The Initiative trains college students, college professors and other members of the community to recognize the signs of someone contemplating suicide. Thus far, the Hanley Foundation has trained almost 60 resident advisors at Palm Beach Atlantic University and 20 faculty members at The Academy for Nursing, as college campuses are often where students meet someone who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.
Junior League of Boca Raton Donates Books to Kindergarten Classrooms in Need
The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) Learning Libraries committee donated 350 books to two teachers at Whispering Pines Elementary in Boca Raton and Plumosa School of the Arts in Delray Beach. Teachers were invited to apply for a classroom library refresh. Emily Mox, of Plumosa School and Lyndsey Salvesen...
Marital & Family Law Attorneys Stephens & Stevens Honored With 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers ‘Best Law Firms’
West Palm Beach, FL – Eddie Stephens and Caryn A. Stevens of Stephens & Stevens PLLC were recently honored with 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” The firm received the prestigious recognition based on a combination of client feedback, information provided on the Law Firm Survey, the Law Firm Leaders Survey, and Best Lawyers peer review.
25 car break-ins occur in West Palm Beach community
Police in West Palm Beach said they are searching for two teens wanted for breaking into dozens of cars. It happened in the Twin Lakes public housing community over the weekend.
The Treasure Coast’s Premier Food and Spirits Festival Is Becoming Bigger and Brighter
Stuart, FL – The Big Taste of Martin County is presented by Publix Super Markets Charities, as an annual fundraising event for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties will be Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Atlantic Aviation located at 2501 SE Aviation Way.
Home health care aide accused of stealing $3,400 by signing patient's name on 7 checks
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — This case is a warning to watch people working in an elderly loved one's home. It started with allegations a vulnerable older man near Boca Raton "was being exploited by the home health aide, who had taken approximately $3,400 from [him] by forging his signature on his checks."
La Boulangerie Boul’Mich – A French Artisanal Bakery and Deli With a Latin Twist
La Boulangerie Boul’Mich is a French artisanal bakery and deli with a Latin twist. Our name, BOUL’MICH (n.), originates from the affectionate nickname given to the Boulevard St. Michel in the Latin Quarter of Paris. Known for its quaint cafés, bookstores, and shops. Our mission is to serve our customers fresh, high-quality, artisanal food that’s matched by family-oriented service in a unique, cozy, and vintage-industrial atmosphere.
Popular West Palm car wash dealing with dangerous traffic backups; owners think they have solution
WEST PALM BEACH — Business is good at Mint Eco Car Wash in the south end of West Palm Beach. Dangerously good. Customers queued up for a wash sometimes back up onto busy South Olive Avenue and Southern Boulevard, creating a vehicular morass at the business’ intersection. “I’m...
