Jennifer Lawrence says 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Jayne is 'evil'

By Keyaira Boone
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Erika has a heated conversation with Crystal in the trailer for season 12.

Photo Credit: Bravo

  • Jennifer Lawrence thinks season 12 of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is "boring."
  • She said Erika Jayne is coming off "evil" in an interview at Toronto International Film Festival.
  • Lawrence suggested Jayne should listen to her friends who are trying to help her.

Jennifer Lawrence is not pleased with season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"My biggest problem with this season is that it's just been boring and I think that Erika is evil," Lawrence told Variety during an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival .

"I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP," she added.

Lawrence suggested that Erika Jayne take the advice of her costars, who have been attempting to guide her through conversations about the multiple lawsuits she has been facing related to her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Jennifer Lawrence frequently has hot takes on the "The Real Housewives."

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Girardi is the 82-year-old former attorney whose work helped inspire "Erin Brockovich." He was accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the widows and orphans of plane crash victims to facilitate the extravagant lifestyle the couple showcased on the show. Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020.

Jayne has maintained her innocence in the matter and denied any awareness of Girardi's alleged embezzlement. She has faced criticism from fans and her fellow castmates for not openly expressing compassion for the embezzlement victims.

Kyle Richards asked Jayne to set her own struggles aside and acknowledge the people who claim they were harmed by her husband, in last week's episode. "Let's have a little sensitivity to the victims," said Richards during a cast trip to Aspen .

Jayne replied: "The only person you should be concerned about is me."

Garcelle Beauvais ask Erika Jayne some tough questions in season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Bravo

"I know that you're in defense mode right now but it can't just be about you," said Richards.

"Why am I catching the sins of somebody that I divorced?" Jayne asked in response.

Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Minkoff asked Jayne why she was not making efforts to aid potential victims in lawsuits outside of the legal process. Jayne said she was fighting her battles in the legal courts and not the court of public opinion. "I don't give a fuck about anybody else but me," Jayne told Minkoff later in the episode.

At one point Richards screamed at Jayne "Don't say that — because you're my friend and I can't defend that."

Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Dorit Kemsley attended the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty

As the episode ended, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley pulled Jayne away from the confrontation because they thought she was saying things "you can't come back from."

Lawrence's "Causeway" costar Brian Tyree Henry is also plugged into the Bravo universe. Lawrence said she and Henry both quit watching "Real Housewives of Dubai" but are fully caught up on the Beverly Hills franchise.

Henry said he wants Kathy Hilton to return but was reluctant to reveal all his thoughts on the show.

"Don't drag me into this, I don't want Dorinda or Erika coming for me, we're good," he said.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs Wednesdays on Bravo and on Hayu in the UK.

Comments / 7

Inksky
3d ago

Jenlaw nailed it! This B doesn’t have the human emotions that most are born with. She is bent! She is lost.

